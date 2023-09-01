Follow Us

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREYAS SHIPPING & LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | NSE
₹338.30 Closed
-0.31-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹337.55₹340.20
₹338.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.00₹412.00
₹338.30
Open Price
₹338.90
Prev. Close
₹339.35
Volume
10,789

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1339.67
  • R2341.03
  • R3341.87
  • Pivot
    338.83
  • S1337.47
  • S2336.63
  • S3335.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5320.28340.08
  • 10327.46340.63
  • 20336.94342.76
  • 50353.15341.61
  • 100334.94330.82
  • 200326.9319.52

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.23-6.185.0834.09-10.01385.7112.86
0.93-2.8512.3935.4134.23196.89152.16
3.6525.5934.907.718.43121.78139.67
0.01-11.66-4.527.10-40.7758.94131.45
-1.0430.7351.6054.8930.7349.21-4.36
-5.56-15.00-32.00-39.29-63.0454.55-97.51

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of Shares
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH1988PLC048500 and registration number is 048500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 513.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Ramakrishnan
    Executive Chairman
  • Capt. Milind Patankar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anisha Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Pillania
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Capt. Manmohan Saggi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Maya Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Paul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R S Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹742.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is 5.96 and PB ratio of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹338.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹412.00 and 52-week low of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. is ₹215.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

