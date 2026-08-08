What is the share price of Shreyans Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyans Industries is ₹143.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Shreyans Industries? The Shreyans Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyans Industries? The market cap of Shreyans Industries is ₹198.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreyans Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreyans Industries are ₹143.85 and ₹141.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyans Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyans Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyans Industries is ₹246.25 and 52-week low of Shreyans Industries is ₹123.05 as on .

How has the Shreyans Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shreyans Industries has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -35.66% over 1 year, -11.98% across 3 years, and 0.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries are 30.74 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global