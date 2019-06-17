Shriram Transport Finance shares tank as Piramal Enterprises exits the company

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company tanked around 8 per cent on Monday after \u00a0Piramal Enterprises offloaded its entire stake in the asset financing firm for about Rs 2,305 crores.\u00a0 While the shares of Shriram Transport Finance fell by 7 per cent to Rs 1015.40 per share on BSE, its shares plunged about 8 per cent to 1,000 per share on the NSE. Shares of Piramal Enterprises also fell around 4 per cent to Rs 1,990.20 per share on the BSE, whereas on NSE, its shares slumped nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1,990 per share. Also read: Crude oil prices slip as economic slowdown worries outweigh supply fears Piramal Enterprises held around 10 per cent stake amounting to 2.26 crore shares in the non-banking finance company as on March 31, 2019.\u00a0The amount of Rs 2,305 crore received from the offloading of shares is 5 percent of Piramal Enterprises' total market capitalisation. \u201cThe company has sold its entire direct investment of 9.96 per per cent in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company to third party investors on the floor of the stock exchange," Piramal Enterprises said in an exchange filing. Also read: Indians buying more real estate abroad: Outbound capital doubles on overseas commercial property\u00a0purchase In the last quarter of FY19, the non-banking finance company Shriram Transport Finance reported a 22.4 percent fall in its net profit at Rs 746.04 crore as compared with Rs 961.76 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18. THe company\u2019s total income in Jan-Mar surged to Rs 3,880.43 crore from Rs 3,605.47 crore in the same period of the previous year. Its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, subject to shareholders approval in its upcoming fortieth annual general meeting.