What happens when American bond yields rise and a rupee-earning lender in Mumbai feels the pinch? Quite a lot, it appears. Money slips out of emerging markets, the rupee wobbles, and the whole market starts asking the same nervous question – will borrowing get costlier and margins get thinner?

In the NBFC space, two prominent players, Shriram Finance and L&T Finance, are trading about 15% and 19% below their recent peaks, and the market is asking what comes next.

Shriram Finance is the steady veteran, a giant in pre-owned vehicle loans with fat margins and a fresh multi-billion-dollar vote of confidence from Japan’s MUFG. But that comfort comes at a premium price.

On the other side, L&T Finance is the hungry challenger, remaking itself as an all-retail lender with digital and AI muscle and a growing gold loan book, at a far more modest valuation.

Which would you back – the smooth ride or the faster one? In a market this jumpy, the answer might say more about you than about the stocks.

Why rising US yields matter for Indian NBFCs

A rise in US bond yields does not stop at Wall Street. It can also affect Indian lenders by putting pressure on the rupee, borrowing costs and, eventually, lending margins.

For NBFCs, the concern is slightly different. Higher interest rates can increase the cost of raising funds. If lending rates do not rise at the same pace, the difference between what a lender earns and what it pays for funds can narrow.

This makes margins and funding costs important factors to watch for Shriram Finance and L&T Finance.

Financialexpress.com spoke to different analysts to understand which of the two NBFC stocks could be better positioned amid changing domestic and global macroeconomic conditions.

Shriram Finance: More insulated from funding pressure?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, sees Shriram Finance as relatively more resilient in a higher-for-longer rate environment.

Chouhan said, “Shriram Finance remains relatively more resilient in a higher-for-longer rate environment, supported by stronger asset quality, lower credit costs, and margins, AAA-rating benefits and potential funding-cost improvement.”

He also pointed to the company’s funding position and margins as factors that could provide some cushion.

“Overall, Shriram offers greater macro resilience. The valuation gap has narrowed, but LTF’s fundamental risks remain relatively higher,” Chouhan added.

The company has also benefited from the equity infusion from Japan’s MUFG. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, this has helped Shriram Finance reduce incremental borrowing costs to around 7.7%-7.8%.

Sneha Poddar, VP – Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the company’s latest operating performance also remains an important factor.

“Shriram Finance delivered a stellar Q1FY27, with 60% YoY PAT growth and NIMs expanding to 9.04%,” added Poddar

L&T Finance: Can faster growth offset the risks?

L&T Finance presents a different picture. The company has been moving towards a largely retail-focused lending model, while expanding areas such as gold loans and using digital and artificial intelligence tools.

According to Chouhan, the recent correction has made the stock more interesting, but the risks have not disappeared. “L&T Finance has become interesting after its recent correction, supported by strong 25%+ growth, a rising retail mix and operating leverage.”

However, he flagged sensitivity to funding costs and net interest margin compression as concerns.

“L&T Finance remains more sensitive to funding costs and NIM compression, with MFI/rural exposure and dependence on insurance commission income as key risks,” Chouhan noted.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Vijay Gour also highlighted the company’s changing business mix.

Gour said, “L&T Finance presents a high-growth and structural story. Driven by a 100% retail transition, strong AUM momentum, and operating efficiency, L&T Finance offers significant upside potential at an attractive relative valuation.”

Insurance income adds another layer of uncertainty

For L&T Finance, the debate is not only about interest rates.

Motilal Oswal’s Poddar pointed to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) consultation paper on insurance distribution as another issue to monitor.

“In our view, Shriram Finance (SHFL) is a structurally superior and more defensive NBFC play than L&T Finance (LTF) amid hardening US yields and a hawkish RBI bias,” Poddar noted

She added that insurance commissions account for 15.3% of L&T Finance’s FY26 pre-provision operating profit, compared with 1.8% for Shriram Finance. “The key differentiator is the IRDAI’s latest consultation paper on insurance distribution, which reintroduces hard commission caps and bans compulsory bundling.”

According to Poddar, this could put pressure on L&T Finance’s fee income, while Shriram Finance has relatively limited exposure to this stream.

What about the RBI and borrowing costs?

The next question is how domestic monetary policy could affect the two lenders.

A combination of higher US yields, pressure on the rupee and a cautious Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stance could keep funding costs under focus.

Gour said, “Rising US Treasury yields trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, putting pressure on Indian Rupee and forcing the RBI into a tight monetary policy which will lead for higher borrowing costs and margin compression.”

For Shriram Finance, he sees the business as more defensive in such an environment because of its established vehicle-finance franchise and funding profile.

“Shriram Finance serves as a defensive scale play. Its strong pre-owned vehicle franchise yields high NIMs and RoA, though it trades on premium valuation,” Gour said.

Gour also noted the contrasting nature of the two businesses.

He further added, “Shriram Finance offers defensive stability, high RoAs, and structural liquidity supported by MUFG’s $4.4B capital infusion. L&T Finance (LTFH) provides an aggressive, high-growth trajectory driven by its 100% retail shift, digital/AI edge, and strong AUM momentum.”

Shriram Finance or L&T Finance: What are analysts watching?

The two stocks are exposed to the same broad macro environment, but their earnings drivers are different.

Shriram Finance is more closely linked to its vehicle-finance franchise, funding costs, asset quality and margins. L&T Finance is undergoing a business transition, with retail lending, loan growth, digital initiatives and gold loans playing a bigger role.

Chouhan summed up the difference by highlighting the relative macro sensitivity of the two companies. He said, “Shriram Finance remains relatively more resilient in a higher-for-longer rate environment.”

Gour, meanwhile, sees the broader NBFC sector benefiting from credit demand and improving balance sheets, while also acknowledging the impact of higher rates and global uncertainty. He said, “The outlook for the NBFC sector remains bright, driven by robust credit demand, healthy systemic liquidity, significant improvements in balance sheet profiles and asset quality.”

Gour noted, However, both remain resilient against macro headwinds. While Shriram is more stable, LTFH is our top pick for superior medium-to-long-term upside.”

Poddar’s assessment puts greater emphasis on the potential impact of regulatory changes and funding costs on L&T Finance. “While L&T Finance is already facing core margin pressures and an unpriced structural impact on its credit-life segment, Shriram Finance appears better positioned to withstand near-term uncertainties,” she noted.

Shriram Finance and L&T Finance share price performance

The share price of Shriram Finance has come under pressure in the near term. The stock has declined around 3% in the last five trading sessions and is down nearly 12% over the past month.

However, the longer-term performance remains positive. On a six-month basis, the stock has gained around 12%, while over the past one year, it has delivered a return of nearly 56%.

So far in 2026, Shriram Finance shares are down around 4%. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 1,153.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 603.15.

Similarly, L&T Finance share price has also seen a sharper decline in the near term. Its share price has fallen around 12% in the last five trading sessions and is down nearly 15% over the past month.

On a longer-term basis, however, the stock remains in positive territory. L&T Finance shares have gained around 13% over the past six months and around 11% in the last one year.

So far in 2026, the stock has declined around 11%. L&T Finance has a 52-week high of Rs 338.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 234.90.

What investors need to watch

For investors tracking the two stocks, the key variables are therefore not limited to their recent share-price correction. US Treasury yields, RBI policy, funding costs, net interest margins, insurance-related income and the pace of retail loan growth could all influence how the two NBFCs perform from here.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.