Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI BALAJI VALVE COMPONENTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.70 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shri Balaji Valve Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.70₹79.70
₹79.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.10₹140.80
₹79.70
Open Price
₹79.70
Prev. Close
₹79.90
Volume
27,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components has declined 16.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.26%.

Shri Balaji Valve Components’s current P/E of 8.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shri Balaji Valve Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Balaji Valve Components		3.84-6.24-30.09-27.87-30.88-26.35-16.77
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Shri Balaji Valve Components has declined 30.88% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Balaji Valve Components has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Shri Balaji Valve Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shri Balaji Valve Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.9580.87
1083.6982.41
2084.5685.41
5095.8594.35
100110.59103.54
200114.15116.87

Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Balaji Valve Components remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shri Balaji Valve Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 22, 2026, 12:58 AM ISTShri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 25, 2026, 5:10 PM ISTShri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 21, 2026, 5:47 AM ISTShri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 20, 2026, 9:15 PM ISTShri Balaji Valve Co - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 13, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTShri Balaji Valve Co - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Shri Balaji Valve Components

Shri Balaji Valve Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29220PN2011PLC141370 and registration number is 141370. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Laxmikant Sadashiv Kole
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Laxmikant Kole
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrinivas Laxmikant Kole
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanker Parameswaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasudeo Ganpatdas Gujrathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Balaji Valve Components Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹79.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Balaji Valve Components?

The Shri Balaji Valve Components is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Balaji Valve Components?

The market cap of Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹65.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Balaji Valve Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Balaji Valve Components are ₹79.70 and ₹79.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Balaji Valve Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Balaji Valve Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹140.80 and 52-week low of Shri Balaji Valve Components is ₹75.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shri Balaji Valve Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Balaji Valve Components has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -9.02% for the past month, -33.17% over 3 months, -32.26% over 1 year, -26.35% across 3 years, and -16.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Balaji Valve Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Balaji Valve Components are 8.48 and 1.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

