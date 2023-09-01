What is the Market Cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹6.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is -16.96 and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 1.83 as on .

What is the share price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹16.04 as on .