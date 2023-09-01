Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shricon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100RJ1984PLC040606 and registration number is 040606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shricon Industries Ltd. is 4.37 and PB ratio of Shricon Industries Ltd. is 1.4 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹39.18 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shricon Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹39.18 and 52-week low of Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Aug 09, 2023.