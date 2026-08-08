Here's the live share price of Shukra Bullions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shukra Bullions
|-1.48
|-19.31
|-42.02
|-38.68
|5.66
|58.78
|26.32
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shukra Bullions has gained 5.66% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Shukra Bullions has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.4
|26.73
|10
|28.85
|28.7
|20
|34.68
|32.23
|50
|39.85
|36.52
|100
|39.86
|36.98
|200
|33.64
|34.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shukra Bullions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.98%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Shukra Bullions - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Shukra Bullions - Non Applicability Of Regu 32 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Shukra Bullions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Shukra Bullions - SDD Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 3 (5) And 3 (6) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulation, 2015.
|May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Shukra Bullions - Submission Of Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Dtd 22.05.2026, Due To Inadvertently Missed To Attached The
Source: Dion Global
Shukra Bullions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC284363 and registration number is 284363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Working of diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones including the working of industrial quality stones and synthetic or reconstructed precious or semi-precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shukra Bullions is ₹26.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shukra Bullions is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shukra Bullions is ₹13.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shukra Bullions are ₹26.70 and ₹26.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shukra Bullions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shukra Bullions is ₹50.38 and 52-week low of Shukra Bullions is ₹21.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shukra Bullions has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, -19.31% for the past month, -42.02% over 3 months, 5.66% over 1 year, 58.78% across 3 years, and 26.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shukra Bullions are 259.22 and 7.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global