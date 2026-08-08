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Sicagen India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SICAGEN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Sicagen India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.14 Closed
19.99₹ 12.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sicagen India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.00₹74.14
₹74.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.13₹79.40
₹74.14
Open Price
₹66.35
Prev. Close
₹61.79
Volume
2,69,222

Source: Dion Global

Sicagen India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sicagen India		48.2841.3031.0630.645.9121.3025.25
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sicagen India has gained 5.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sicagen India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sicagen India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sicagen India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.7650.52
1050.2750.53
2051.1351.08
5053.3852.23
10052.4853.28
20055.3256.04

Source: Dion Global

Sicagen India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sicagen India saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding unchanged at 2.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sicagen India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTSicagen India - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quart
Jul 10, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTSicagen India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 10, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTSicagen India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 10, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTSicagen India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTSicagen India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Sicagen India

Sicagen India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2004PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 520.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nandakumar Varma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R Chandrasekar
    Director
  • Mr. Batchu Sai Purshotham
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Govindarajan Dattatreyan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita Chandrasekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sicagen India Share Price

What is the share price of Sicagen India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sicagen India is ₹74.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sicagen India?

The Sicagen India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sicagen India?

The market cap of Sicagen India is ₹293.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sicagen India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sicagen India are ₹74.14 and ₹66.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sicagen India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sicagen India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sicagen India is ₹79.40 and 52-week low of Sicagen India is ₹42.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sicagen India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sicagen India has shown returns of 19.99% over the past day, 41.3% for the past month, 31.06% over 3 months, 5.91% over 1 year, 21.3% across 3 years, and 25.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sicagen India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sicagen India are 16.24 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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