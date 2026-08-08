What is the share price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹11.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance? The Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance? The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹27.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance are ₹11.32 and ₹11.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹14.16 and 52-week low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance is ₹8.08 as on .

How has the Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, 6.49% over 3 months, -2.33% over 1 year, 5.14% across 3 years, and 20.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance are 0.03 and -0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global