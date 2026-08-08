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Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUBHLAXMI JEWEL ART

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.95₹18.95
₹18.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.35₹40.00
₹18.95
Open Price
₹18.95
Prev. Close
₹18.95
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art		3.55-24.65-18.14-39.8423.45-40.357.83
Titan Company		1.357.3214.7116.0544.6619.3722.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.0370.9147.4638.632.6051.5055.42
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.93-17.2328.3341.72168.9167.1764.78
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		-0.2140.6962.0181.9749.1814.268.33
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.7625.1944.73105.75152.86202.2899.98
PC Jeweller		5.513.833.17-6.60-30.0152.6832.86
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1012.84-9.639.1316.62-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.5718.8113.129.4313.9825.4413.92
Goldiam International		-0.7510.4319.1322.0937.4856.0928.85
D P Abhushan		9.5250.5733.2511.18-12.5560.6744.79
Rajesh Exports		-1.54-14.29-31.63-53.88-53.62-45.52-32.81
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.712.377.57-0.1726.218.074.77
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.2137.3984.3662.3239.7643.6527.62
Shanti Gold International		3.092.91-2.391.27-0.77-0.77-0.46
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		19.4123.8211.6424.1724.177.484.42
Motisons Jewellers		-1.83-6.375.36-10.23-26.4110.476.16
Renaissance Global		5.061.9710.57-1.7510.327.49-2.43
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		-0.5813.01102.24131.77156.8664.5734.84
Asian Star Company		-0.32-4.81-8.68-5.11-5.11-1.73-1.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has gained 23.45% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.66%), Kalyan Jewellers India (2.60%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.42%).

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.8419.01
1019.6819.73
2022.0821.11
5023.0722.85
10024.523.92
20024.0424.69

Source: Dion Global

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art

Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ2018PLC102121 and registration number is 102121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendrasinh Jesingbhai Chauhan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gohil Manishben Dhirabhai
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Neelabh Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anandan Sengundamudaliar
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bikash Tarafdar
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Share Price

What is the share price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹18.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art?

The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art?

The market cap of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹20.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art are ₹18.95 and ₹18.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art is ₹13.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -24.65% for the past month, -18.14% over 3 months, 23.45% over 1 year, -40.35% across 3 years, and 7.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art are 18.93 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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