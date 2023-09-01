Follow Us

SHUKRA JEWELLERY LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.10 Closed
-3.53-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shukra Jewellery Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.04₹4.25
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.15₹6.75
₹4.10
Open Price
₹4.25
Prev. Close
₹4.25
Volume
400

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.22
  • R24.34
  • R34.43
  • Pivot
    4.13
  • S14.01
  • S23.92
  • S33.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.454.62
  • 106.574.83
  • 206.324.86
  • 506.64.71
  • 1007.955.1
  • 2009.816.09

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.28-19.61-19.7720.59-29.79-67.33-64.22
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. Share Holdings

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan1,80,00000.1
UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan1,80,00000.1

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shukra Jewellery Ltd.

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52393GJ1991PLC079516 and registration number is 079516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Himmatlal Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Chandrakant Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Pragnesh Ghanshyambhai Sathwara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaishaliben Rathod
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shukra Jewellery Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Jewellery Ltd.?

The market cap of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹5.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shukra Jewellery Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is 26.8 and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shukra Jewellery Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Jewellery Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹6.75 and 52-week low of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

