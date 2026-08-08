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Siddhika Coatings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIDDHIKA COATINGS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Siddhika Coatings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹209.25 Closed
-2.83₹ -6.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Siddhika Coatings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹206.05₹210.00
₹209.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.65₹250.00
₹209.25
Open Price
₹210.00
Prev. Close
₹215.35
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Siddhika Coatings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siddhika Coatings		2.02-2.90-9.776.380.1226.6547.94
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		12.4023.3517.9618.15-21.8629.1010.31
Kiri Industries		3.2011.58-1.04-17.37-25.3614.97-4.19
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.786.407.382.46-14.48-8.56-0.41
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		2.61-3.424.9113.1913.5929.7817.62
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.078.28-0.96-2.03-2.03-0.68-0.41
Sudarshan Colorants India		16.5916.3314.9812.25-28.76-2.66-6.76
Bhageria Industries		-2.24-2.3424.2230.9516.7211.50-3.42
Sadhana Nitro Chem		13.537.0910.6280.4172.90-45.63-33.10
Bodal Chemicals		-2.3812.97-5.6233.711.03-3.26-9.53
Asahi Songwon Colors		-7.4442.1639.3758.4527.4617.48-0.06
Dynemic Products		-0.9212.399.5718.64-24.31-4.33-15.00
Ushanti Colour Chem		6.8315.1565.25271.42376.5048.7637.55
Poddar Pigments		-1.596.60-1.042.05-9.16-8.05-7.03
Mahickra Chemicals		0.1312.0212.5471.02103.7049.0826.69
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-2.14-8.24-17.64-33.71-53.42-30.76-19.79
Silkflex Polymers (India)		-4.43-4.88-1.1572.28148.9550.8927.99
AksharChem (India)		11.3218.1830.7824.117.652.49-9.94
Ducol Organics & Colours		3.881.52-6.63-20.61-21.71-18.98-1.84
Hindprakash Industries		2.673.30-7.16-2.591.241.1220.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Siddhika Coatings has gained 0.12% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddhika Coatings has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).

Siddhika Coatings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Siddhika Coatings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5210.69211.8
10213.6212.76
20215.18213.58
50215.43214.26
100213.1212.98
200209.77204.54

Source: Dion Global

Siddhika Coatings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siddhika Coatings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Siddhika Coatings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Siddhika Coatings fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Siddhika Coatings

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC206024 and registration number is 206024. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Charitra Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manvendra Pratap Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Inderpal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Agarwal
    Executive Director

FAQs on Siddhika Coatings Share Price

What is the share price of Siddhika Coatings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhika Coatings is ₹209.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siddhika Coatings?

The Siddhika Coatings is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddhika Coatings?

The market cap of Siddhika Coatings is ₹129.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddhika Coatings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddhika Coatings are ₹210.00 and ₹206.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddhika Coatings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhika Coatings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhika Coatings is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Siddhika Coatings is ₹180.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Siddhika Coatings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siddhika Coatings has shown returns of -2.83% over the past day, -2.9% for the past month, -9.77% over 3 months, 0.12% over 1 year, 26.65% across 3 years, and 47.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings are 12.44 and 2.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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