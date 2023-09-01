Follow Us

SHRI KESHAV CEMENTS & INFRA LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹151.60 Closed
5.537.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.00₹157.00
₹151.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹181.95
₹151.60
Open Price
₹143.00
Prev. Close
₹143.65
Volume
8,263

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1158.07
  • R2164.53
  • R3172.07
  • Pivot
    150.53
  • S1144.07
  • S2136.53
  • S3130.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.85141.88
  • 10119.22140.02
  • 20121.13137.77
  • 50130.4137.44
  • 100120.99136.67
  • 20093.98130.67

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.746.993.8424.368.29425.48143.19
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941KA1993PLC014104 and registration number is 014104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesh H Katwa
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vilas H Katwa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak H Katwa
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Radhika Pinal Dewani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balasaheb A Mestri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K C Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹234.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is -11.25 and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is 9.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹151.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹181.95 and 52-week low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

