The Shriram Finance share price plunged over 6% on Monday, October 26. The management flagged concerns of rising credit costs due to a weaker monsoon and also lowered the full year growth guidance. However, global investment bank Jefferies and brokerages Motilal Oswal and Nuvama have maintained their respective ‘Buy’ rating on the stock.

Shriram Finance Q2 earnings

Shriram Finance on Friday reported a 59% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 3,683.81 crore, from Rs 2,314.16 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 15.8% to Rs 13,801.84 crore in the quarter. Interest income, the largest component, grew 15.9% to Rs 13,385.84 crore.

Jefferies on Shriram Finance: Rising stress in drought-hit states

The global investment bank has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, but lowered its price target by 5% to Rs 1,145 apiece. This implies an upside of nearly 39% from the stock’s current price of Rs 824.95.

Jefferies has raised its FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 2%, factoring in better net interest margin (NIM), lower opex, and higher credit costs. However, it has cut the FY28-FY29 EPS on lower NIMs, fee income, and lower credit costs. “We expect EPS to grow at 15% EPS CAGR over FY26-28 and ROE inching up to 14% by FY28e (13.3% FY27e).”

Jefferies expects assets under management (AUM) to grow 17%/18% in FY27-FY28. Growth was noted in CV AUMs, gold loans, personal loans, and micro, small, and medium enterprise loans. Broader demand is healthy but Shriram Fin’s management flagged rising stress in drought-hit states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, after a weak monsoon. “SHFL has tightened lending in these regions, and is guiding for 16-17% AUM growth (18-20% earlier).”

Jefferies expects NIMs to be resilient in the near term, and the impact of fee income should be lower than peers.

Motilal Oswal on Shriram Finance: Maintains ‘Buy’ with 40% upside

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal also reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on the stock, and has a target price of Rs 1,155. This implies an upside of 40% from the current price.

“SHFL delivered a mixed quarter, with PPoP beating estimates on the back of higher NIM and lower opex, while earnings were in line owing to higher credit costs. AUM growth at 17% YoY was stronger than our estimate; however, credit costs increased amid higher slippages and write-offs, primarily reflecting drought-like conditions across multiple states in India. Hence, management raised its FY27 credit cost guidance and lowered its AUM growth outlook,” the brokerage said.

The company indicated that credit costs could rise temporarily by 30-40 bps over the next one or two quarters due to seasonal stress in affected geographies.

Weak monsoons are weighing on rural consumption, particularly entry-level two-wheelers and cars, discretionary FMCG, and consumer appliances. However, diversification into non-farm and allied activities, greater irrigation coverage, and lower rainfall dependence have improved rural resilience.

Nuvama on Shriram Finance: Strong growth, margin to absorb high provisions

Nuvama retained its ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,150 apiece, implying an upside of 39%.

“We forecast Shriram’s strong growth and margin momentum shall help absorb elevated provisions while sustaining more than 4% RoA/13–15% RoE over FY27–29E. However, rising rural stress and sector-wide valuation de-rating (as CoE rise) warrant a cut in target multiple for Shriram too,” Nuvama said.

While the shift towards new vehicle financing could dilute yields by 200–400bp against used vehicles, MSME expansion and the plan to double gold loans’ share of AUM to 5% over three years should support portfolio diversification and also yields, the brokerage added.

Shriram Finance: What investors should watch next?

The company has flagged concerns about rural consumption and weak monsoon increasing credit costs. Any progress in demand will be closely monitored as brokerages predict firm AUM growth amid portfolio diversification.

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