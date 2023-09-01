Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|17.44
|65.57
|48.53
|24.69
|-29.62
|-31.76
|-4.74
|10.35
|12.15
|31.77
|16.21
|382.31
|512.78
|-5.40
|24.78
|32.96
|47.73
|24.03
|210.59
|-16.88
|4.71
|-3.44
|139.33
|93.11
|122.41
|354.23
|392.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1985PLC003026 and registration number is 003026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹10.11 Cr as on Jun 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is -0.58 as on Jun 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Jun 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹11.15 and 52-week low of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Jun 30, 2023.