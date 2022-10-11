scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

SIDBI to issue over 3-year bonds – traders

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 25 billion rupees and will mature on Oct. 27, 2025.

Written by Reuters
SIDBI to issue over 3-year bonds – traders
In September, the company had raised 40 billion rupees selling bonds

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) plans to raise at least 15 billion Indian rupees ($182.05 million) selling bonds maturing in three years and 13 days, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The state-run company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Wednesday, the merchant bankers said. The notes are rated AAA by CARE Ratings and the issue will close for subscription later this week.

Also Read: Rupee likely to depreciate on strong dollar, risk aversion in markets; USDINR may trade in this range

Also Read

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 25 billion rupees and will mature on Oct. 27, 2025.

In September, the company had raised 40 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years and six months at an annual coupon of 7.23%.

More Stories on
SIDBI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.