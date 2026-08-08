Here's the live share price of Shrenik along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shrenik
|0
|-10.81
|-19.51
|-15.38
|-41.07
|-29.70
|-28.37
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.49
|-1.92
|-13.10
|-3.07
|-26.21
|10.67
|12.25
|JK Paper
|-0.90
|7.41
|3.77
|18.27
|9.58
|5.03
|6.64
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.20
|12.34
|15.18
|36.08
|19.65
|7.19
|17.44
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.72
|0.48
|-15.92
|-8.26
|-13.85
|-5.04
|2.48
|Andhra Paper
|-1.93
|-2.62
|-13.69
|-12.27
|-22.10
|-10.02
|3.43
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|3.93
|8.33
|-0.25
|9.76
|-1.64
|-9.72
|0.61
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|2.92
|14.99
|11.85
|18.40
|-22.60
|31.59
|16.83
|N R Agarwal Industries
|15.03
|33.53
|7.77
|24.16
|45.60
|19.57
|11.29
|Kuantum Papers
|10.24
|12.29
|7.12
|-4.11
|-31.13
|-22.99
|-2.25
|Emami Paper Mills
|1.19
|25.13
|35.70
|28.40
|19.30
|-4.58
|-10.57
|Satia Industries
|2.80
|13.85
|-10.97
|1.28
|-21.95
|-17.91
|-8.92
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|16.52
|15.18
|2.64
|5.82
|-1.22
|39.64
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.76
|9.14
|-6.61
|-12.69
|-33.66
|-25.24
|-10.00
|Pakka
|1.95
|-3.73
|-23.90
|-20.78
|-61.59
|-18.76
|-10.41
|Ruchira Papers
|2.72
|6.06
|-11.42
|-10.58
|-16.64
|-0.73
|5.18
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.32
|5.82
|-6.43
|3.17
|-31.94
|-7.57
|2.17
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|-0.57
|2.84
|-7.97
|3.23
|3.23
|1.06
|0.64
|Star Paper Mills
|0.75
|8.86
|4.70
|4.67
|-9.46
|-3.91
|-1.99
|Shreyans Industries
|2.16
|-1.19
|-15.66
|-15.83
|-36.79
|-12.25
|0.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shrenik has declined 41.07% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.21%), JK Paper (9.58%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Shrenik has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.25%) and JK Paper (6.64%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.33
|0.34
|10
|0.34
|0.34
|20
|0.35
|0.34
|50
|0.37
|0.36
|100
|0.38
|0.38
|200
|0.43
|0.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shrenik remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 75.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shrenik fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shrenik Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51396GJ2012PLC073061 and registration number is 073061. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of paper in bulk. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrenik is ₹0.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shrenik is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shrenik is ₹20.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrenik are ₹0.34 and ₹0.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrenik stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrenik is ₹0.65 and 52-week low of Shrenik is ₹0.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shrenik has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -10.81% for the past month, -19.51% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -29.7% across 3 years, and -28.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrenik are 300.00 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global