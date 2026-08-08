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Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRISTI INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.49 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.66₹30.44
₹29.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.20₹39.75
₹29.49
Open Price
₹30.44
Prev. Close
₹29.50
Volume
86

Source: Dion Global

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation		-9.68-1.93-15.861.03-17.237.11-11.35
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has declined 17.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.230.58
1030.4430.53
2029.9830.39
5031.1330.49
10029.9530.56
20030.7531.61

Source: Dion Global

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTShristi Infra. Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval And Take On Record The Unaudited Sta
Jul 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTShristi Infra. Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTShristi Infra. Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 08, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTShristi Infra. Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTShristi Infra. Dev. - Newspaper Advertisement For Saksham Niveshak -100 Days Second Campaign

Source: Dion Global

About Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922WB1990PLC049541 and registration number is 049541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Jha
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Laxmi Chauhan
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Anand Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Kumar Shankar Dutta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Debaditya Chakrabarti
    Director

FAQs on Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹29.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation?

The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation?

The market cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹65.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are ₹30.44 and ₹28.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹39.75 and 52-week low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, -15.86% over 3 months, -20.06% over 1 year, 7.11% across 3 years, and -11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are -2.57 and -0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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