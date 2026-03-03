Facebook Pixel Code
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI HARE-KRISHNA SPONGE IRON

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.00 Closed
2.33₹ 1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.20₹44.00
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.05₹84.00
₹44.00
Open Price
₹43.25
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
22,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has declined 7.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.84%.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron’s current P/E of 9.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron		1.50-6.48-26.67-41.29-31.84-11.99-7.38
Jindal Steel		0.367.6621.6020.3744.8828.0928.77
Lloyds Metals & Energy		3.993.580.52-9.4523.1329.0516.53
Sarda Energy & Minerals		4.887.9712.82-7.1321.2169.8369.85
Godawari Power & Ispat		-4.581.507.653.3669.1451.7153.98
Gallantt Ispat		2.601.88-3.87-8.1285.37112.7663.52
Jai Balaji Industries		7.92-5.67-1.46-36.66-49.1287.0858.67
MSP Steel & Power		-0.981.33-16.73-2.0639.2852.6632.73
Chaman Metallics		-1.52-3.26-23.28-30.67-16.8030.409.99
Vaswani Industries		-10.080.45-0.92-6.1449.1729.7336.52
Ankit Metal & Power		1.780-3.91-8.99-11.79-28.226.59

Over the last one year, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has declined 31.84% compared to peers like Jindal Steel (44.88%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (23.13%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (21.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Steel (28.77%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (16.53%).

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.8743.95
1045.5345.17
2047.2847.28
5052.6451.74
10058.6156.75
20043.280

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.22%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron fact sheet for more information

About Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109WB2003PTC096152 and registration number is 096152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Parasrampuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anubhav Parsrampuria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Dewangan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Parasrampuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chiman Lal Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jonu Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹44.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron?

The Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron?

The market cap of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹84.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron are ₹44.00 and ₹42.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹84.00 and 52-week low of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹42.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, -15.3% for the past month, -24.14% over 3 months, -31.84% over 1 year, -11.99% across 3 years, and -7.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron are 9.32 and 0.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron News

