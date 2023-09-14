What is the Market Cap of Shrydus Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is ₹38.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shrydus Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is 109.08 and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is 8.98 as on .

What is the share price of Shrydus Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrydus Industries Ltd. is ₹31.85 as on .