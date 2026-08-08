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Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREEVATSAA FINANCE & LEASING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.50 Closed
-4.51₹ -1.11
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.50₹23.50
₹23.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.89₹40.39
₹23.50
Open Price
₹23.50
Prev. Close
₹24.61
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing		-4.97-9.27-31.88-9.86-8.2717.6322.64
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has declined 8.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.7224.41
1025.8825.26
2027.6126.89
5031.5129.27
10029.8429.78
20028.7729.23

Source: Dion Global

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTShreevatsaa Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Result Of The Company F
Jul 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTShreevatsaa Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTShreevatsaa Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTShreevatsaa Finance - Results-Financial For March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTShreevatsaa Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201UP1986PLC008364 and registration number is 008364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhu Rani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Share Price

What is the share price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹23.50 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing?

The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing?

The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹23.73 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing are ₹23.50 and ₹23.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹40.39 and 52-week low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing is ₹19.89 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing has shown returns of -4.51% over the past day, -9.27% for the past month, -31.88% over 3 months, -8.27% over 1 year, 17.63% across 3 years, and 22.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing are 0.00 and 1.05 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing News

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