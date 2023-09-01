Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHUBHAM POLYSPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.11 Closed
-1.44-0.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.85₹20.00
₹19.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.59₹188.84
₹19.11
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹19.39
Volume
21,632

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.79
  • R220.47
  • R320.94
  • Pivot
    19.32
  • S118.64
  • S218.17
  • S317.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.0319.28
  • 1046.7719.3
  • 2055.2119.53
  • 50131.7120.27
  • 100157.3923.03
  • 200159.9437.84

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.63-5.49-11.73-12.26-89.88-62.18-4.12
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. Share Holdings

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About Shubham Polyspin Ltd.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2012PLC069319 and registration number is 069319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit A Somani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil D Somani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay A Somani
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Radhika A Chandak
    Director
  • Mr. Kush P Kalaria
    Director
  • Dr. Urva P Patel
    Director

FAQs on Shubham Polyspin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.?

The market cap of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹23.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is 22.54 and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹19.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubham Polyspin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubham Polyspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹188.84 and 52-week low of Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is ₹14.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data