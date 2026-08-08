What is the share price of Shri Techtex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Techtex is ₹58.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Techtex? The Shri Techtex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Techtex? The market cap of Shri Techtex is ₹144.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Techtex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Techtex are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Techtex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Techtex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Techtex is ₹84.50 and 52-week low of Shri Techtex is ₹51.35 as on .

How has the Shri Techtex performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Techtex has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.94% for the past month, -12.39% over 3 months, -27.59% over 1 year, -13.45% across 3 years, and -7.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Techtex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Techtex are 7.50 and 1.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global