Shrenik Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHRENIK LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.95 Closed
5.560.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shrenik Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.90₹1.00
₹0.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.85₹2.35
₹0.95
Open Price
₹0.90
Prev. Close
₹0.90
Volume
61,52,355

Shrenik Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11
  • R21.05
  • R31.1
  • Pivot
    0.95
  • S10.9
  • S20.85
  • S30.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.850.91
  • 101.90.92
  • 201.910.94
  • 501.970.98
  • 1002.011.05
  • 2002.451.26

Shrenik Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.00-5.00-17.39-51.28-88.40-96.22
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13

Shrenik Ltd. Share Holdings

Shrenik Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shrenik Ltd.

Shrenik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51396GJ2012PLC073061 and registration number is 073061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrenik Vimawala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishit Vimawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kaivan Vimawala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jalpika Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kevin Maheshkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devarsh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalin Kusumgar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shrenik Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shrenik Ltd.?

The market cap of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹58.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shrenik Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shrenik Ltd. is -1.21 and PB ratio of Shrenik Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shrenik Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrenik Ltd. is ₹.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shrenik Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrenik Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹2.35 and 52-week low of Shrenik Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

