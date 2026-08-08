Here's the live share price of Shyamkamal Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shyamkamal Investments
|-3.75
|-7.89
|-10.67
|-15.94
|-13.74
|45.76
|-3.47
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shyamkamal Investments has declined 13.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyamkamal Investments has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.13
|12.18
|10
|12.43
|12.27
|20
|12.39
|12.38
|50
|12.69
|12.57
|100
|12.7
|12.6
|200
|12.44
|12.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shyamkamal Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Shyamkamal Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Shyamkamal Inv. - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Shyamkamal Inv. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 21, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Shyamkamal Inv. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
|May 21, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Shyamkamal Inv. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028554 and registration number is 028554. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyamkamal Investments is ₹11.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyamkamal Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹30.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyamkamal Investments are ₹12.25 and ₹11.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyamkamal Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹9.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyamkamal Investments has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -7.89% for the past month, -10.67% over 3 months, -13.74% over 1 year, 45.76% across 3 years, and -3.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments are 132.76 and 1.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global