Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shri Kanha Stainless Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI KANHA STAINLESS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shri Kanha Stainless along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.90 Closed
-6.27₹ -1.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shri Kanha Stainless Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.00₹24.75
₹23.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.00₹88.00
₹23.90
Open Price
₹23.00
Prev. Close
₹25.50
Volume
35,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Kanha Stainless has declined 22.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -71.41%.

Shri Kanha Stainless’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shri Kanha Stainless Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Kanha Stainless		3.46-15.55-71.41-71.41-71.41-34.12-22.15
Aeroflex Industries		3.3021.6027.2525.3939.2311.426.71
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		-8.84-10.88-0.82-15.233.321.1840.27
Vardhman Special Steels		0-3.74-10.48-6.5923.4114.0224.60
Rudra Global Infra Products		2.433.19-34.11-34.11-34.11-12.98-8.01
Hisar Metal Industries		-4.89-0.37-8.96-16.40-3.043.364.02
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd		-4.902.87-18.10-39.87-15.43-29.47-18.90
Kalana Ispat		54.1019.29-6.00-47.37-38.40-20.85-13.09

Over the last one year, Shri Kanha Stainless has declined 71.41% compared to peers like Aeroflex Industries (39.23%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls (3.32%), Vardhman Special Steels (23.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Kanha Stainless has underperformed peers relative to Aeroflex Industries (6.71%) and Shivalik Bimetal Controls (40.27%).

Shri Kanha Stainless Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shri Kanha Stainless Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5725.11
1025.1525.3
2026.2726.57
5031.4833.73
10018.840
2009.420

Shri Kanha Stainless Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Shri Kanha Stainless

Shri Kanha Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109RJ2015PLC047890 and registration number is 047890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanshi Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Bhagwan Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shri Kanha Stainless Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Kanha Stainless?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹23.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Kanha Stainless?

The Shri Kanha Stainless is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Kanha Stainless?

The market cap of Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹37.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Kanha Stainless?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Kanha Stainless are ₹24.75 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Kanha Stainless?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Kanha Stainless stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹88.00 and 52-week low of Shri Kanha Stainless is ₹23.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shri Kanha Stainless performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Kanha Stainless has shown returns of -6.27% over the past day, -12.13% for the past month, -71.41% over 3 months, -71.41% over 1 year, -34.12% across 3 years, and -22.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Kanha Stainless?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Kanha Stainless are 0.00 and 1.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shri Kanha Stainless News

More Shri Kanha Stainless News
icon
Market Pulse