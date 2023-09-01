Follow Us

SHUKRA BULLIONS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.03 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shukra Bullions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.03₹7.03
₹7.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.06₹13.30
₹7.03
Open Price
₹7.03
Prev. Close
₹7.03
Volume
0

Shukra Bullions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.03
  • R27.03
  • R37.03
  • Pivot
    7.03
  • S17.03
  • S27.03
  • S37.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.646.78
  • 1012.646.74
  • 2012.847.13
  • 5013.548.88
  • 10014.210.55
  • 20013.2711.48

Shukra Bullions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.4015.63-3.43-47.14-68.76-16.31
1.663.8610.2730.8518.83178.03242.34
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Shukra Bullions Ltd. Share Holdings

Shukra Bullions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shukra Bullions Ltd.

Shukra Bullions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC284363 and registration number is 284363. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vaishaliben Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pragnesh Sathwarr
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrkant H Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri C Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala
    Director

FAQs on Shukra Bullions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd.?

The market cap of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹3.53 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is -33.32 and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is 2.9 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Shukra Bullions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹7.03 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Bullions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Bullions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹13.30 and 52-week low of Shukra Bullions Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Aug 30, 2023.

