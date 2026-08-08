What is the share price of Shri Krishna Devcon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹42.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Krishna Devcon? The Shri Krishna Devcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Krishna Devcon? The market cap of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹119.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Krishna Devcon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Krishna Devcon are ₹45.99 and ₹40.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Krishna Devcon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Krishna Devcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹30.00 as on .

How has the Shri Krishna Devcon performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Krishna Devcon has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -2.1% over 3 months, 15.8% over 1 year, 9.44% across 3 years, and 22.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon are 26.12 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global