Here's the live share price of Shukra Meditech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shukra Meditech
|3.18
|23.52
|100.02
|159.55
|93.69
|221.04
|212.81
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|0.89
|6.07
|-3.42
|2.86
|8.11
|16.81
|18.28
|Divi's Laboratories
|10.44
|22.71
|33.89
|67.56
|72.71
|48.01
|18.33
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-1.47
|0.78
|-4.21
|8.75
|22.11
|31.28
|27.29
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|17.88
|31.33
|88.83
|142.50
|86.52
|37.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-0.49
|5.14
|1.37
|26.64
|25.94
|24.28
|19.29
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|0.57
|11.24
|14.34
|9.00
|11.70
|8.36
|7.18
|Cipla
|-0.67
|5.23
|-4.20
|5.46
|-8.27
|4.10
|8.33
|Mankind Pharma
|4.33
|11.86
|9.59
|10.08
|17.46
|13.09
|13.23
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1.17
|8.02
|9.74
|21.40
|50.39
|22.90
|21.18
|Lupin
|0.59
|2.13
|-11.46
|-9.64
|-2.49
|19.55
|16.22
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|1.75
|16.37
|14.99
|15.80
|40.60
|53.84
|37.55
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.38
|-1.82
|-5.14
|-5.77
|-10.17
|6.12
|7.44
|Biocon
|0.05
|4.03
|-12.21
|-12.58
|-12.43
|17.11
|0.19
|Abbott India
|0.61
|3.16
|-4.05
|-2.79
|-10.34
|4.58
|5.86
|Gland Pharma
|4.85
|7.61
|12.01
|80.16
|81.89
|26.94
|-1.80
|Anthem Biosciences
|2.61
|7.80
|7.27
|15.86
|34.36
|8.71
|5.14
|Ipca Laboratories
|-2.84
|-1.70
|5.08
|25.26
|44.91
|21.44
|11.41
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|5.80
|5.42
|0.25
|10.99
|7.13
|22.02
|10.08
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|6.11
|25.83
|16.97
|41.68
|70.25
|20.07
|11.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shukra Meditech has gained 93.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (8.11%), Divi's Laboratories (72.71%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (22.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Meditech has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (18.28%) and Divi's Laboratories (18.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.14
|81.11
|10
|79.54
|78.94
|20
|73.7
|74.87
|50
|64.19
|65.19
|100
|49.64
|55.46
|200
|42.57
|46.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shukra Meditech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 0.43%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 05, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Nov 05, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Reg 32
|Nov 05, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2026
|Nov 05, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2026
|Oct 23, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Shukra Pharma. - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019079 and registration number is 019079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Meditech is ₹82.30 as on Nov 13, 2026.
The Shukra Meditech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shukra Meditech is ₹3,651.25 Cr as on Nov 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Meditech are ₹84.74 and ₹82.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Meditech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Meditech is ₹84.55 and 52-week low of Shukra Meditech is ₹26.30 as on Nov 13, 2026.
The Shukra Meditech has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 23.2% for the past month, 99.52% over 3 months, 93.19% over 1 year, 220.77% across 3 years, and 212.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Meditech are 82.39 and 35.36 on Nov 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global