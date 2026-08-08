What is the share price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹29.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation? The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation? The market cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹65.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are ₹30.44 and ₹28.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹39.75 and 52-week low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹23.20 as on .

How has the Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, -15.86% over 3 months, -20.06% over 1 year, 7.11% across 3 years, and -11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are -2.57 and -0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global