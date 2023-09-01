Follow Us

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.56 Closed
0.280.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.41₹3.69
₹3.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹7.84
₹3.56
Open Price
₹3.69
Prev. Close
₹3.55
Volume
10,177

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.7
  • R23.83
  • R33.98
  • Pivot
    3.55
  • S13.42
  • S23.27
  • S33.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.993.52
  • 106.083.53
  • 206.093.57
  • 505.963.65
  • 1006.293.82
  • 2007.944.56

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.710.56-2.47-21.24-31.41-62.53-89.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028554 and registration number is 028554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jatinbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sabitha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kashyap Vachhrajani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonamben Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Trushali Prajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailashchandra Kedia
    Director

FAQs on Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹2.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is -11.06 and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹7.84 and 52-week low of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

