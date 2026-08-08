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Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI NIWAS LEASING AND FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.32 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹11.32
₹11.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.08₹14.16
₹11.32
Open Price
₹11.00
Prev. Close
₹11.32
Volume
122

Source: Dion Global

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance		1.89-8.416.490.62-2.335.1420.42
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has declined 2.33% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.4311.31
1011.6311.41
2011.4911.44
5011.0511.24
10010.910.93
2009.4610.97

Source: Dion Global

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 15.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTShri Niwas Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) F
Jul 08, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTShri Niwas Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTShri Niwas Leasing - Clarifications On 'Price Movement Letter'
Jul 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTShri Niwas Leasing - Clarification Sought from Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd
Jun 01, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTShri Niwas Leasing - Declaration Regarding The Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1984PLC019141 and registration number is 019141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Rajni Tanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Surender Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Promila Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dilip Davrung
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Rekhaben Sanjay Bhanushali
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹11.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance?

The Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance?

The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹27.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance are ₹11.32 and ₹11.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹14.16 and 52-week low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹8.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, 6.49% over 3 months, -2.33% over 1 year, 5.14% across 3 years, and 20.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance are 0.03 and -0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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