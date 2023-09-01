Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SIDDHESWARI GARMENTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹5.80
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.57₹5.80
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
0

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.8
  • R25.8
  • R35.8
  • Pivot
    5.8
  • S15.8
  • S25.8
  • S35.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 505.28
  • 105.490
  • 2000
  • 5000
  • 10000
  • 2001.310

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
021.0921.0921.0921.0921.0921.09
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. Share Holdings

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Siddheswari Garments Ltd.

Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111WB1994PLC065519 and registration number is 065519. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhishek Poddar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Riti Poddar
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Uma Nath Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayan Chaudhury
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Siddheswari Garments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Siddheswari Garments Ltd.?

The market cap of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹1.92 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Siddheswari Garments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is -241.67 and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is 0.08 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Siddheswari Garments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddheswari Garments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddheswari Garments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹5.80 and 52-week low of Siddheswari Garments Ltd. is ₹4.57 as on Aug 25, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data