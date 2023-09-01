Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.23
|-6.18
|5.08
|34.09
|-10.01
|385.71
|12.86
|0.93
|-2.85
|12.39
|35.41
|34.23
|196.89
|152.16
|3.65
|25.59
|34.90
|7.71
|8.43
|121.78
|139.67
|0.01
|-11.66
|-4.52
|7.10
|-40.77
|58.94
|131.45
|-1.04
|30.73
|51.60
|54.89
|30.73
|49.21
|-4.36
|-5.56
|-15.00
|-32.00
|-39.29
|-63.04
|54.55
|-97.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of Shares
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH1988PLC048500 and registration number is 048500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 513.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹742.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is 5.96 and PB ratio of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹338.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹412.00 and 52-week low of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹215.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.