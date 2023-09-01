Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.28
|-19.61
|-19.77
|20.59
|-29.79
|-67.33
|-64.22
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Fifteen Year Plan
|1,80,000
|0
|0.1
|UTI Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) - Ten Year Plan
|1,80,000
|0
|0.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52393GJ1991PLC079516 and registration number is 079516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹5.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is 26.8 and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹4.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Jewellery Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹6.75 and 52-week low of Shukra Jewellery Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.