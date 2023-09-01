Follow Us

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Share Price

SHRIRAM PISTONS & RINGS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Engine Parts | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,137.15 Closed
554.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,080.00₹1,137.15
₹1,137.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹353.50₹1,565.90
₹1,137.15
Open Price
₹1,099.90
Prev. Close
₹1,083.00
Volume
14,691

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,156.2
  • R21,175.25
  • R31,213.35
  • Pivot
    1,118.1
  • S11,099.05
  • S21,060.95
  • S31,041.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5767.121,095.3
  • 10768.481,129.67
  • 20764.651,172.21
  • 50788.771,126.16
  • 100746.44988.22
  • 200745.93815.12

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.23-19.9450.7199.63183.93298.0661.94
3.990.072.183.867.6253.38-11.12
3.661.6312.2528.9651.95190.7793.40
0.6645.4981.88124.70104.52455.33126.32
1.39-3.0213.7316.6325.09-8.55-17.06
-0.0417.9082.47142.70112.73732.07265.68
-47.09-47.54-26.35-40.15-22.37152.3344.80
-11.3112.2840.9029.4720.54158.7551.46
1.12-1.4819.5027.8345.9668.7375.76
12.708.1230.8434.518.5421.83-36.84
1.02-2.3012.4050.4821.6252.09-35.13
11.897.0013.1719.7316.14181.9180.89

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Share Holdings

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112DL1963PLC004084 and registration number is 004084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2064.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Dinodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Srinivasan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Luv D Shriram
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Masaaki Yamaguchi
    Director
  • Mr. Hari S Bhartia
    Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Dass
    Director
  • Mr. Inderdeep Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Ferida Chopra
    Director
  • Mr. Alok Ranjan
    Director
  • Mr. Shinichi Unno
    Director
  • Mr. Sascha Putz
    Director
  • Mr. Yasunori Maekawa
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

The market cap of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹5,9.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 14.55 and PB ratio of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹1,137.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹1,565.90 and 52-week low of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹353.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

