Here's the live share price of Shri Krishna Devcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Krishna Devcon
|-1.16
|-1.16
|-2.10
|16.50
|15.80
|9.44
|22.26
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Krishna Devcon has gained 15.80% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Krishna Devcon has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.26
|42.34
|10
|42.08
|42.09
|20
|41.74
|42.08
|50
|42.68
|42.04
|100
|40.77
|41.2
|200
|39.78
|40.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Krishna Devcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Shri Krishna Devcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Shri Krishna Devcon - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Shri Krishna Devcon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Qu
|May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Shri Krishna Devcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results.
|Apr 30, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Shri Krishna Devcon - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC075295 and registration number is 075295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹42.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shri Krishna Devcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹119.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Krishna Devcon are ₹45.99 and ₹40.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Krishna Devcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹30.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shri Krishna Devcon has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -2.1% over 3 months, 15.8% over 1 year, 9.44% across 3 years, and 22.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon are 26.12 and 1.31 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global