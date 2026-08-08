Here's the live share price of Shukra Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shukra Jewellery
|-0.55
|-5.26
|14.07
|18.27
|-0.44
|20.84
|-2.47
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shukra Jewellery has declined 0.44% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.41
|9.27
|10
|9.72
|9.41
|20
|9.49
|9.3
|50
|8.36
|8.88
|100
|8.65
|8.91
|200
|10.23
|9.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shukra Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Shukra Jewellery - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Shukra Jewellery - Non Applicability Of Regu 32(1) Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Shukra Jewellery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Shukra Jewellery - SDD Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regu 3(5) And 3 (6) Of SEBI (PIT) Regu, 2015.
|May 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Shukra Jewellery - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting & Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Stateme
Source: Dion Global
Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52393GJ1991PLC079516 and registration number is 079516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Jewellery is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shukra Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shukra Jewellery is ₹11.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Jewellery are ₹9.00 and ₹9.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Jewellery is ₹10.78 and 52-week low of Shukra Jewellery is ₹6.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shukra Jewellery has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.26% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -0.44% over 1 year, 20.84% across 3 years, and -2.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery are -191.49 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global