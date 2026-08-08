What is the share price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹39.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Shukra Pharmaceuticals? The Shukra Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,716.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals are ₹42.00 and ₹37.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹65.26 and 52-week low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹17.06 as on .

How has the Shukra Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Shukra Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 7.28% over the past day, 12.73% for the past month, 10.59% over 3 months, 104.29% over 1 year, 126.21% across 3 years, and 153.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals are 77.82 and 19.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global