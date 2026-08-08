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Shukra Jewellery Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUKRA JEWELLERY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Shukra Jewellery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shukra Jewellery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.00
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.27₹10.78
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹9.00
Volume
800

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Jewellery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shukra Jewellery		-0.55-5.2614.0718.27-0.4420.84-2.47
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shukra Jewellery has declined 0.44% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Jewellery has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Shukra Jewellery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Jewellery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.419.27
109.729.41
209.499.3
508.368.88
1008.658.91
20010.239.22

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Jewellery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shukra Jewellery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shukra Jewellery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTShukra Jewellery - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
Jul 31, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTShukra Jewellery - Non Applicability Of Regu 32(1) Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTShukra Jewellery - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTShukra Jewellery - SDD Compliance Certificate Pursuant To Regu 3(5) And 3 (6) Of SEBI (PIT) Regu, 2015.
May 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTShukra Jewellery - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting & Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Stateme

Source: Dion Global

About Shukra Jewellery

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52393GJ1991PLC079516 and registration number is 079516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Himmatlal Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Chandrakant Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Pragnesh Ghanshyambhai Sathwara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaishaliben Bhaveshkumar Vadher
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shukra Jewellery Share Price

What is the share price of Shukra Jewellery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Jewellery is ₹9.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shukra Jewellery?

The Shukra Jewellery is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Jewellery?

The market cap of Shukra Jewellery is ₹11.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Jewellery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Jewellery are ₹9.00 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Jewellery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Jewellery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Jewellery is ₹10.78 and 52-week low of Shukra Jewellery is ₹6.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shukra Jewellery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shukra Jewellery has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.26% for the past month, 14.07% over 3 months, -0.44% over 1 year, 20.84% across 3 years, and -2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery are -191.49 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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