What is the share price of Shrydus Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrydus Industries is ₹5.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Shrydus Industries? The Shrydus Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shrydus Industries? The market cap of Shrydus Industries is ₹16.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shrydus Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrydus Industries are ₹5.29 and ₹5.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shrydus Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrydus Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrydus Industries is ₹5.85 and 52-week low of Shrydus Industries is ₹2.55 as on .

How has the Shrydus Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shrydus Industries has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, 13.08% for the past month, 50.0% over 3 months, 13.33% over 1 year, -44.36% across 3 years, and 21.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries are -318.75 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global