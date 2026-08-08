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Shreyas Intermediates Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Shreyas Intermediates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.60 Closed
-4.11₹ -0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shreyas Intermediates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.45₹5.84
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.33₹12.38
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.84
Prev. Close
₹5.84
Volume
2,905

Source: Dion Global

Shreyas Intermediates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreyas Intermediates		-8.20-10.54-24.32-25.23-27.93-11.391.81
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shreyas Intermediates has declined 27.93% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreyas Intermediates has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Shreyas Intermediates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shreyas Intermediates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.395.93
106.216.06
206.136.12
506.346.32
1006.676.7
2007.577.36

Source: Dion Global

Shreyas Intermediates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreyas Intermediates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 8.39%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shreyas Intermediates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTShreyas Intermed - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 14.08.2026 At 04.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office
Jul 10, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTShreyas Intermed - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTShreyas Intermed - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTShreyas Intermed - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 And Submission Of Audited Financ
May 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTShreyas Intermed - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchang

Source: Dion Global

About Shreyas Intermediates

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120PN1989PLC145047 and registration number is 145047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nainesh Sumanti Rai Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Yashpal Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreyas Intermediates Share Price

What is the share price of Shreyas Intermediates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyas Intermediates is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreyas Intermediates?

The Shreyas Intermediates is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyas Intermediates?

The market cap of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹39.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreyas Intermediates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreyas Intermediates are ₹5.84 and ₹5.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyas Intermediates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyas Intermediates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹12.38 and 52-week low of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹5.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shreyas Intermediates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreyas Intermediates has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -10.54% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, -11.39% across 3 years, and 1.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates are 0.00 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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