Here's the live share price of Shreyas Intermediates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreyas Intermediates
|-8.20
|-10.54
|-24.32
|-25.23
|-27.93
|-11.39
|1.81
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shreyas Intermediates has declined 27.93% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreyas Intermediates has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.39
|5.93
|10
|6.21
|6.06
|20
|6.13
|6.12
|50
|6.34
|6.32
|100
|6.67
|6.7
|200
|7.57
|7.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shreyas Intermediates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 8.39%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Shreyas Intermed - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled On 14.08.2026 At 04.00 P.M. At Its Registered Office
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Shreyas Intermed - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Shreyas Intermed - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Shreyas Intermed - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 And Submission Of Audited Financ
|May 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Shreyas Intermed - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchang
Source: Dion Global
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120PN1989PLC145047 and registration number is 145047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyas Intermediates is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreyas Intermediates is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹39.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreyas Intermediates are ₹5.84 and ₹5.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyas Intermediates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹12.38 and 52-week low of Shreyas Intermediates is ₹5.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreyas Intermediates has shown returns of -4.11% over the past day, -10.54% for the past month, -24.32% over 3 months, -27.93% over 1 year, -11.39% across 3 years, and 1.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates are 0.00 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global