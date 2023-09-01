Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRI NIWAS LEASING AND FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.04 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.04₹16.04
₹16.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.75₹16.88
₹16.04
Open Price
₹16.04
Prev. Close
₹16.04
Volume
0

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.04
  • R216.04
  • R316.04
  • Pivot
    16.04
  • S116.04
  • S216.04
  • S316.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.8416.07
  • 1012.5715.76
  • 2012.1415.01
  • 5010.0413.27
  • 10010.1714.11
  • 20015.110

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.254.43-0.9925.8021.61-59.90
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
21 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.

Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1984PLC019141 and registration number is 019141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virendra Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Surender Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepu Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Tanwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹6.41 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is -16.96 and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹16.04 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹16.88 and 52-week low of Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Ltd. is ₹12.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data