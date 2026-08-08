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Shubham Polyspin Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHUBHAM POLYSPIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shubham Polyspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.90 Closed
1.27₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shubham Polyspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.21₹36.49
₹35.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.90₹79.00
₹35.90
Open Price
₹36.00
Prev. Close
₹35.45
Volume
11,255

Source: Dion Global

Shubham Polyspin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shubham Polyspin		-0.25-14.09-45.12-42.485.5021.29-20.06
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shubham Polyspin has gained 5.50% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shubham Polyspin has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Shubham Polyspin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shubham Polyspin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.1236.04
1037.6137
2039.9939.01
5045.244.19
10052.4648.9
20056.4449.6

Source: Dion Global

Shubham Polyspin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shubham Polyspin saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.30%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shubham Polyspin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTShubham Polyspin - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Ju
May 14, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTShubham Polyspin - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 09, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTShubham Polyspin - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On
Apr 07, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTShubham Polyspin - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 For Capacity Expansion
Apr 02, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTShubham Polyspin - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2

Source: Dion Global

About Shubham Polyspin

Shubham Polyspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2012PLC069319 and registration number is 069319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit A Somani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay A Somani
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Radhika A Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kush P Kalaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Urva P Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Krutika Singhvi
    Additional Director

FAQs on Shubham Polyspin Share Price

What is the share price of Shubham Polyspin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shubham Polyspin is ₹35.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shubham Polyspin?

The Shubham Polyspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shubham Polyspin?

The market cap of Shubham Polyspin is ₹43.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shubham Polyspin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shubham Polyspin are ₹36.49 and ₹35.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shubham Polyspin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shubham Polyspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shubham Polyspin is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Shubham Polyspin is ₹30.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shubham Polyspin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shubham Polyspin has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -14.09% for the past month, -45.12% over 3 months, 5.5% over 1 year, 21.29% across 3 years, and -20.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shubham Polyspin are 42.49 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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