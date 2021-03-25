  • MORE MARKET STATS

Shriram Transport declares second dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY21

By: |
March 25, 2021 2:44 PM

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Thursday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for 2020-21.

It said it has fixed April 6 as the record date for payment of the second interim dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, to eligible shareholders.

This is in addition to the first dividend of Rs 6 per share declared by the board on October 29, 2020 and paid to the eligible shareholders on November 26, Shriram Transport said in a regulatory filing.

“The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on March 25, 2021 approved declaration of second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up (60 per cent) for the financial year 2020-21,” the company said.

It said it has fixed April 6 as the record date for payment of the second interim dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, to eligible shareholders.

The company has also elevated Umesh Revankar as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director with effect from April 1, 2021. Currently, Revankar is the Managing Director and CEO of the company.

Shriram Transport Finance stock was trading at Rs 1,376.35 on BSE, down 1.82 per cent from the previous close.

