Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2018PLC102121 and registration number is 102121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹96.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is 5.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹90.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹116.80 and 52-week low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is ₹31.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.