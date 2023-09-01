Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Sigachi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009497 and registration number is 009497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹1,119.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is 27.44 and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is 4.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹364.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigachi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹391.00 and 52-week low of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹219.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.