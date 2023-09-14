Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.69
|-0.41
|-18.33
|8.63
|904.73
|1,773.53
|3,085.00
|1.53
|6.50
|5.34
|30.40
|-0.06
|117.28
|180.09
|1.88
|4.44
|4.57
|20.82
|-14.30
|153.48
|131.05
|-3.60
|-3.63
|-3.63
|-3.63
|-3.63
|-3.63
|-3.63
|7.40
|16.95
|10.32
|63.20
|52.54
|422.42
|358.36
|-1.17
|-2.46
|1.72
|16.03
|-0.56
|187.88
|128.60
|-0.98
|-3.31
|-10.32
|13.95
|-13.73
|-3.46
|20.97
|1.08
|5.51
|35.67
|54.10
|43.33
|200.40
|66.53
|0.99
|0.54
|11.80
|39.64
|23.81
|14.87
|183.37
|-3.14
|-0.55
|3.59
|25.44
|54.38
|156.46
|36.31
|-0.02
|6.80
|1.73
|23.35
|30.68
|124.93
|19.19
|0.33
|11.34
|39.29
|43.14
|18.53
|51.62
|92.32
|0.62
|5.10
|15.74
|52.02
|53.37
|103.17
|-9.33
|3.57
|4.76
|5.86
|20.48
|20.74
|103.47
|69.80
|-1.76
|-12.05
|10.61
|35.28
|28.84
|898.56
|180.54
|-0.35
|4.22
|33.47
|57.07
|7.90
|-19.16
|-62.35
|-0.13
|5.79
|19.49
|40.93
|69.56
|552.84
|-9.60
|-2.07
|1.59
|16.03
|59.04
|37.96
|96.44
|284.49
|11.64
|25.81
|32.48
|110.02
|72.40
|178.32
|103.06
|0.06
|2.54
|22.89
|40.76
|21.75
|33.37
|92.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1983PLC035658 and registration number is 035658. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of mutual funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is ₹38.24 Cr as on Sep 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is 109.08 and PB ratio of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is 8.98 as on Sep 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrydus Industries Ltd. is ₹31.85 as on Sep 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrydus Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is ₹41.05 and 52-week low of Shrydus Industries Ltd. is ₹3.17 as on Sep 14, 2023.