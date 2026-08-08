What is the share price of Shricon Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shricon Industries is ₹218.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Shricon Industries? The Shricon Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shricon Industries? The market cap of Shricon Industries is ₹27.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shricon Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shricon Industries are ₹218.25 and ₹218.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shricon Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shricon Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shricon Industries is ₹278.00 and 52-week low of Shricon Industries is ₹122.55 as on .

How has the Shricon Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shricon Industries has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, 17.97% for the past month, -17.63% over 3 months, 33.24% over 1 year, 77.27% across 3 years, and 47.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shricon Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shricon Industries are 13.89 and 4.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global