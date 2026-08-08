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Shukra Bullions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUKRA BULLIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Shukra Bullions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.70 Closed
-0.30₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shukra Bullions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.70₹26.70
₹26.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.02₹50.38
₹26.70
Open Price
₹26.70
Prev. Close
₹26.78
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Bullions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shukra Bullions		-1.48-19.31-42.02-38.685.6658.7826.32
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shukra Bullions has gained 5.66% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Bullions has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Shukra Bullions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Bullions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.426.73
1028.8528.7
2034.6832.23
5039.8536.52
10039.8636.98
20033.6434.6

Source: Dion Global

Shukra Bullions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shukra Bullions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shukra Bullions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTShukra Bullions - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTShukra Bullions - Non Applicability Of Regu 32 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
Jul 11, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTShukra Bullions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTShukra Bullions - SDD Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 3 (5) And 3 (6) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulation, 2015.
May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTShukra Bullions - Submission Of Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Dtd 22.05.2026, Due To Inadvertently Missed To Attached The

Source: Dion Global

About Shukra Bullions

Shukra Bullions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC284363 and registration number is 284363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrkant Himmatlal Shah
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Chandrakant Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala
    Director
  • Mr. Pragnesh Ghanshyambhai Sathwarr
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vaishaliben Bhaveshkumar Vadher
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shukra Bullions Share Price

What is the share price of Shukra Bullions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Bullions is ₹26.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shukra Bullions?

The Shukra Bullions is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Bullions?

The market cap of Shukra Bullions is ₹13.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shukra Bullions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Bullions are ₹26.70 and ₹26.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shukra Bullions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Bullions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Bullions is ₹50.38 and 52-week low of Shukra Bullions is ₹21.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shukra Bullions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shukra Bullions has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -19.31% for the past month, -42.02% over 3 months, 5.66% over 1 year, 58.78% across 3 years, and 26.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions are 259.22 and 7.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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