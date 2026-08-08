What is the share price of Shukra Jewellery? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Jewellery is ₹9.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shukra Jewellery? The Shukra Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Jewellery? The market cap of Shukra Jewellery is ₹11.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Jewellery? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Jewellery are ₹9.00 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Jewellery? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Jewellery is ₹10.78 and 52-week low of Shukra Jewellery is ₹6.27 as on .

How has the Shukra Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns? The Shukra Jewellery has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.26% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -0.44% over 1 year, 20.84% across 3 years, and -2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery are -191.49 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global