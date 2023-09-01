Follow Us

SHREESHAY ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.66₹31.50
₹31.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.65₹80.00
₹31.50
Open Price
₹24.66
Prev. Close
₹31.50
Volume
0

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.78
  • R236.06
  • R340.62
  • Pivot
    29.22
  • S126.94
  • S222.38
  • S320.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.2630.86
  • 1027.7831.18
  • 2022.431.27
  • 5020.9630.86
  • 10011.5929
  • 2005.80

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.8812.50-21.93-19.2396.8880.00
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC087145 and registration number is 087145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal Gala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Adhia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Patel
    Director

FAQs on Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹41.59 Cr as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is 1.83 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Aug 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is ₹19.65 as on Aug 22, 2023.

