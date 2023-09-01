What is the Market Cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.? The market cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹23.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is 22.54 and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is 1.7 as on .

What is the share price of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹19.11 as on .