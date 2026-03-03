Here's the live share price of Siddhi Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Siddhi Cotspin has declined 19.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -65.90%.
Siddhi Cotspin’s current P/E of 5.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siddhi Cotspin
|-1.75
|-9.09
|-11.11
|-65.90
|-65.90
|-30.13
|-19.36
|KPR Mill
|-5.68
|-12.25
|-13.75
|-12.91
|10.32
|14.40
|35.25
|Vardhman Textiles
|1.45
|6.94
|27.09
|31.50
|46.37
|20.43
|19.05
|Trident
|-5.53
|-14.87
|-13.09
|-13.88
|-3.32
|-6.91
|11.63
|Indo Count Industries
|-1.33
|-8.29
|-15.40
|6.92
|-1.70
|25.22
|15.46
|Nitin Spinners
|-1.37
|8.00
|17.37
|12.84
|24.55
|21.40
|36.31
|Pashupati Cotspin
|4.94
|25.65
|24.01
|49.24
|68.00
|115.64
|75.40
|Le Merite Exports
|-1.68
|-3.06
|-11.66
|24.66
|49.33
|103.80
|41.62
|Faze Three
|-9.01
|0.79
|-7.82
|1.99
|28.60
|17.10
|7.75
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.87
|-2.51
|-2.11
|0.66
|-13.47
|109.59
|58.97
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-0.88
|1.87
|9.46
|-6.84
|3.70
|-2.03
|6.59
|Nahar Poly Films
|-2.55
|-3.95
|-8.78
|-23.09
|27.29
|1.89
|19.84
|Precot
|-7.47
|10.65
|6.59
|-8.10
|2.71
|46.39
|34.45
|Vardhman Polytex
|13.52
|16.81
|19.94
|-10.54
|-17.50
|65.51
|31.09
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.18
|-4.11
|2.53
|-16.67
|93.20
|19.96
|15.37
|Axita Cotton
|-6.39
|-6.59
|-9.05
|6.37
|-6.59
|-31.38
|-1.81
|Ashima
|-0.07
|-12.75
|-19.75
|-40.02
|-17.95
|-0.13
|-0.73
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|-10.17
|-13.84
|-31.06
|-28.11
|-34.85
|-13.31
|-8.21
|DCM Nouvelle
|-7.04
|-8.02
|-4.54
|-22.08
|-20.74
|-2.41
|10.92
|Shiva Texyarn
|-4.29
|-15.30
|-19.94
|-17.19
|-20.80
|10.05
|2.26
Over the last one year, Siddhi Cotspin has declined 65.90% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddhi Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.39
|29.24
|10
|29.73
|29.51
|20
|30.05
|29.84
|50
|30.21
|31.17
|100
|33.22
|34.53
|200
|18.14
|0
In the latest quarter, Siddhi Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.09%, FII holding rose to 3.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Siddhi Cotspin fact sheet for more information
Siddhi Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17123GJ2015PLC085135 and registration number is 085135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 724.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhi Cotspin is ₹28.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Siddhi Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Siddhi Cotspin is ₹68.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddhi Cotspin are ₹29.00 and ₹27.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhi Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhi Cotspin is ₹86.40 and 52-week low of Siddhi Cotspin is ₹27.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Siddhi Cotspin has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -9.39% for the past month, -18.13% over 3 months, -65.9% over 1 year, -30.13% across 3 years, and -19.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddhi Cotspin are 5.52 and 0.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.