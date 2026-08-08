What is the share price of Siddheswari Garments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddheswari Garments is ₹16.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Siddheswari Garments? The Siddheswari Garments is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddheswari Garments? The market cap of Siddheswari Garments is ₹5.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddheswari Garments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddheswari Garments are ₹16.22 and ₹16.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddheswari Garments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddheswari Garments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddheswari Garments is ₹25.85 and 52-week low of Siddheswari Garments is ₹14.75 as on .

How has the Siddheswari Garments performed historically in terms of returns? The Siddheswari Garments has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, -4.02% for the past month, -29.48% over 3 months, -25.12% over 1 year, 50.17% across 3 years, and 27.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddheswari Garments are 235.07 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global