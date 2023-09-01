Follow Us

SHUKRA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹142.00 Closed
4.996.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.90₹142.00
₹142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.38₹194.05
₹142.00
Open Price
₹141.70
Prev. Close
₹135.25
Volume
1,043

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1143.7
  • R2145.4
  • R3148.8
  • Pivot
    140.3
  • S1138.6
  • S2135.2
  • S3133.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5198.48130.5
  • 10202.31128.05
  • 20201.03129.11
  • 50199.72127.19
  • 100164.79111.47
  • 200117.1488.42

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.7915.7313.37166.52205.85510.94428.72
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019079 and registration number is 019079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dakshesh Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Payal Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujay Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rai Kavoorguthu Konark
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhoomi Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Trivedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹154.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 34.29 and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹194.05 and 52-week low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹34.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

