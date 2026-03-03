Here's the live share price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has gained 9.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.76%.
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|2.24
|-0.94
|-22.31
|-26.71
|-4.76
|16.90
|9.82
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-3.95
|-4.04
|-5.26
|-15.46
|-0.75
|-0.87
|-14.09
|Kotyark Industries
|1.12
|26.26
|9.84
|-29.23
|-53.55
|-11.84
|38.09
|Rajputana Biodiesel
|-0.02
|2.30
|-11.19
|-17.65
|-6.93
|-4.62
|-2.80
|Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals
|-2.88
|-6.32
|-10.74
|-14.25
|-1.03
|-40.42
|19.72
|Nirman Agri Genetics
|-1.50
|-1.40
|-27.18
|-64.79
|-79.77
|-18.58
|-11.60
|Continental Seeds and Chemicals
|-0.31
|-20.10
|-29.18
|-24.29
|-51.96
|-2.49
|19.78
Over the last one year, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has declined 4.76% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.75%), Kotyark Industries (-53.55%), Rajputana Biodiesel (-6.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has outperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-14.09%) and Kotyark Industries (38.09%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|316.62
|315.82
|10
|329.92
|322.88
|20
|332.19
|331.59
|50
|355.64
|352.44
|100
|389.17
|371.78
|200
|393.37
|372.63
In the latest quarter, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.58%, while DII stake decreased to 0.95%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy fact sheet for more information
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U38210RJ2013PLC042232 and registration number is 042232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹317.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹166.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy are ₹317.00 and ₹298.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhshree Biofuels Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹494.95 and 52-week low of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹279.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has shown returns of 1.6% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -24.52% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, 16.9% across 3 years, and 9.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy are 0.00 and 4.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.