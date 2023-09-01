Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.40 Closed
1.740.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹23.40
₹23.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.68₹31.50
₹23.40
Open Price
₹22.00
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
55

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.87
  • R224.33
  • R325.27
  • Pivot
    22.93
  • S122.47
  • S221.53
  • S321.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.9923.03
  • 1026.4822.98
  • 2026.6822.96
  • 5026.6822.87
  • 10030.8723.08
  • 2004325.35

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.095.265.602.59-10.00-60.00-88.74
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922WB1990PLC049541 and registration number is 049541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Jha
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Laxmi Chauhan
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Nath Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Sakti Prasad Ghosh
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Anand Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Braja Behari Mahapatra
    Director
  • Dr. Srabani Roy Choudhury
    Director

FAQs on Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹51.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is -1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹23.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹31.50 and 52-week low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹18.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data