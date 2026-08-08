Here's the live share price of Sicagen India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sicagen India
|48.28
|41.30
|31.06
|30.64
|5.91
|21.30
|25.25
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sicagen India has gained 5.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sicagen India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.76
|50.52
|10
|50.27
|50.53
|20
|51.13
|51.08
|50
|53.38
|52.23
|100
|52.48
|53.28
|200
|55.32
|56.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sicagen India saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding unchanged at 2.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Sicagen India - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quart
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Sicagen India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Sicagen India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Sicagen India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Sicagen India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Sicagen India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2004PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 520.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sicagen India is ₹74.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sicagen India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sicagen India is ₹293.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sicagen India are ₹74.14 and ₹66.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sicagen India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sicagen India is ₹79.40 and 52-week low of Sicagen India is ₹42.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sicagen India has shown returns of 19.99% over the past day, 41.3% for the past month, 31.06% over 3 months, 5.91% over 1 year, 21.3% across 3 years, and 25.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sicagen India are 16.24 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global