Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|1.88
|12.50
|-21.93
|-19.23
|96.88
|80.00
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC087145 and registration number is 087145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹41.59 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Aug 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹19.65 as on Aug 22, 2023.