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Shri Techtex Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI TECHTEX

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shri Techtex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Techtex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.35₹84.50
₹58.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹58.00

Source: Dion Global

Shri Techtex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Techtex		-3.41-7.94-12.39-15.94-27.59-13.45-7.40
Sumeet Industries		-22.48-44.51-34.02-23.55-18.18251.9164.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Techtex has declined 27.59% compared to peers like Sumeet Industries (-18.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Techtex has underperformed peers relative to Sumeet Industries (64.38%).

Shri Techtex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Techtex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.7761.74
1062.9562.65
2063.863.7
5063.8663.94
10062.164.53
20070.0366.98

Source: Dion Global

Shri Techtex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Techtex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.45%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Techtex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shri Techtex fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Techtex

Shri Techtex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36900GJ2018PLC104005 and registration number is 104005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shradha Hanskumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hanskumar Ramakant Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Srikishan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Biren Umesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Gopalka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Techtex Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Techtex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Techtex is ₹58.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Techtex?

The Shri Techtex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Techtex?

The market cap of Shri Techtex is ₹144.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Techtex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Techtex are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Techtex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Techtex is ₹84.50 and 52-week low of Shri Techtex is ₹51.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Techtex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Techtex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -27.59% over 1 year, -13.45% across 3 years, and -7.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Techtex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Techtex are 7.50 and 1.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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