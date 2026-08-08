Here's the live share price of Shrydus Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shrydus Industries
|-9.09
|12.58
|47.4
|41.67
|11.11
|-44.36
|21.53
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shrydus Industries has gained 11.11% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Shrydus Industries has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.5
|5.45
|10
|5.39
|5.37
|20
|5.01
|5.1
|50
|4.12
|4.49
|100
|3.67
|4.1
|200
|3.84
|4.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shrydus Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Shrydus Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Shrydus Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 22, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Shrydus Industries - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Shrydus Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 15, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Shrydus Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resu
Source: Dion Global
Shrydus Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1983PLC035658 and registration number is 035658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrydus Industries is ₹5.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shrydus Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shrydus Industries is ₹16.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrydus Industries are ₹5.29 and ₹5.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrydus Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrydus Industries is ₹5.85 and 52-week low of Shrydus Industries is ₹2.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shrydus Industries has shown returns of -4.85% over the past day, 13.08% for the past month, 50.0% over 3 months, 13.33% over 1 year, -44.36% across 3 years, and 21.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries are -318.75 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global