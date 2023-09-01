Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Qaurterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Qaurterly Results
|22 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC206024 and registration number is 206024. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹64.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is 2.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹210.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhika Coatings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹112.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.