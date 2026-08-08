What is the share price of Shreyas Intermediates? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyas Intermediates is ₹5.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Shreyas Intermediates? The Shreyas Intermediates is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyas Intermediates? The market cap of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹39.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreyas Intermediates? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreyas Intermediates are ₹5.84 and ₹5.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyas Intermediates? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyas Intermediates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹12.38 and 52-week low of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹5.33 as on .

How has the Shreyas Intermediates performed historically in terms of returns? The Shreyas Intermediates has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -10.54% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, -11.39% across 3 years, and 1.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates are 0.00 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global