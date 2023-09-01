Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.00
|-5.00
|-17.39
|-51.28
|-88.40
|-96.22
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shrenik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51396GJ2012PLC073061 and registration number is 073061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹58.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shrenik Ltd. is -1.21 and PB ratio of Shrenik Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrenik Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrenik Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹2.35 and 52-week low of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.