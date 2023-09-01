Follow Us

Sicagen India Ltd. Share Price

SICAGEN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.90 Closed
0.150.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Sicagen India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.20₹42.44
₹40.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹56.80
₹40.90
Open Price
₹42.44
Prev. Close
₹40.84
Volume
27,837

Sicagen India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.16
  • R243.42
  • R344.4
  • Pivot
    41.18
  • S139.92
  • S238.94
  • S337.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9340.32
  • 1037.1240.4
  • 2038.0440.71
  • 5036.5641.32
  • 10032.3440.59
  • 20029.1938.19

Sicagen India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.891.69-20.0526.4313.30229.0441.77
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Sicagen India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sicagen India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sicagen India Ltd.

Sicagen India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2004PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Muthiah
    Chairman
  • Mr. R Chandrasekar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S R Ramakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. B Narendran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sashikala Srikanth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita Chandrasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Rajamani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sicagen India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sicagen India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹161.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sicagen India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sicagen India Ltd. is 8.67 and PB ratio of Sicagen India Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sicagen India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sicagen India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sicagen India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

