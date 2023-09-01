Follow Us

SHYAMA INFOSYS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.41 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shyama Infosys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.41₹4.41
₹4.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.44₹5.74
₹4.41
Open Price
₹4.41
Prev. Close
₹4.41
Volume
0

Shyama Infosys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.41
  • R24.41
  • R34.41
  • Pivot
    4.41
  • S14.41
  • S24.41
  • S34.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.494.57
  • 101.44.66
  • 201.294.36
  • 501.163.28
  • 1000.972.45
  • 2001.291.79

Shyama Infosys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.34-10.7380.7480.74170.55290.27
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Shyama Infosys Ltd. Share Holdings

Shyama Infosys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shyama Infosys Ltd.

Shyama Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24235MH1996PLC057150 and registration number is 057150. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samir Biswas
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Swati Garg
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amit Paul
    Director
  • Mr. Gobinda Majumder
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naru Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapas Das
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavika Dabhi
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Kundan Kumar Mishra
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Shyama Infosys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shyama Infosys Ltd.?

The market cap of Shyama Infosys Ltd. is ₹4.44 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shyama Infosys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shyama Infosys Ltd. is 43.66 and PB ratio of Shyama Infosys Ltd. is 0.45 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Shyama Infosys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyama Infosys Ltd. is ₹4.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyama Infosys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyama Infosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyama Infosys Ltd. is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Shyama Infosys Ltd. is ₹2.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.

