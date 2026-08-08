Here's the live share price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Keshav Cements & Infra
|-6.64
|-7.98
|-36.55
|-33.31
|-27.33
|-5.56
|13.9
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|6
|0.77
|-7.72
|-0.94
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|6.44
|12.44
|14.02
|24.01
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|3.1
|-2.31
|-19.95
|-25.22
|-2.9
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|1.73
|3.63
|-3.01
|-13.42
|2.81
|-1.4
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|0.87
|-3.46
|-9.83
|-23.75
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|6.29
|-0.15
|-16.8
|-18.56
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|2.22
|-1.87
|-19.94
|-23.62
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|0.55
|-4.54
|-23.98
|-14.4
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-0.3
|7.54
|8.5
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|11.97
|5.14
|-0.65
|-21.16
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|7.11
|-2.5
|-12.83
|11.99
|22.6
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-0.67
|-14.93
|-8.98
|-22.56
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-2.32
|-8.03
|-16.54
|-26.69
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-0.57
|-14.95
|-22.63
|-37.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-0.27
|-15.91
|-11.41
|-24.05
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-1.83
|-3.7
|-8.93
|-25.8
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|1.83
|-3.98
|-18.72
|-41.44
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.4
|1.38
|19.32
|29.16
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-0.2
|-9.16
|-9.92
|-23.93
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has declined 27.33% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-0.94%), Grasim Industries (24.01%), Ambuja Cements (-25.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has outperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.71
|114.33
|10
|116.78
|115.76
|20
|117.92
|118.73
|50
|131.58
|128.45
|100
|141.92
|140.58
|200
|169.57
|154.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Keshav Cements & Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 9.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Shri Keshav Cements - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Shri Keshav Cements - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Shri Keshav Cements - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|May 30, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Shri Keshav Cements - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
|May 29, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Shri Keshav Cements - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941KA1993PLC014104 and registration number is 014104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cement, lime and plaster. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 161.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹109.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹190.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are ₹116.45 and ₹109.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Keshav Cements & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹286.75 and 52-week low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹105.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, -36.15% over 3 months, -27.33% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and 13.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are -29.25 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global