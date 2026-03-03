Here's the live share price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has declined 7.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.84%.
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron’s current P/E of 9.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron
|1.50
|-6.48
|-26.67
|-41.29
|-31.84
|-11.99
|-7.38
|Jindal Steel
|0.36
|7.66
|21.60
|20.37
|44.88
|28.09
|28.77
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|3.99
|3.58
|0.52
|-9.45
|23.13
|29.05
|16.53
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|4.88
|7.97
|12.82
|-7.13
|21.21
|69.83
|69.85
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-4.58
|1.50
|7.65
|3.36
|69.14
|51.71
|53.98
|Gallantt Ispat
|2.60
|1.88
|-3.87
|-8.12
|85.37
|112.76
|63.52
|Jai Balaji Industries
|7.92
|-5.67
|-1.46
|-36.66
|-49.12
|87.08
|58.67
|MSP Steel & Power
|-0.98
|1.33
|-16.73
|-2.06
|39.28
|52.66
|32.73
|Chaman Metallics
|-1.52
|-3.26
|-23.28
|-30.67
|-16.80
|30.40
|9.99
|Vaswani Industries
|-10.08
|0.45
|-0.92
|-6.14
|49.17
|29.73
|36.52
|Ankit Metal & Power
|1.78
|0
|-3.91
|-8.99
|-11.79
|-28.22
|6.59
Over the last one year, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has declined 31.84% compared to peers like Jindal Steel (44.88%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (23.13%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (21.21%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Steel (28.77%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (16.53%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.87
|43.95
|10
|45.53
|45.17
|20
|47.28
|47.28
|50
|52.64
|51.74
|100
|58.61
|56.75
|200
|43.28
|0
In the latest quarter, Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.22%, FII holding fell to 1.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron fact sheet for more information
Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109WB2003PTC096152 and registration number is 096152. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Sponge Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹44.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹84.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron are ₹44.00 and ₹42.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹84.00 and 52-week low of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron is ₹42.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, -15.3% for the past month, -24.14% over 3 months, -31.84% over 1 year, -11.99% across 3 years, and -7.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron are 9.32 and 0.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.