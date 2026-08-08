What is the share price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹18.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art? The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art? The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹20.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art are ₹18.95 and ₹18.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹13.35 as on .

How has the Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art performed historically in terms of returns? The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -24.65% for the past month, -18.14% over 3 months, 23.45% over 1 year, -40.35% across 3 years, and 7.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art are 18.93 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global