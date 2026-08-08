What is the share price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹23.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing? The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing? The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹23.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing are ₹23.50 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹40.39 and 52-week low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹19.89 as on .

How has the Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing performed historically in terms of returns? The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, -9.27% for the past month, -31.88% over 3 months, -8.27% over 1 year, 17.63% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing are 0.00 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global