SHRI TECHTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY | Smallcap | NSE
₹97.40 Closed
-1.77-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Techtex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.10₹100.00
₹97.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.20₹106.00
₹97.40
Open Price
₹99.10
Prev. Close
₹99.15
Volume
88,000

Shri Techtex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.1
  • R2100.9
  • R3101.8
  • Pivot
    98.2
  • S196.4
  • S295.5
  • S393.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.0498.77
  • 108.5297.01
  • 204.260
  • 501.70
  • 1000.850
  • 2000.430

Shri Techtex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9614.3214.3214.3214.3214.3214.32
4.550-14.81-25.81-62.60-8.00-77.88

Shri Techtex Ltd. Share Holdings

About Shri Techtex Ltd.

Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PPFY

Management

  • Mr. Hanskumar Ramakant Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Srikishan Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimalkumar Mishralal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Mahendra Gopalka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Techtex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Techtex Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Techtex Ltd. is ₹243.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Techtex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Techtex Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shri Techtex Ltd. is 5.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Techtex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Techtex Ltd. is ₹97.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Techtex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Techtex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Techtex Ltd. is ₹106.00 and 52-week low of Shri Techtex Ltd. is ₹77.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

