Here's the live share price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing
|-4.97
|-9.27
|-31.88
|-9.86
|-8.27
|17.63
|22.64
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has declined 8.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.72
|24.41
|10
|25.88
|25.26
|20
|27.61
|26.89
|50
|31.51
|29.27
|100
|29.84
|29.78
|200
|28.77
|29.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Shreevatsaa Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Result Of The Company F
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Shreevatsaa Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Shreevatsaa Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Shreevatsaa Finance - Results-Financial For March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Shreevatsaa Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201UP1986PLC008364 and registration number is 008364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹23.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹23.73 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing are ₹23.50 and ₹23.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹40.39 and 52-week low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹19.89 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, -9.27% for the past month, -31.88% over 3 months, -8.27% over 1 year, 17.63% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing are 0.00 and 1.05 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global