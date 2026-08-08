What is the share price of Sigachi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sigachi Industries is ₹25.42 as on .

What kind of stock is Sigachi Industries? The Sigachi Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sigachi Industries? The market cap of Sigachi Industries is ₹971.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sigachi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sigachi Industries are ₹26.00 and ₹24.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sigachi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sigachi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sigachi Industries is ₹46.70 and 52-week low of Sigachi Industries is ₹16.74 as on .

How has the Sigachi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sigachi Industries has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 16.87% for the past month, 21.22% over 3 months, -22.59% over 1 year, -8.58% across 3 years, and -15.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries are -11.88 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global