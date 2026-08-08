What is the share price of Shreeshay Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeshay Engineers is ₹22.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shreeshay Engineers? The Shreeshay Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeshay Engineers? The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹29.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeshay Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeshay Engineers are ₹24.00 and ₹20.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeshay Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeshay Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹39.05 and 52-week low of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹20.25 as on .

How has the Shreeshay Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Shreeshay Engineers has shown returns of -12.0% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -24.14% over 3 months, -26.27% over 1 year, -9.81% across 3 years, and 6.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers are 124.29 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global