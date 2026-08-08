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Shricon Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRICON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shricon Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹218.25 Closed
4.98₹ 10.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shricon Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.25₹218.25
₹218.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.55₹278.00
₹218.25
Open Price
₹218.25
Prev. Close
₹207.90
Volume
77

Source: Dion Global

Shricon Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shricon Industries		8.816.84-21.491.9433.2477.2747.04
DLF		-2.111.786.02-3.88-13.659.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.758.625.3110.820.5718.523.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-2.985.15-0.51-1.3339.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-6.343.688.2933.6330.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-5.054.2913.5513.3217.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.64.610.5614.964.949.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6613.8810.559.916.0446.2656
Brigade Enterprises		0.4916.872.48-3.82-17.949.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-6.06-13.47-11.5431.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.44.18-11.69-12.11-27.9220.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-2.33-12.59-26.59-25.966.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-733.2926.9224.41-11.49-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.64-0.73-10.09-6.83-34.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.429.7617.474.2715.27-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-8.12-3.35-2.24-11.8811.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-7.936.23.95-12.0620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-0.02-25.4-14.19-24.48-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-2.3-3.78-14.22-21.1327.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.093.319.4241.637.14-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shricon Industries has gained 33.24% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Shricon Industries has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Shricon Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shricon Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.25197.48
10200.07198.02
20192.45197.2
50207.57200.07
100198.92198.6
200183.59190.33

Source: Dion Global

Shricon Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shricon Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shricon Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTShricon Industries - Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTShricon Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Of Directors Held On Friday, August 07, 2026 For Approvin
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTShricon Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 05, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTShricon Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTShricon Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Shricon Industries

Shricon Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100RJ1984PLC040606 and registration number is 040606. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sheetal Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Maheshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Chandna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shricon Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shricon Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shricon Industries is ₹218.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shricon Industries?

The Shricon Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shricon Industries?

The market cap of Shricon Industries is ₹27.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shricon Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shricon Industries are ₹218.25 and ₹218.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shricon Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shricon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shricon Industries is ₹278.00 and 52-week low of Shricon Industries is ₹122.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shricon Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shricon Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 17.97% for the past month, -17.63% over 3 months, 33.24% over 1 year, 77.27% across 3 years, and 47.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shricon Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shricon Industries are 13.89 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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