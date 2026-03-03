Facebook Pixel Code
Shri Ahimsa Naturals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI AHIMSA NATURALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹232.25 Closed
-4.03₹ -9.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Shri Ahimsa Naturals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹230.10₹243.00
₹232.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.50₹283.00
₹232.25
Open Price
₹240.00
Prev. Close
₹242.00
Volume
6,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals has gained 9.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.99%.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals’s current P/E of 20.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Ahimsa Naturals		1.42-4.42-10.337.3557.9916.479.58
BASF India		1.67-4.53-12.08-23.12-18.3116.0710.30
Fine Organic Industries		-8.31-1.191.02-8.1523.56-0.2913.46
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		-3.90-11.18-13.30-31.82-9.19-16.91-7.05
Balaji Amines		-1.40-6.52-6.35-30.07-16.74-21.23-10.36
Foseco India		13.5117.554.29-15.0859.0532.8133.89
Laxmi Organic Industries		-8.11-17.21-30.92-44.00-28.58-22.46-5.86
J G Chemicals		1.2411.28-3.98-20.8923.3726.2014.98
Godavari Biorefineries		2.1313.2916.12-2.5382.13-6.70-4.08
Oriental Aromatics		-6.30-11.71-15.59-24.21-4.32-10.22-16.22
Fairchem Organics		2.31-8.63-13.05-25.92-29.40-15.08-3.04
Indo Amines		-3.67-9.97-11.42-28.64-6.576.47-1.51
Valiant Organics		-6.00-6.43-11.91-33.86-11.96-18.22-29.01
GFL		-4.82-8.42-25.92-26.63-23.28-9.49-14.10
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		-4.65-5.89-16.12-31.89-7.06-16.789.03
Mangalam Organics		-1.85-11.17-14.61-28.115.75-0.31-14.66
Jocil		-2.900.82-15.47-20.75-14.34-8.23-4.28
Ambani Orgochem		031.5730.19-4.8425.0722.9822.53
Sanginita Chemicals		-7.1521.9332.4540.1533.23-9.13-9.90

Over the last one year, Shri Ahimsa Naturals has gained 57.99% compared to peers like BASF India (-18.31%), Fine Organic Industries (23.56%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals (-9.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Ahimsa Naturals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (10.30%) and Fine Organic Industries (13.46%).

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Financials

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5233237.4
10240.76240.27
20250.03243.57
50241.11243.76
100244.52237.28
200214.2212.38

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Ahimsa Naturals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.18%, FII holding fell to 1.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shri Ahimsa Naturals fact sheet for more information

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101RJ1990PLC005641 and registration number is 005641. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nemi Chand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sumitra Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dipak Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Sujaka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Ahimsa Naturals Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Ahimsa Naturals is ₹232.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Ahimsa Naturals?

The Shri Ahimsa Naturals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Ahimsa Naturals?

The market cap of Shri Ahimsa Naturals is ₹544.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Ahimsa Naturals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are ₹243.00 and ₹230.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Ahimsa Naturals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Ahimsa Naturals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Ahimsa Naturals is ₹283.00 and 52-week low of Shri Ahimsa Naturals is ₹126.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shri Ahimsa Naturals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Ahimsa Naturals has shown returns of -4.03% over the past day, -4.03% for the past month, -14.54% over 3 months, 57.99% over 1 year, 16.47% across 3 years, and 9.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Ahimsa Naturals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are 20.40 and 3.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

