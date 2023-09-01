Follow Us

SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.70₹32.28
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.10₹40.00
₹32.00
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
315

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.62
  • R233.24
  • R334.2
  • Pivot
    31.66
  • S131.04
  • S230.08
  • S329.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.3231.99
  • 1023.9331.95
  • 2024.2732.25
  • 5023.7232.1
  • 10022.9730.13
  • 20025.1627.44

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.06-5.8534.4556.1045.4525.7480.28
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC075295 and registration number is 075295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Prakshali Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Babu Lal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Singh Bundela
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is ₹89.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is 14.79 and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is ₹40.00 and 52-week low of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is ₹18.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

