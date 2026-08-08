Here's the live share price of Shricon Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shricon Industries
|8.8
|16.84
|-21.49
|1.94
|33.24
|77.27
|47.04
|DLF
|-2.11
|1.78
|6.02
|-3.88
|-13.65
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|8.6
|25.31
|10.82
|0.57
|18.5
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-2.98
|5.15
|-0.51
|-1.33
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-6.34
|3.68
|8.29
|33.63
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-5.05
|4.29
|13.55
|13.32
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.6
|4.6
|10.56
|14.96
|4.94
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|13.88
|10.55
|9.9
|16.04
|46.26
|56
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|16.87
|2.48
|-3.82
|-17.94
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-6.06
|-13.47
|-11.54
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.4
|4.18
|-11.69
|-12.11
|-27.92
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-2.33
|-12.59
|-26.59
|-25.96
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7
|33.29
|26.92
|24.41
|-11.49
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|-0.73
|-10.09
|-6.83
|-34.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|9.76
|17.47
|4.27
|15.27
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-8.12
|-3.35
|-2.24
|-11.88
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-7.93
|6.2
|3.95
|-12.06
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-0.02
|-25.4
|-14.19
|-24.48
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-2.3
|-3.78
|-14.22
|-21.13
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|3.31
|9.42
|41.63
|7.14
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shricon Industries has gained 33.24% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Shricon Industries has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.25
|197.48
|10
|200.07
|198.02
|20
|192.45
|197.2
|50
|207.57
|200.07
|100
|198.92
|198.6
|200
|183.59
|190.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shricon Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Shricon Industries - Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Shricon Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Of Directors Held On Friday, August 07, 2026 For Approvin
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Shricon Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Shricon Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Shricon Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Shricon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100RJ1984PLC040606 and registration number is 040606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shricon Industries is ₹218.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shricon Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shricon Industries is ₹27.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shricon Industries are ₹218.25 and ₹218.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shricon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shricon Industries is ₹278.00 and 52-week low of Shricon Industries is ₹122.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shricon Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 17.97% for the past month, -17.63% over 3 months, 33.24% over 1 year, 77.27% across 3 years, and 47.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shricon Industries are 13.89 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global