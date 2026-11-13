What is the share price of Shukra Meditech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Meditech is ₹82.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Shukra Meditech? The Shukra Meditech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Meditech? The market cap of Shukra Meditech is ₹3,651.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Meditech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Meditech are ₹84.74 and ₹82.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Meditech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Meditech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Meditech is ₹84.55 and 52-week low of Shukra Meditech is ₹26.30 as on .

How has the Shukra Meditech performed historically in terms of returns? The Shukra Meditech has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 23.2% for the past month, 99.52% over 3 months, 93.19% over 1 year, 220.77% across 3 years, and 212.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Meditech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Meditech are 82.39 and 35.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global