Here's the live share price of Shreyans Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreyans Industries
|3.79
|-1.81
|-16.22
|-14.38
|-35.66
|-11.98
|0.72
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shreyans Industries has declined 35.66% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreyans Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.89
|140.8
|10
|139
|140.01
|20
|138.66
|139.54
|50
|141.09
|142.36
|100
|148.03
|149.6
|200
|168.41
|164.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shreyans Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.28%, while DII stake increased to 0.22%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Shreyans Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|Shreyans Industries - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Shreyans Industries - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Shreyans Industries - Notice Of 46Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Shreyans Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Shreyans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003994 and registration number is 003994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 622.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyans Industries is ₹143.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreyans Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shreyans Industries is ₹198.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreyans Industries are ₹143.85 and ₹141.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyans Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyans Industries is ₹246.25 and 52-week low of Shreyans Industries is ₹123.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreyans Industries has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -35.66% over 1 year, -11.98% across 3 years, and 0.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries are 30.74 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global