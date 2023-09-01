Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941KA1993PLC014104 and registration number is 014104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹234.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is -11.25 and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is 9.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹151.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹181.95 and 52-week low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.