Here's the live share price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|29.36
|12.73
|10.59
|-12.41
|104.29
|126.21
|153.61
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shukra Pharmaceuticals has gained 104.29% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.51
|31.33
|10
|31.26
|31.37
|20
|32.65
|31.61
|50
|30.93
|31.79
|100
|32.57
|33.06
|200
|38.39
|33.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shukra Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Update on board meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On Monday, Ju
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - EGM Voting Results
Source: Dion Global
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019079 and registration number is 019079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹39.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shukra Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,716.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals are ₹42.00 and ₹37.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹65.26 and 52-week low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹17.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shukra Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 7.28% over the past day, 12.73% for the past month, 10.59% over 3 months, 104.29% over 1 year, 126.21% across 3 years, and 153.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals are 77.82 and 19.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global