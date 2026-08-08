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Shri Krishna Devcon Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shri Krishna Devcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.50 Closed
-1.14₹ -0.49
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Krishna Devcon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.05₹45.99
₹42.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹55.00
₹42.50
Open Price
₹45.99
Prev. Close
₹42.99
Volume
241

Source: Dion Global

Shri Krishna Devcon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Krishna Devcon		-1.16-1.16-2.1016.5015.809.4422.26
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Krishna Devcon has gained 15.80% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Krishna Devcon has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Shri Krishna Devcon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Krishna Devcon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.2642.34
1042.0842.09
2041.7442.08
5042.6842.04
10040.7741.2
20039.7840.12

Source: Dion Global

Shri Krishna Devcon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Krishna Devcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Krishna Devcon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTShri Krishna Devcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTShri Krishna Devcon - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2026
May 31, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTShri Krishna Devcon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Qu
May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTShri Krishna Devcon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results.
Apr 30, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTShri Krishna Devcon - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Krishna Devcon

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1993PLC075295 and registration number is 075295. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant Gurjar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Singh Bundela
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Heena Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Krishna Devcon Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Krishna Devcon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹42.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Krishna Devcon?

The Shri Krishna Devcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Krishna Devcon?

The market cap of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹119.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Krishna Devcon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Krishna Devcon are ₹45.99 and ₹40.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Krishna Devcon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Krishna Devcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Shri Krishna Devcon is ₹30.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shri Krishna Devcon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Krishna Devcon has shown returns of -1.14% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, -2.1% over 3 months, 15.8% over 1 year, 9.44% across 3 years, and 22.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon are 26.12 and 1.31 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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