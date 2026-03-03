Facebook Pixel Code
Siddhi Cotspin Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIDDHI COTSPIN

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Siddhi Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
-3.45₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Siddhi Cotspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.55₹29.00
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.15₹86.40
₹28.00
Open Price
₹27.55
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
19,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Siddhi Cotspin has declined 19.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -65.90%.

Siddhi Cotspin’s current P/E of 5.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Siddhi Cotspin Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siddhi Cotspin		-1.75-9.09-11.11-65.90-65.90-30.13-19.36
KPR Mill		-5.68-12.25-13.75-12.9110.3214.4035.25
Vardhman Textiles		1.456.9427.0931.5046.3720.4319.05
Trident		-5.53-14.87-13.09-13.88-3.32-6.9111.63
Indo Count Industries		-1.33-8.29-15.406.92-1.7025.2215.46
Nitin Spinners		-1.378.0017.3712.8424.5521.4036.31
Pashupati Cotspin		4.9425.6524.0149.2468.00115.6475.40
Le Merite Exports		-1.68-3.06-11.6624.6649.33103.8041.62
Faze Three		-9.010.79-7.821.9928.6017.107.75
AB Cotspin India		-0.87-2.51-2.110.66-13.47109.5958.97
Ambika Cotton Mills		-0.881.879.46-6.843.70-2.036.59
Nahar Poly Films		-2.55-3.95-8.78-23.0927.291.8919.84
Precot		-7.4710.656.59-8.102.7146.3934.45
Vardhman Polytex		13.5216.8119.94-10.54-17.5065.5131.09
Ginni Filaments		-0.18-4.112.53-16.6793.2019.9615.37
Axita Cotton		-6.39-6.59-9.056.37-6.59-31.38-1.81
Ashima		-0.07-12.75-19.75-40.02-17.95-0.13-0.73
Spunweb Nonwoven		-10.17-13.84-31.06-28.11-34.85-13.31-8.21
DCM Nouvelle		-7.04-8.02-4.54-22.08-20.74-2.4110.92
Shiva Texyarn		-4.29-15.30-19.94-17.19-20.8010.052.26

Over the last one year, Siddhi Cotspin has declined 65.90% compared to peers like KPR Mill (10.32%), Vardhman Textiles (46.37%), Trident (-3.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddhi Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (35.25%) and Vardhman Textiles (19.05%).

Siddhi Cotspin Financials

Siddhi Cotspin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.3929.24
1029.7329.51
2030.0529.84
5030.2131.17
10033.2234.53
20018.140

Siddhi Cotspin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siddhi Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.09%, FII holding rose to 3.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Siddhi Cotspin Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Siddhi Cotspin fact sheet for more information

About Siddhi Cotspin

Siddhi Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17123GJ2015PLC085135 and registration number is 085135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 724.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Navin Saraogi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aansh Rajesh Bindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Drashti Laxmikant Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Siddhi Cotspin Share Price

What is the share price of Siddhi Cotspin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddhi Cotspin is ₹28.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siddhi Cotspin?

The Siddhi Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddhi Cotspin?

The market cap of Siddhi Cotspin is ₹68.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddhi Cotspin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddhi Cotspin are ₹29.00 and ₹27.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddhi Cotspin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddhi Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddhi Cotspin is ₹86.40 and 52-week low of Siddhi Cotspin is ₹27.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Siddhi Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siddhi Cotspin has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -9.39% for the past month, -18.13% over 3 months, -65.9% over 1 year, -30.13% across 3 years, and -19.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddhi Cotspin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddhi Cotspin are 5.52 and 0.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Siddhi Cotspin News

