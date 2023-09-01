Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2012PLC069319 and registration number is 069319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹23.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is 22.54 and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹19.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubham Polyspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹188.84 and 52-week low of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹14.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.