Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120PN1989PLC145047 and registration number is 145047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.