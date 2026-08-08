Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shreeshay Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREESHAY ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Shreeshay Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.00 Closed
-12.00₹ -3.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shreeshay Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.60₹24.00
₹22.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.25₹39.05
₹22.00
Open Price
₹20.60
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
16,000

Source: Dion Global

Shreeshay Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreeshay Engineers		-22.81-1.79-24.14-22.67-26.27-9.816.58
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shreeshay Engineers has declined 26.27% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeshay Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Shreeshay Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shreeshay Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.9726.89
1027.9827.19
2027.0627.46
5029.0928.7
10032.230.26
20032.230.04

Source: Dion Global

Shreeshay Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreeshay Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shreeshay Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTShreeshay Engineers - Clarification sought from Shreeshay Engineers Ltd
Jul 15, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTShreeshay Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTShreeshay Engineers - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTShreeshay Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
May 26, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTShreeshay Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Half Year And

Source: Dion Global

About Shreeshay Engineers

Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC087145 and registration number is 087145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jignesh Thobhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Himani Bhootra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanki Moondra Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreeshay Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Shreeshay Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeshay Engineers is ₹22.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreeshay Engineers?

The Shreeshay Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeshay Engineers?

The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹29.05 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeshay Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeshay Engineers are ₹24.00 and ₹20.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeshay Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeshay Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹39.05 and 52-week low of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹20.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shreeshay Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreeshay Engineers has shown returns of -12.0% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -24.14% over 3 months, -26.27% over 1 year, -9.81% across 3 years, and 6.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers are 124.29 and 1.20 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shreeshay Engineers News

More Shreeshay Engineers News
Market Pulse