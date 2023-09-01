What is the Market Cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.? The market cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹10.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is -0.58 as on .

What is the share price of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on .