What is the share price of Shrenik? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrenik is ₹0.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Shrenik? The Shrenik is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shrenik? The market cap of Shrenik is ₹20.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shrenik? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrenik are ₹0.34 and ₹0.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shrenik? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrenik stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrenik is ₹0.65 and 52-week low of Shrenik is ₹0.32 as on .

How has the Shrenik performed historically in terms of returns? The Shrenik has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -10.81% for the past month, -19.51% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -29.7% across 3 years, and -28.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shrenik? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrenik are 300.00 and -0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global