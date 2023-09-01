Follow Us

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. Share Price

SHUBHLAXMI JEWEL ART LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹90.95 Closed
1.060.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.10₹92.00
₹90.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.15₹116.80
₹90.95
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹90.00
Volume
34,000

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R192.88
  • R293.77
  • R395.53
  • Pivot
    91.12
  • S190.23
  • S288.47
  • S387.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.8389.37
  • 1044.5889.72
  • 2043.7389.98
  • 5041.0888.2
  • 10036.3981.66
  • 20026.768.84

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. Share Holdings

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd.

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2018PLC102121 and registration number is 102121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendrasinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jagrutiben Narendrasinh Chauhan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankurbhai Maheshbhai Prabtani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neelabh Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apeksha Sanjaykumar Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd.?

The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹96.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is 5.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹90.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹116.80 and 52-week low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹31.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

