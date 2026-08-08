Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUKRA PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.04 Closed
7.28₹ 2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.20₹42.00
₹39.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.06₹65.26
₹39.04
Open Price
₹37.31
Prev. Close
₹36.39
Volume
33,71,911

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shukra Pharmaceuticals		29.3612.7310.59-12.41104.29126.21153.61
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shukra Pharmaceuticals has gained 104.29% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.5131.33
1031.2631.37
2032.6531.61
5030.9331.79
10032.5733.06
20038.3933.29

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shukra Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Update on board meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
Jul 15, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On Monday, Ju
Jul 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - EGM Voting Results

Source: Dion Global

About Shukra Pharmaceuticals

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019079 and registration number is 019079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dakshesh Rameshchandra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Payal Sujay Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruvin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanskruti Jayeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anar Jayeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shital Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhoomiben Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Somchand Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Nirmal Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shukra Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹39.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shukra Pharmaceuticals?

The Shukra Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹1,716.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals are ₹42.00 and ₹37.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹65.26 and 52-week low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals is ₹17.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shukra Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shukra Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 7.28% over the past day, 12.73% for the past month, 10.59% over 3 months, 104.29% over 1 year, 126.21% across 3 years, and 153.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals are 77.82 and 19.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Pharmaceuticals News

More Shukra Pharmaceuticals News
Market Pulse