What is the share price of Shyamkamal Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyamkamal Investments is ₹11.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Shyamkamal Investments? The Shyamkamal Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyamkamal Investments? The market cap of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹30.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyamkamal Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyamkamal Investments are ₹12.25 and ₹11.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyamkamal Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyamkamal Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹16.65 and 52-week low of Shyamkamal Investments is ₹9.57 as on .

How has the Shyamkamal Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Shyamkamal Investments has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -7.89% for the past month, -10.67% over 3 months, -13.74% over 1 year, 45.76% across 3 years, and -3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyamkamal Investments are 132.76 and 1.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global