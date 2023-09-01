Follow Us

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹364.20 Closed
-1.17-4.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.65₹370.75
₹364.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹219.80₹391.00
₹364.20
Open Price
₹369.95
Prev. Close
₹368.50
Volume
1,45,302

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1369.78
  • R2375.32
  • R3379.88
  • Pivot
    365.22
  • S1359.68
  • S2355.12
  • S3349.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5255.67371.51
  • 10259.26367.82
  • 20263.8355.23
  • 50274.95325.24
  • 100266.73301.34
  • 200291290.64

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF730.030

Sigachi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
    Sigachi Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:15 AM

About Sigachi Industries Ltd.

Sigachi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009497 and registration number is 009497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rabindra Prasad Sinha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Raj Sinha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Swami Das Nigam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarveswara Reddy Sanivarapu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dhanalakshmi Guntaka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sigachi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sigachi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹1,119.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sigachi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is 27.44 and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is 4.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sigachi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹364.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigachi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigachi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹391.00 and 52-week low of Sigachi Industries Ltd. is ₹219.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

