Here's the live share price of Siddhika Coatings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siddhika Coatings
|2.02
|-2.90
|-9.77
|6.38
|0.12
|26.65
|47.94
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|12.40
|23.35
|17.96
|18.15
|-21.86
|29.10
|10.31
|Kiri Industries
|3.20
|11.58
|-1.04
|-17.37
|-25.36
|14.97
|-4.19
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.78
|6.40
|7.38
|2.46
|-14.48
|-8.56
|-0.41
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|2.61
|-3.42
|4.91
|13.19
|13.59
|29.78
|17.62
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.07
|8.28
|-0.96
|-2.03
|-2.03
|-0.68
|-0.41
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|16.59
|16.33
|14.98
|12.25
|-28.76
|-2.66
|-6.76
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.24
|-2.34
|24.22
|30.95
|16.72
|11.50
|-3.42
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|13.53
|7.09
|10.62
|80.41
|72.90
|-45.63
|-33.10
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.38
|12.97
|-5.62
|33.71
|1.03
|-3.26
|-9.53
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-7.44
|42.16
|39.37
|58.45
|27.46
|17.48
|-0.06
|Dynemic Products
|-0.92
|12.39
|9.57
|18.64
|-24.31
|-4.33
|-15.00
|Ushanti Colour Chem
|6.83
|15.15
|65.25
|271.42
|376.50
|48.76
|37.55
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.59
|6.60
|-1.04
|2.05
|-9.16
|-8.05
|-7.03
|Mahickra Chemicals
|0.13
|12.02
|12.54
|71.02
|103.70
|49.08
|26.69
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-2.14
|-8.24
|-17.64
|-33.71
|-53.42
|-30.76
|-19.79
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|-4.43
|-4.88
|-1.15
|72.28
|148.95
|50.89
|27.99
|AksharChem (India)
|11.32
|18.18
|30.78
|24.11
|7.65
|2.49
|-9.94
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|3.88
|1.52
|-6.63
|-20.61
|-21.71
|-18.98
|-1.84
|Hindprakash Industries
|2.67
|3.30
|-7.16
|-2.59
|1.24
|1.12
|20.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Siddhika Coatings has gained 0.12% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.86%), Kiri Industries (-25.36%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-14.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddhika Coatings has outperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.31%) and Kiri Industries (-4.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|210.69
|211.8
|10
|213.6
|212.76
|20
|215.18
|213.58
|50
|215.43
|214.26
|100
|213.1
|212.98
|200
|209.77
|204.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Siddhika Coatings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.92%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Siddhika Coatings fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC206024 and registration number is 206024. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhika Coatings is ₹209.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siddhika Coatings is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Siddhika Coatings is ₹129.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddhika Coatings are ₹210.00 and ₹206.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhika Coatings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhika Coatings is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Siddhika Coatings is ₹180.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siddhika Coatings has shown returns of -2.83% over the past day, -2.9% for the past month, -9.77% over 3 months, 0.12% over 1 year, 26.65% across 3 years, and 47.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings are 12.44 and 2.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global