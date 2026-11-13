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Shukra Meditech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUKRA MEDITECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Shukra Meditech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.30
0.15₹ 0.12
As on Nov 13, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shukra Meditech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.18₹84.74
₹82.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.30₹84.55
₹82.30
Open Price
₹82.57
Prev. Close
₹82.18
Volume
1,90,278

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Meditech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shukra Meditech		3.1823.52100.02159.5593.69221.04212.81
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		0.896.07-3.422.868.1116.8118.28
Divi's Laboratories		10.4422.7133.8967.5672.7148.0118.33
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-1.470.78-4.218.7522.1131.2827.29
Laurus Labs		3.5517.8831.3388.83142.5086.5237.55
Zydus Lifesciences		-0.495.141.3726.6425.9424.2819.29
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		0.5711.2414.349.0011.708.367.18
Cipla		-0.675.23-4.205.46-8.274.108.33
Mankind Pharma		4.3311.869.5910.0817.4613.0913.23
Aurobindo Pharma		1.178.029.7421.4050.3922.9021.18
Lupin		0.592.13-11.46-9.64-2.4919.5516.22
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		1.7516.3714.9915.8040.6053.8437.55
Alkem Laboratories		-2.38-1.82-5.14-5.77-10.176.127.44
Biocon		0.054.03-12.21-12.58-12.4317.110.19
Abbott India		0.613.16-4.05-2.79-10.344.585.86
Gland Pharma		4.857.6112.0180.1681.8926.94-1.80
Anthem Biosciences		2.617.807.2715.8634.368.715.14
Ipca Laboratories		-2.84-1.705.0825.2644.9121.4411.41
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		5.805.420.2510.997.1322.0210.08
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		6.1125.8316.9741.6870.2520.0711.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shukra Meditech has gained 93.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (8.11%), Divi's Laboratories (72.71%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (22.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Meditech has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (18.28%) and Divi's Laboratories (18.33%).

Shukra Meditech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Meditech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.1481.11
1079.5478.94
2073.774.87
5064.1965.19
10049.6455.46
20042.5746.82

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Meditech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shukra Meditech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 0.43%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shukra Meditech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 05, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Nov 05, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Reg 32
Nov 05, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2026
Nov 05, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2026
Oct 23, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTShukra Pharma. - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Shukra Meditech

Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1993PLC019079 and registration number is 019079. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dakshesh Rameshchandra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Payal Sujay Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruvin Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanskruti Jayeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anar Jayeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shital Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhoomiben Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh Rathore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Somchand Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Nirmal Sagar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shukra Meditech Share Price

What is the share price of Shukra Meditech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Meditech is ₹82.30 as on Nov 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shukra Meditech?

The Shukra Meditech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Meditech?

The market cap of Shukra Meditech is ₹3,651.25 Cr as on Nov 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Meditech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Meditech are ₹84.74 and ₹82.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Meditech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Meditech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Meditech is ₹84.55 and 52-week low of Shukra Meditech is ₹26.30 as on Nov 13, 2026.

How has the Shukra Meditech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shukra Meditech has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, 23.2% for the past month, 99.52% over 3 months, 93.19% over 1 year, 220.77% across 3 years, and 212.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Meditech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Meditech are 82.39 and 35.36 on Nov 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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