Shreyans Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹237.00 Closed
00
As on Jun 15, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shreyans Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.55₹252.30
₹237.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹117.25₹259.50
₹237.00
Open Price
₹249.85
Prev. Close
₹237.00
Volume
0

Shreyans Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1248.35
  • R2259.7
  • R3267.1
  • Pivot
    240.95
  • S1229.6
  • S2222.2
  • S3210.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5135.99220.28
  • 10132.37220.01
  • 20127.78217.66
  • 50129.6211.68
  • 100112.89201.06
  • 200114.32182.48

Shreyans Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

Shreyans Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreyans Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shreyans Industries Ltd.

Shreyans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003994 and registration number is 003994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 584.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Krishan Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Oswal
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Pratibha Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Prem Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreyans Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyans Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹327.64 Cr as on Jun 15, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreyans Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is 3.38 and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is 1.09 as on Jun 15, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreyans Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹237.00 as on Jun 15, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyans Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyans Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹259.50 and 52-week low of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹117.25 as on Jun 15, 2023.

