What is the share price of Shubham Polyspin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubham Polyspin is ₹35.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Shubham Polyspin? The Shubham Polyspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shubham Polyspin? The market cap of Shubham Polyspin is ₹43.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shubham Polyspin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubham Polyspin are ₹36.49 and ₹35.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubham Polyspin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubham Polyspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubham Polyspin is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Shubham Polyspin is ₹30.90 as on .

How has the Shubham Polyspin performed historically in terms of returns? The Shubham Polyspin has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -14.09% for the past month, -45.12% over 3 months, 5.5% over 1 year, 21.29% across 3 years, and -20.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin are 42.49 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global