Here's the live share price of Shubham Polyspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shubham Polyspin
|-0.25
|-14.09
|-45.12
|-42.48
|5.50
|21.29
|-20.06
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shubham Polyspin has gained 5.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shubham Polyspin has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.12
|36.04
|10
|37.61
|37
|20
|39.99
|39.01
|50
|45.2
|44.19
|100
|52.46
|48.9
|200
|56.44
|49.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shubham Polyspin saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Shubham Polyspin - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Ju
|May 14, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Shubham Polyspin - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 09, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Shubham Polyspin - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On
|Apr 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Shubham Polyspin - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 For Capacity Expansion
|Apr 02, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Shubham Polyspin - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Source: Dion Global
Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2012PLC069319 and registration number is 069319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubham Polyspin is ₹35.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shubham Polyspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shubham Polyspin is ₹43.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubham Polyspin are ₹36.49 and ₹35.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubham Polyspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubham Polyspin is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Shubham Polyspin is ₹30.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shubham Polyspin has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -14.09% for the past month, -45.12% over 3 months, 5.5% over 1 year, 21.29% across 3 years, and -20.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin are 42.49 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global