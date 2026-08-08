Here's the live share price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance
|1.89
|-8.41
|6.49
|0.62
|-2.33
|5.14
|20.42
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has declined 2.33% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.43
|11.31
|10
|11.63
|11.41
|20
|11.49
|11.44
|50
|11.05
|11.24
|100
|10.9
|10.93
|200
|9.46
|10.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance saw a rise in promoter holding to 15.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|Shri Niwas Leasing - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited (Standalone) F
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Shri Niwas Leasing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Shri Niwas Leasing - Clarifications On 'Price Movement Letter'
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Shri Niwas Leasing - Clarification Sought from Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd
|Jun 01, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Shri Niwas Leasing - Declaration Regarding The Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualification
Source: Dion Global
Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1984PLC019141 and registration number is 019141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹11.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹27.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance are ₹11.32 and ₹11.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹14.16 and 52-week low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹8.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, 6.49% over 3 months, -2.33% over 1 year, 5.14% across 3 years, and 20.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance are 0.03 and -0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global