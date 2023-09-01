Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.50
|41.01
|101.09
|100.65
|88.39
|280.66
|325.29
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201UP1986PLC008364 and registration number is 008364. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹18.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is 38.14 and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹18.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. is ₹8.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.