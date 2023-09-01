Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019079 and registration number is 019079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹154.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 34.29 and PB ratio of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 5.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹142.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹194.05 and 52-week low of Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹34.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.