What is the Market Cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd.? The market cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹3.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is -33.32 and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is 2.9 as on .

What is the share price of Shukra Bullions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹7.03 as on .