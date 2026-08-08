Here's the live share price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art
|3.55
|-24.65
|-18.14
|-39.84
|23.45
|-40.35
|7.83
|Titan Company
|1.35
|7.32
|14.71
|16.05
|44.66
|19.37
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.03
|70.91
|47.46
|38.63
|2.60
|51.50
|55.42
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.93
|-17.23
|28.33
|41.72
|168.91
|67.17
|64.78
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.21
|40.69
|62.01
|81.97
|49.18
|14.26
|8.33
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.76
|25.19
|44.73
|105.75
|152.86
|202.28
|99.98
|PC Jeweller
|5.51
|3.83
|3.17
|-6.60
|-30.01
|52.68
|32.86
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.10
|12.84
|-9.63
|9.13
|16.62
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.57
|18.81
|13.12
|9.43
|13.98
|25.44
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.75
|10.43
|19.13
|22.09
|37.48
|56.09
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.52
|50.57
|33.25
|11.18
|-12.55
|60.67
|44.79
|Rajesh Exports
|-1.54
|-14.29
|-31.63
|-53.88
|-53.62
|-45.52
|-32.81
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.71
|2.37
|7.57
|-0.17
|26.21
|8.07
|4.77
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.21
|37.39
|84.36
|62.32
|39.76
|43.65
|27.62
|Shanti Gold International
|3.09
|2.91
|-2.39
|1.27
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.46
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|19.41
|23.82
|11.64
|24.17
|24.17
|7.48
|4.42
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.83
|-6.37
|5.36
|-10.23
|-26.41
|10.47
|6.16
|Renaissance Global
|5.06
|1.97
|10.57
|-1.75
|10.32
|7.49
|-2.43
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|-0.58
|13.01
|102.24
|131.77
|156.86
|64.57
|34.84
|Asian Star Company
|-0.32
|-4.81
|-8.68
|-5.11
|-5.11
|-1.73
|-1.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has gained 23.45% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.66%), Kalyan Jewellers India (2.60%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.84
|19.01
|10
|19.68
|19.73
|20
|22.08
|21.11
|50
|23.07
|22.85
|100
|24.5
|23.92
|200
|24.04
|24.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2018PLC102121 and registration number is 102121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹18.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹20.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art are ₹18.95 and ₹18.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹13.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -24.65% for the past month, -18.14% over 3 months, 23.45% over 1 year, -40.35% across 3 years, and 7.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art are 18.93 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global