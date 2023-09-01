Follow Us

SIDDHIKA COATINGS LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | NSE
₹210.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹210.00₹210.00
₹210.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹112.40₹234.00
₹210.00
Open Price
₹210.00
Prev. Close
₹210.00
Volume
1,000

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1210
  • R2210
  • R3210
  • Pivot
    210
  • S1210
  • S2210
  • S3210

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5118.47206.81
  • 10120.53205.01
  • 20112.01201.95
  • 5095.56195.2
  • 10086.47179.89
  • 20061.81144.72

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.942.762.4926.8977.97268.74268.74
6.132.009.083.38-19.9023.61130.88
1.781.8810.8934.478.2913.3116.19
7.4514.8429.7934.8418.68433.22415.72
10.02-17.75-28.17-28.82-28.82-28.82-28.82
2.35-2.57-4.64-0.18-44.16-47.64-52.43
16.9419.9231.5335.19-8.8625.59-29.89
7.637.4947.9449.818.3224.04-12.54
3.447.5726.4827.76-6.3425.5610.23
-1.8530.5419.9234.3410.73103.37158.39
6.027.8412.1235.4541.1198.1846.42
-5.160.5717.9318.84-22.7219.96-14.69
5.590.318.728.65-20.085.57-50.52
5.2825.2343.2454.3439.13203.41223.24
11.991.02-10.2623.4764.78568.92804.94
-1.273.36-5.503.3624.58116.89-6.83
1.603.52-3.29-14.8921.0315.6767.96

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. Share Holdings

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQaurterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQaurterly Results
22 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Siddhika Coatings Ltd.

Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC206024 and registration number is 206024. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Asha Mittal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Charitra Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manvendra Pratap Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Srivastava
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Inderpal Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Siddhika Coatings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Siddhika Coatings Ltd.?

The market cap of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹64.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Siddhika Coatings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is 2.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Siddhika Coatings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹210.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddhika Coatings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhika Coatings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹234.00 and 52-week low of Siddhika Coatings Ltd. is ₹112.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

