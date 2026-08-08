Here's the live share price of Sigachi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sigachi Industries
|-1.89
|16.87
|21.22
|-1.66
|-22.59
|-8.58
|-15.89
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sigachi Industries has declined 22.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sigachi Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.03
|25.96
|10
|25.99
|25.8
|20
|24.68
|25.2
|50
|23.17
|23.88
|100
|21.77
|23.73
|200
|26.17
|26.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sigachi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Sigachi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Sigachi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 26, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Sigachi Industries - Postponement Of Earnings Call For Q1 FY 2026-27 Results
|Jul 26, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Sigachi Industries - Cancellation of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Sigachi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Sigachi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1989PLC009497 and registration number is 009497. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigachi Industries is ₹25.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sigachi Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sigachi Industries is ₹971.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigachi Industries are ₹26.00 and ₹24.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigachi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigachi Industries is ₹46.70 and 52-week low of Sigachi Industries is ₹16.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sigachi Industries has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 16.87% for the past month, 21.22% over 3 months, -22.59% over 1 year, -8.58% across 3 years, and -15.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries are -11.88 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global