Here's the live share price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
|-9.68
|-1.93
|-15.86
|1.03
|-17.23
|7.11
|-11.35
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has declined 17.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.2
|30.58
|10
|30.44
|30.53
|20
|29.98
|30.39
|50
|31.13
|30.49
|100
|29.95
|30.56
|200
|30.75
|31.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Shristi Infra. Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval And Take On Record The Unaudited Sta
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Shristi Infra. Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Shristi Infra. Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Shristi Infra. Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Shristi Infra. Dev. - Newspaper Advertisement For Saksham Niveshak -100 Days Second Campaign
Source: Dion Global
Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922WB1990PLC049541 and registration number is 049541. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹29.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹65.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are ₹30.44 and ₹28.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹39.75 and 52-week low of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation is ₹23.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, -1.93% for the past month, -15.86% over 3 months, -20.06% over 1 year, 7.11% across 3 years, and -11.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are -2.57 and -0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global