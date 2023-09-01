Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRI RAM SWITCHGEARS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.10 Closed
00
As on Jun 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹10.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.95₹11.15
₹10.10
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹10.10
Volume
0

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.73
  • R23.37
  • R36.73
  • Pivot
    3.37
  • S16.73
  • S23.37
  • S36.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.5110.29
  • 107.489.71
  • 207.668.74
  • 508.347.99
  • 10010.598.67
  • 20012.3510.66

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
017.4465.5748.5324.69-29.62-31.76
-4.7410.3512.1531.7716.21382.31512.78
-5.4024.7832.9647.7324.03210.59-16.88
4.71-3.44139.3393.11122.41354.23392.37

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jul, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.

Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200MP1985PLC003026 and registration number is 003026. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Jhalani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar Jhalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Devraj Jhalani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sapna Jhalani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹10.11 Cr as on Jun 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is -0.58 as on Jun 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Jun 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹11.15 and 52-week low of Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Jun 30, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data