Here's the live share price of Shreeshay Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreeshay Engineers
|-22.81
|-1.79
|-24.14
|-22.67
|-26.27
|-9.81
|6.58
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shreeshay Engineers has declined 26.27% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeshay Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.97
|26.89
|10
|27.98
|27.19
|20
|27.06
|27.46
|50
|29.09
|28.7
|100
|32.2
|30.26
|200
|32.2
|30.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shreeshay Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Shreeshay Engineers - Clarification sought from Shreeshay Engineers Ltd
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Shreeshay Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Shreeshay Engineers - Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Shreeshay Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Shreeshay Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Half Year And
Source: Dion Global
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1995PLC087145 and registration number is 087145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeshay Engineers is ₹22.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shreeshay Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹29.05 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeshay Engineers are ₹24.00 and ₹20.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeshay Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹39.05 and 52-week low of Shreeshay Engineers is ₹20.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shreeshay Engineers has shown returns of -12.0% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -24.14% over 3 months, -26.27% over 1 year, -9.81% across 3 years, and 6.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeshay Engineers are 124.29 and 1.20 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global