What is the share price of Siddha Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddha Ventures is ₹4.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Siddha Ventures? The Siddha Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddha Ventures? The market cap of Siddha Ventures is ₹4.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddha Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddha Ventures are ₹4.14 and ₹3.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddha Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddha Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddha Ventures is ₹6.99 and 52-week low of Siddha Ventures is ₹3.27 as on .

How has the Siddha Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Siddha Ventures has shown returns of 3.5% over the past day, -5.91% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -35.21% over 1 year, -14.57% across 3 years, and 8.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures are 5.39 and 0.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global