Shricon Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRICON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.18 Closed
00
As on Aug 9, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shricon Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.18₹39.18
₹39.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.25₹39.18
₹39.18
Open Price
₹39.18
Prev. Close
₹39.18
Volume
0

Shricon Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.18
  • R239.18
  • R339.18
  • Pivot
    39.18
  • S139.18
  • S239.18
  • S339.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.0836.29
  • 1034.2735.11
  • 2036.6634.94
  • 5032.7333.1
  • 10024.5832.02
  • 20034.4537.92

Shricon Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.2121.4925.3823.408.53-6.71
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shricon Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shricon Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shricon Industries Ltd.

Shricon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100RJ1984PLC040606 and registration number is 040606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Om Prakash Maheshwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Maheshwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Inder Prakash Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Nuwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shricon Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shricon Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹4.86 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shricon Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shricon Industries Ltd. is 4.37 and PB ratio of Shricon Industries Ltd. is 1.4 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the share price of Shricon Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹39.18 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shricon Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shricon Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹39.18 and 52-week low of Shricon Industries Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Aug 09, 2023.

