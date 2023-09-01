Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112DL1963PLC004084 and registration number is 004084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of engines and turbines, except aircraft, vehicle and cycle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2064.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹5,9.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 14.55 and PB ratio of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹1,137.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹1,565.90 and 52-week low of Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd. is ₹353.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.