MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shreyans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003994 and registration number is 003994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 584.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹327.64 Cr as on Jun 15, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is 3.38 and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is 1.09 as on Jun 15, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹237.00 as on Jun 15, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyans Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹259.50 and 52-week low of Shreyans Industries Ltd. is ₹117.25 as on Jun 15, 2023.