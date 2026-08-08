What is the share price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹109.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Keshav Cements & Infra? The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra? The market cap of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹190.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are ₹116.45 and ₹109.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Keshav Cements & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹286.75 and 52-week low of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra is ₹105.50 as on .

How has the Shri Keshav Cements & Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Keshav Cements & Infra has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, -8.17% for the past month, -36.15% over 3 months, -27.33% over 1 year, -5.56% across 3 years, and 13.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra are -29.25 and 1.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global