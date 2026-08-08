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Shreyans Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREYANS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Shreyans Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.80 Closed
1.34₹ 1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shreyans Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.80₹143.85
₹143.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹123.05₹246.25
₹143.80
Open Price
₹143.30
Prev. Close
₹141.90
Volume
125

Source: Dion Global

Shreyans Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreyans Industries		3.79-1.81-16.22-14.38-35.66-11.980.72
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shreyans Industries has declined 35.66% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreyans Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Shreyans Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shreyans Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.89140.8
10139140.01
20138.66139.54
50141.09142.36
100148.03149.6
200168.41164.57

Source: Dion Global

Shreyans Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreyans Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.28%, while DII stake increased to 0.22%, FII holding fell to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shreyans Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTShreyans Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 18, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTShreyans Industries - Intimation Of Book Closure
Jul 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTShreyans Industries - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 18, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTShreyans Industries - Notice Of 46Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTShreyans Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Shreyans Industries

Shreyans Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115PB1979PLC003994 and registration number is 003994. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 622.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajneesh Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Oswal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Kunal Oswal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishan Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalini Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreyans Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shreyans Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreyans Industries is ₹143.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreyans Industries?

The Shreyans Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyans Industries?

The market cap of Shreyans Industries is ₹198.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreyans Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreyans Industries are ₹143.85 and ₹141.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreyans Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreyans Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreyans Industries is ₹246.25 and 52-week low of Shreyans Industries is ₹123.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shreyans Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreyans Industries has shown returns of 1.34% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -35.66% over 1 year, -11.98% across 3 years, and 0.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries are 30.74 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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