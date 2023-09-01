Follow Us

SIDDHA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.73 Closed
1.970.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Siddha Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.50₹6.73
₹6.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.50₹9.04
₹6.73
Open Price
₹6.50
Prev. Close
₹6.60
Volume
18,236

Siddha Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.81
  • R26.88
  • R37.04
  • Pivot
    6.65
  • S16.58
  • S26.42
  • S36.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.626.85
  • 104.846.98
  • 205.136.94
  • 505.536.55
  • 1005.86.04
  • 2007.25.69

Siddha Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.612.5916.8441.0914.85228.291,718.92
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Siddha Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Siddha Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Siddha Ventures Ltd.

Siddha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1991PLC053646 and registration number is 053646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Siddarth Sethia
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Laxmipat Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Saraf
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sethia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Siddha Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Siddha Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Siddha Ventures Ltd. is ₹6.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Siddha Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Siddha Ventures Ltd. is 0.31 and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures Ltd. is 0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Siddha Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddha Ventures Ltd. is ₹6.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddha Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddha Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddha Ventures Ltd. is ₹9.04 and 52-week low of Siddha Ventures Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

