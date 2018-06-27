Shriram Transport Finance NCD issue opens; up to 9.5% interest on offer; check details

Shriram Transport Finance Company’s public issue of five crore secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) has opened for subscription today.

Shriram Transport Finance is one of the largest asset financing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs) in the country with a primary focus on financing pre-owned commercial vehicles. Shriram Transport Finance has proposed to raise Rs 5,000 crore through this issue.

In a statement, the company said that the funds raised will be used for onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes. The proposed NCDs under this issue have been rated ‘CRISIL AA+/Stable’ by CRISIL and ‘IND AA+: Outlook Stable’ by India Ratings and Research for an amount of upto Rs. 5,000 crore, which indicate high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carrying very low credit risk.

Here are the key things that you need to know about the public offer: