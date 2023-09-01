Follow Us

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. Share Price

SHREEVATSAA FINANCE & LEASING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹18.50 Closed
-1.54-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.50₹18.50
₹18.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.58₹19.00
₹18.50
Open Price
₹18.50
Prev. Close
₹18.79
Volume
14

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.5
  • R218.5
  • R318.5
  • Pivot
    18.5
  • S118.5
  • S218.5
  • S318.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.2117.84
  • 109.3517.32
  • 209.5816.29
  • 5010.5114.26
  • 10010.5712.8
  • 20011.0611.65

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.5041.01101.09100.6588.39280.66325.29
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201UP1986PLC008364 and registration number is 008364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhu Rani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shweta Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹18.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is 38.14 and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹18.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹8.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

