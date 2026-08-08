What is the share price of Sicagen India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sicagen India is ₹74.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Sicagen India? The Sicagen India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sicagen India? The market cap of Sicagen India is ₹293.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sicagen India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sicagen India are ₹74.14 and ₹66.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sicagen India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sicagen India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sicagen India is ₹79.40 and 52-week low of Sicagen India is ₹42.13 as on .

How has the Sicagen India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sicagen India has shown returns of 19.99% over the past day, 41.3% for the past month, 31.06% over 3 months, 5.91% over 1 year, 21.3% across 3 years, and 25.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sicagen India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sicagen India are 16.24 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global