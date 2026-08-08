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Siddheswari Garments Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIDDHESWARI GARMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Siddheswari Garments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.22 Closed
9.97₹ 1.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Siddheswari Garments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.22₹16.22
₹16.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.75₹25.85
₹16.22
Open Price
₹16.22
Prev. Close
₹14.75
Volume
18

Source: Dion Global

Siddheswari Garments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siddheswari Garments		1.37-4.02-29.48-33.80-25.1250.1727.63
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Siddheswari Garments has declined 25.12% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddheswari Garments has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Siddheswari Garments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Siddheswari Garments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.4315.55
1016.2715.95
2016.9116.61
5018.2418.09
10020.3919.33
20020.8619.96

Source: Dion Global

Siddheswari Garments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siddheswari Garments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Siddheswari Garments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTSiddheswari Garments - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTSiddheswari Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTSiddheswari Garments - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME
May 29, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTSiddheswari Garments - Board Meeting Intimation for RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
Apr 21, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTSiddheswari Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Siddheswari Garments

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111WB1994PLC065519 and registration number is 065519. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Poddar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uma Nath Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan Chaudhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Riti Poddar
    Woman Non Executive Director

FAQs on Siddheswari Garments Share Price

What is the share price of Siddheswari Garments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddheswari Garments is ₹16.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siddheswari Garments?

The Siddheswari Garments is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddheswari Garments?

The market cap of Siddheswari Garments is ₹5.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddheswari Garments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddheswari Garments are ₹16.22 and ₹16.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddheswari Garments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddheswari Garments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddheswari Garments is ₹25.85 and 52-week low of Siddheswari Garments is ₹14.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Siddheswari Garments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siddheswari Garments has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -25.12% over 1 year, 50.17% across 3 years, and 27.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments are 235.07 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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