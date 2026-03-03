Here's the live share price of Shri Kanha Stainless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Kanha Stainless has declined 22.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -71.41%.
Shri Kanha Stainless’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Kanha Stainless
|3.46
|-15.55
|-71.41
|-71.41
|-71.41
|-34.12
|-22.15
|Aeroflex Industries
|3.30
|21.60
|27.25
|25.39
|39.23
|11.42
|6.71
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|-8.84
|-10.88
|-0.82
|-15.23
|3.32
|1.18
|40.27
|Vardhman Special Steels
|0
|-3.74
|-10.48
|-6.59
|23.41
|14.02
|24.60
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|2.43
|3.19
|-34.11
|-34.11
|-34.11
|-12.98
|-8.01
|Hisar Metal Industries
|-4.89
|-0.37
|-8.96
|-16.40
|-3.04
|3.36
|4.02
|Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
|-4.90
|2.87
|-18.10
|-39.87
|-15.43
|-29.47
|-18.90
|Kalana Ispat
|54.10
|19.29
|-6.00
|-47.37
|-38.40
|-20.85
|-13.09
Over the last one year, Shri Kanha Stainless has declined 71.41% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (39.23%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (3.32%), Vardhman Special Steels (23.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Kanha Stainless has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (6.71%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (40.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.57
|25.11
|10
|25.15
|25.3
|20
|26.27
|26.57
|50
|31.48
|33.73
|100
|18.84
|0
|200
|9.42
|0
Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109RJ2015PLC047890 and registration number is 047890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹23.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shri Kanha Stainless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹37.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Kanha Stainless are ₹24.75 and ₹23.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Kanha Stainless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹23.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shri Kanha Stainless has shown returns of -6.27% over the past day, -12.13% for the past month, -71.41% over 3 months, -71.41% over 1 year, -34.12% across 3 years, and -22.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Kanha Stainless are 0.00 and 1.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.