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Shyamkamal Investments Share Price

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BSE

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Shyamkamal Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.55 Closed
-2.70₹ -0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shyamkamal Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.55₹12.25
₹11.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.57₹16.65
₹11.55
Open Price
₹11.56
Prev. Close
₹11.87
Volume
13,345

Source: Dion Global

Shyamkamal Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shyamkamal Investments		-3.75-7.89-10.67-15.94-13.7445.76-3.47
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shyamkamal Investments has declined 13.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyamkamal Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Shyamkamal Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shyamkamal Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1312.18
1012.4312.27
2012.3912.38
5012.6912.57
10012.712.6
20012.4412.46

Source: Dion Global

Shyamkamal Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shyamkamal Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shyamkamal Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTShyamkamal Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTShyamkamal Inv. - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 21, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTShyamkamal Inv. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 21, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTShyamkamal Inv. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
May 21, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTShyamkamal Inv. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shyamkamal Investments

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028554 and registration number is 028554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shikha Agarwal
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Jatinbhai Virendrabhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Meshwa Pancha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag Jitendrabhai Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Premaram Jaitaram Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Janak Jagjivan Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Simoli Kalpesh Raval
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Manoj Vajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshkumar Chhelshankar Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Niraj Chandulal Pandya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Hetalben Narshihbhai Hadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ronak Jaysukhlal Doshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shyamkamal Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Shyamkamal Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyamkamal Investments is ₹11.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shyamkamal Investments?

The Shyamkamal Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyamkamal Investments?

The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹30.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyamkamal Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyamkamal Investments are ₹12.25 and ₹11.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyamkamal Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyamkamal Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹9.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shyamkamal Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shyamkamal Investments has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -7.89% for the past month, -10.67% over 3 months, -13.74% over 1 year, 45.76% across 3 years, and -3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments are 132.76 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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