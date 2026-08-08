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Shrenik Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRENIK

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Shrenik along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.33 Closed
-2.94₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shrenik Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.33₹0.34
₹0.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.32₹0.65
₹0.33
Open Price
₹0.33
Prev. Close
₹0.34
Volume
4,91,181

Source: Dion Global

Shrenik Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shrenik		0-10.81-19.51-15.38-41.07-29.70-28.37
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.49-1.92-13.10-3.07-26.2110.6712.25
JK Paper		-0.907.413.7718.279.585.036.64
West Coast Paper Mills		5.2012.3415.1836.0819.657.1917.44
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.720.48-15.92-8.26-13.85-5.042.48
Andhra Paper		-1.93-2.62-13.69-12.27-22.10-10.023.43
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		3.938.33-0.259.76-1.64-9.720.61
Pudumjee Paper Products		2.9214.9911.8518.40-22.6031.5916.83
N R Agarwal Industries		15.0333.537.7724.1645.6019.5711.29
Kuantum Papers		10.2412.297.12-4.11-31.13-22.99-2.25
Emami Paper Mills		1.1925.1335.7028.4019.30-4.58-10.57
Satia Industries		2.8013.85-10.971.28-21.95-17.91-8.92
Shree Rama Newsprint		16.5215.182.645.82-1.2239.647.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.769.14-6.61-12.69-33.66-25.24-10.00
Pakka		1.95-3.73-23.90-20.78-61.59-18.76-10.41
Ruchira Papers		2.726.06-11.42-10.58-16.64-0.735.18
Genus Paper & Boards		2.325.82-6.433.17-31.94-7.572.17
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		-0.572.84-7.973.233.231.060.64
Star Paper Mills		0.758.864.704.67-9.46-3.91-1.99
Shreyans Industries		2.16-1.19-15.66-15.83-36.79-12.250.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shrenik has declined 41.07% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.21%), JK Paper (9.58%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Shrenik has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.25%) and JK Paper (6.64%).

Shrenik Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shrenik Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.330.34
100.340.34
200.350.34
500.370.36
1000.380.38
2000.430.43

Source: Dion Global

Shrenik Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shrenik remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shrenik Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shrenik fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shrenik

Shrenik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51396GJ2012PLC073061 and registration number is 073061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shrenik Vimawala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishit Vimawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaivan Vimawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jalpika Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devarsh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirav Harshvadan Zaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shrenik Share Price

What is the share price of Shrenik?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrenik is ₹0.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shrenik?

The Shrenik is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shrenik?

The market cap of Shrenik is ₹20.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shrenik?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrenik are ₹0.34 and ₹0.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shrenik?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrenik stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrenik is ₹0.65 and 52-week low of Shrenik is ₹0.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shrenik performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shrenik has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -10.81% for the past month, -19.51% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -29.7% across 3 years, and -28.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shrenik?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrenik are 300.00 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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