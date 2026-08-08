Here's the live share price of Shri Techtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Techtex
|-3.41
|-7.94
|-12.39
|-15.94
|-27.59
|-13.45
|-7.40
|Sumeet Industries
|-22.48
|-44.51
|-34.02
|-23.55
|-18.18
|251.91
|64.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Techtex has declined 27.59% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-18.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Techtex has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.77
|61.74
|10
|62.95
|62.65
|20
|63.8
|63.7
|50
|63.86
|63.94
|100
|62.1
|64.53
|200
|70.03
|66.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Techtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.45%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shri Techtex fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shri Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36900GJ2018PLC104005 and registration number is 104005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Techtex is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Techtex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shri Techtex is ₹144.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Techtex are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Techtex is ₹84.50 and 52-week low of Shri Techtex is ₹51.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Techtex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -27.59% over 1 year, -13.45% across 3 years, and -7.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Techtex are 7.50 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global