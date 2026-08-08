What is the share price of Siddhika Coatings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhika Coatings is ₹209.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Siddhika Coatings? The Siddhika Coatings is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddhika Coatings? The market cap of Siddhika Coatings is ₹129.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddhika Coatings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddhika Coatings are ₹210.00 and ₹206.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddhika Coatings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhika Coatings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhika Coatings is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Siddhika Coatings is ₹180.65 as on .

How has the Siddhika Coatings performed historically in terms of returns? The Siddhika Coatings has shown returns of -2.83% over the past day, -2.9% for the past month, -9.77% over 3 months, 0.12% over 1 year, 26.65% across 3 years, and 47.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings are 12.44 and 2.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global