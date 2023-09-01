Follow Us

SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.50 Closed
-0.58-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.20₹8.60
₹8.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.15₹25.00
₹8.50
Open Price
₹8.55
Prev. Close
₹8.55
Volume
9,330

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.67
  • R28.83
  • R39.07
  • Pivot
    8.43
  • S18.27
  • S28.03
  • S37.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.418.46
  • 1017.358.45
  • 2017.598.53
  • 5017.418.86
  • 10015.599.28
  • 20013.1610.13

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.28-0.23-6.0826.30-46.88244.13135.46
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
17.1120.0631.4235.22-8.6525.46-29.98
7.847.8648.9050.118.6724.28-12.32
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120PN1989PLC145047 and registration number is 145047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Neelam Yashpal Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surya Prakash Pandey
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is ₹60.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is -39.17 and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. is ₹6.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

