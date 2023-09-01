Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.25
|4.43
|-0.99
|25.80
|21.61
|-59.90
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|21 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of equity shares
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1984PLC019141 and registration number is 019141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹6.41 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is -16.96 and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹16.04 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹16.88 and 52-week low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹12.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.