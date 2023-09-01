Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sicagen India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900TN2004PLC053467 and registration number is 053467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹161.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sicagen India Ltd. is 8.67 and PB ratio of Sicagen India Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sicagen India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of Sicagen India Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.