Here's the live share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Balaji Valve Components has declined 16.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.26%.

Shri Balaji Valve Components’s current P/E of 8.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.