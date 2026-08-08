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Sigachi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIGACHI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sigachi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.42 Closed
-1.59₹ -0.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sigachi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.81₹26.00
₹25.42
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.74₹46.70
₹25.42
Open Price
₹25.14
Prev. Close
₹25.83
Volume
1,13,296

Source: Dion Global

Sigachi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sigachi Industries		-1.8916.8721.22-1.66-22.59-8.58-15.89
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sigachi Industries has declined 22.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sigachi Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Sigachi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sigachi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.0325.96
1025.9925.8
2024.6825.2
5023.1723.88
10021.7723.73
20026.1726.6

Source: Dion Global

Sigachi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sigachi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sigachi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTSigachi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTSigachi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 26, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTSigachi Industries - Postponement Of Earnings Call For Q1 FY 2026-27 Results
Jul 26, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTSigachi Industries - Cancellation of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTSigachi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Sigachi Industries

Sigachi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009497 and registration number is 009497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rabindra Prasad Sinha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Raj Sinha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Dhanalakshmi Guntaka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janardhana Reddy Yeddula
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bindu Vinodhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sigachi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sigachi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigachi Industries is ₹25.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sigachi Industries?

The Sigachi Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sigachi Industries?

The market cap of Sigachi Industries is ₹971.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sigachi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigachi Industries are ₹26.00 and ₹24.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigachi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigachi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigachi Industries is ₹46.70 and 52-week low of Sigachi Industries is ₹16.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sigachi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sigachi Industries has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 16.87% for the past month, 21.22% over 3 months, -22.59% over 1 year, -8.58% across 3 years, and -15.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries are -11.88 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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