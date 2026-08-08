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Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI KESHAV CEMENTS & INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.00 Closed
-4.80₹ -5.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.00₹116.45
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.50₹286.75
₹109.00
Open Price
₹113.00
Prev. Close
₹114.50
Volume
58,404

Source: Dion Global

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra		-6.64-7.98-36.55-33.31-27.33-5.5613.9
UltraTech Cement		1.1460.77-7.72-0.9413.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.596.4412.4414.0224.0121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.433.1-2.31-19.95-25.22-2.91.37
Shree Cements		1.291.733.63-3.01-13.422.81-1.4
JK Cement		-1.250.87-3.46-9.83-23.7518.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.596.29-0.15-16.8-18.56-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.622.22-1.87-19.94-23.62-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.210.55-4.54-23.98-14.41.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-0.37.548.5-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.5811.975.14-0.65-21.16-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.347.11-2.5-12.8311.9922.615.71
Star Cement		-0.84-0.67-14.93-8.98-22.566.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-2.32-8.03-16.54-26.69-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-0.57-14.95-22.63-37.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-0.27-15.91-11.41-24.05-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-1.83-3.7-8.93-25.8-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.181.83-3.98-18.72-41.44-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.41.3819.3229.1640.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-0.2-9.16-9.92-23.93-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has declined 27.33% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.71114.33
10116.78115.76
20117.92118.73
50131.58128.45
100141.92140.58
200169.57154.51

Source: Dion Global

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 9.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTShri Keshav Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Jul 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTShri Keshav Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTShri Keshav Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
May 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTShri Keshav Cements - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
May 29, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTShri Keshav Cements - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Keshav Cements & Infra

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941KA1993PLC014104 and registration number is 014104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venkatesh H Katwa
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vilas H Katwa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak H Katwa
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Radhika Pinal Dewani
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Balasaheb A Mestri
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. K C Patil
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Keshav Cements & Infra?

The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra?

The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹190.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are ₹116.45 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Keshav Cements & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹286.75 and 52-week low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹105.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Keshav Cements & Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, -36.15% over 3 months, -27.33% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and 13.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are -29.25 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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