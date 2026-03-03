Here's the live share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components has declined 16.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.26%.
Shri Balaji Valve Components’s current P/E of 8.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|3.84
|-6.24
|-30.09
|-27.87
|-30.88
|-26.35
|-16.77
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Shri Balaji Valve Components has declined 30.88% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Balaji Valve Components has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.95
|80.87
|10
|83.69
|82.41
|20
|84.56
|85.41
|50
|95.85
|94.35
|100
|110.59
|103.54
|200
|114.15
|116.87
In the latest quarter, Shri Balaji Valve Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 22, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
|Shri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 25, 2026, 5:10 PM IST
|Shri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 21, 2026, 5:47 AM IST
|Shri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 20, 2026, 9:15 PM IST
|Shri Balaji Valve Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 13, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|Shri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29220PN2011PLC141370 and registration number is 141370. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shri Balaji Valve Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹65.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Balaji Valve Components are ₹79.70 and ₹79.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Balaji Valve Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹140.80 and 52-week low of Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹75.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shri Balaji Valve Components has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -9.02% for the past month, -33.17% over 3 months, -32.26% over 1 year, -26.35% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Balaji Valve Components are 8.48 and 1.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.