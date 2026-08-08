Here's the live share price of Siddheswari Garments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siddheswari Garments
|1.37
|-4.02
|-29.48
|-33.80
|-25.12
|50.17
|27.63
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Siddheswari Garments has declined 25.12% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddheswari Garments has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.43
|15.55
|10
|16.27
|15.95
|20
|16.91
|16.61
|50
|18.24
|18.09
|100
|20.39
|19.33
|200
|20.86
|19.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Siddheswari Garments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|Siddheswari Garments - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Siddheswari Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Siddheswari Garments - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME
|May 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Siddheswari Garments - Board Meeting Intimation for RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|Apr 21, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Siddheswari Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111WB1994PLC065519 and registration number is 065519. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddheswari Garments is ₹16.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siddheswari Garments is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Siddheswari Garments is ₹5.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddheswari Garments are ₹16.22 and ₹16.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddheswari Garments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddheswari Garments is ₹25.85 and 52-week low of Siddheswari Garments is ₹14.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siddheswari Garments has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -25.12% over 1 year, 50.17% across 3 years, and 27.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments are 235.07 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global