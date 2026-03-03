Facebook Pixel Code
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUBHSHREE BIOFUELS ENERGY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹317.00 Closed
1.60₹ 5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹298.00₹317.00
₹317.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹279.75₹494.95
₹317.00
Open Price
₹308.00
Prev. Close
₹312.00
Volume
3,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has gained 9.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.76%.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy		2.24-0.94-22.31-26.71-4.7616.909.82
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-3.95-4.04-5.26-15.46-0.75-0.87-14.09
Kotyark Industries		1.1226.269.84-29.23-53.55-11.8438.09
Rajputana Biodiesel		-0.022.30-11.19-17.65-6.93-4.62-2.80
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals		-2.88-6.32-10.74-14.25-1.03-40.4219.72
Nirman Agri Genetics		-1.50-1.40-27.18-64.79-79.77-18.58-11.60
Continental Seeds and Chemicals		-0.31-20.10-29.18-24.29-51.96-2.4919.78

Over the last one year, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has declined 4.76% compared to peers like Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-0.75%), Kotyark Industries (-53.55%), Rajputana Biodiesel (-6.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has outperformed peers relative to Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-14.09%) and Kotyark Industries (38.09%).

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5316.62315.82
10329.92322.88
20332.19331.59
50355.64352.44
100389.17371.78
200393.37372.63

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shubhshree Biofuels Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.58%, while DII stake decreased to 0.95%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy fact sheet for more information

About Shubhshree Biofuels Energy

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U38210RJ2013PLC042232 and registration number is 042232. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Bio Technology. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sagar Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anurag Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Upasana Srivastava Dattani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aastha Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shubhshree Biofuels Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹317.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shubhshree Biofuels Energy?

The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy?

The market cap of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹166.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy are ₹317.00 and ₹298.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhshree Biofuels Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹494.95 and 52-week low of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy is ₹279.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shubhshree Biofuels Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shubhshree Biofuels Energy has shown returns of 1.6% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -24.52% over 3 months, -4.76% over 1 year, 16.9% across 3 years, and 9.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubhshree Biofuels Energy are 0.00 and 4.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy News

