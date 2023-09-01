Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111WB1994PLC065519 and registration number is 065519. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹1.92 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is -241.67 and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is 0.08 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddheswari Garments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹5.80 and 52-week low of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹4.57 as on Aug 25, 2023.