Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.71
|0.56
|-2.47
|-21.24
|-31.41
|-62.53
|-89.20
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028554 and registration number is 028554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹2.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is -11.06 and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹3.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹7.84 and 52-week low of Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.