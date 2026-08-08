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Shrydus Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRYDUS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shrydus Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.10 Closed
-4.85₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shrydus Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.10₹5.29
₹5.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.55₹5.85
₹5.10
Open Price
₹5.29
Prev. Close
₹5.36
Volume
29,634

Source: Dion Global

Shrydus Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shrydus Industries		-9.0912.5847.441.6711.11-44.3621.53
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shrydus Industries has gained 11.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Shrydus Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Shrydus Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shrydus Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.55.45
105.395.37
205.015.1
504.124.49
1003.674.1
2003.844.36

Source: Dion Global

Shrydus Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shrydus Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shrydus Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTShrydus Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTShrydus Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTShrydus Industries - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 22, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTShrydus Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 15, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTShrydus Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resu

Source: Dion Global

About Shrydus Industries

Shrydus Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1983PLC035658 and registration number is 035658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrey Premal Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nag Bhushan Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chaganlal Thakkar
    Director
  • Mrs. Neha Premal Parekh
    Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Anil Salvi
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavya Sudhir Shah
    Director

FAQs on Shrydus Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shrydus Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrydus Industries is ₹5.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shrydus Industries?

The Shrydus Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shrydus Industries?

The market cap of Shrydus Industries is ₹16.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shrydus Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrydus Industries are ₹5.29 and ₹5.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shrydus Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrydus Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrydus Industries is ₹5.85 and 52-week low of Shrydus Industries is ₹2.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shrydus Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shrydus Industries has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, 13.08% for the past month, 50.0% over 3 months, 13.33% over 1 year, -44.36% across 3 years, and 21.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries are -318.75 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shrydus Industries News

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