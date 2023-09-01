Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52393GJ1991PLC079516 and registration number is 079516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.