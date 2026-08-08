Here's the live share price of Siddha Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Siddha Ventures
|0.98
|-3.72
|-20.23
|-17.2
|-31.11
|-14.57
|8.14
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Siddha Ventures has declined 31.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddha Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.16
|4.07
|10
|4.13
|4.12
|20
|4.28
|4.2
|50
|4.42
|4.35
|100
|4.43
|4.53
|200
|4.98
|5.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Siddha Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Siddha Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited Results For June 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Siddha Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Siddha Ventures - Quarterly Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026 Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg
|May 29, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Siddha Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 For Approval Of Audited Accounts For
|May 27, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Siddha Ventures - Advertisement Published In Newspapers Regarding Notice Of Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Reque
Source: Dion Global
Siddha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1991PLC053646 and registration number is 053646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddha Ventures is ₹4.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siddha Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Siddha Ventures is ₹4.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddha Ventures are ₹4.14 and ₹3.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddha Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddha Ventures is ₹6.99 and 52-week low of Siddha Ventures is ₹3.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Siddha Ventures has shown returns of 3.5% over the past day, -5.91% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -35.21% over 1 year, -14.57% across 3 years, and 8.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures are 5.39 and 0.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global