Shrem InvIT Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREM INVIT

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shrem InvIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Shrem InvIT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹99.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.60₹115.00
₹99.15
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹99.15

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shrem InvIT has declined 0.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.03%.

Shrem InvIT’s current P/E of 11.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shrem InvIT Peer Comparision

Over the last one year, Shrem InvIT has declined 13.03% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (16.35%), Cube Highways Trust (16.67%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (18.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Shrem InvIT has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.61%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Shrem InvIT Financials

Shrem InvIT Stock Technicals

Shrem InvIT Share Holding Pattern

Shrem InvIT Corporate Actions

About Shrem InvIT

Shrem InvIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 04/02/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/20-21/0017. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Nitan Chhatwal
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Smita Nitan Chhatwal
    Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Pareek
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneet K Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Kumar Sachan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shrem InvIT Share Price

What is the share price of Shrem InvIT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shrem InvIT is ₹99.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shrem InvIT?

The Shrem InvIT is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shrem InvIT?

The market cap of Shrem InvIT is ₹4,473.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shrem InvIT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shrem InvIT are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shrem InvIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shrem InvIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shrem InvIT is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Shrem InvIT is ₹93.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shrem InvIT performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shrem InvIT has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.83% for the past month, -2.79% over 3 months, -13.03% over 1 year, -4.55% across 3 years, and -0.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shrem InvIT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shrem InvIT are 11.60 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shrem InvIT News

