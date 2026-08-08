What is the share price of Shukra Bullions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Bullions is ₹26.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Shukra Bullions? The Shukra Bullions is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Bullions? The market cap of Shukra Bullions is ₹13.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Bullions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Bullions are ₹26.70 and ₹26.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Bullions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Bullions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Bullions is ₹50.38 and 52-week low of Shukra Bullions is ₹21.02 as on .

How has the Shukra Bullions performed historically in terms of returns? The Shukra Bullions has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -19.31% for the past month, -42.02% over 3 months, 5.66% over 1 year, 58.78% across 3 years, and 26.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions are 259.22 and 7.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global