MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shukra Bullions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC284363 and registration number is 284363. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹3.53 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is -33.32 and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is 2.9 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹7.03 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Bullions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹13.30 and 52-week low of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Aug 30, 2023.