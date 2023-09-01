What is the Market Cap of Shrenik Ltd.? The market cap of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹58.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shrenik Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shrenik Ltd. is -1.21 and PB ratio of Shrenik Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of Shrenik Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrenik Ltd. is ₹.95 as on .