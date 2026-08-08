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Siddha Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIDDHA VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Siddha Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.14 Closed
3.50₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Siddha Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.99₹4.14
₹4.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.27₹6.99
₹4.14
Open Price
₹3.99
Prev. Close
₹4.00
Volume
3,919

Source: Dion Global

Siddha Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Siddha Ventures		0.98-3.72-20.23-17.2-31.11-14.578.14
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Siddha Ventures has declined 31.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Siddha Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Siddha Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Siddha Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.164.07
104.134.12
204.284.2
504.424.35
1004.434.53
2004.985.08

Source: Dion Global

Siddha Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Siddha Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 94.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Siddha Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTSiddha Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un Audited Results For June 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSiddha Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTSiddha Ventures - Quarterly Financial Statement For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026 Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg
May 29, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSiddha Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 For Approval Of Audited Accounts For
May 27, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTSiddha Ventures - Advertisement Published In Newspapers Regarding Notice Of Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Reque

Source: Dion Global

About Siddha Ventures

Siddha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1991PLC053646 and registration number is 053646. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddarth Sethia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Laxmipat Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sethia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rana Pratap Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Saraf
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Siddha Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Siddha Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Siddha Ventures is ₹4.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Siddha Ventures?

The Siddha Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Siddha Ventures?

The market cap of Siddha Ventures is ₹4.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Siddha Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Siddha Ventures are ₹4.14 and ₹3.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Siddha Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Siddha Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Siddha Ventures is ₹6.99 and 52-week low of Siddha Ventures is ₹3.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Siddha Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Siddha Ventures has shown returns of 3.5% over the past day, -5.91% for the past month, -9.01% over 3 months, -35.21% over 1 year, -14.57% across 3 years, and 8.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Siddha Ventures are 5.39 and 0.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Siddha Ventures News

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