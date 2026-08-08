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Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

SHREEOSWAL SEEDS AND CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.63 Closed
1.43₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.31₹11.60
₹10.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.67₹20.28
₹10.63
Open Price
₹10.40
Prev. Close
₹10.48
Volume
67,528

Source: Dion Global

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals		-1.21-3.01-17.92-24.56-7.73-41.818.92
Kotyark Industries		22.4211.6410.42106.6988.77-8.5255.99
Nath Bio-Genes (India)		-0.94-6.44-9.571.74-8.99-12.29-15.92
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy		04.554.55-5.48-19.3920.2411.69
Rajputana Biodiesel		12.556.00-5.74-5.071.06-5.57-3.38
Nirman Agri Genetics		-13.15-19.72-36.33-51.32-77.34-36.18-17.93
Continental Seeds and Chemicals		02.20-12.78-41.71-49.89-26.2814.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has declined 7.73% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (88.77%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-8.99%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-19.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (55.99%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.92%).

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.5910.56
1010.3810.52
2010.5310.56
5010.8310.89
10011.4211.5
20012.9612.66

Source: Dion Global

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MP2017PLC044596 and registration number is 044596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation of crops for primary markets, i.e. cleaning, trimming, grading, disinfecting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Baigani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Nahata
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Kiran Devi Begani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Wardhan Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chordiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Padma Nahta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Bamboria
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kanhaiya Lal Kumawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹10.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals?

The Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals?

The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹97.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals are ₹11.60 and ₹10.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹20.28 and 52-week low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹9.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -3.01% for the past month, -17.92% over 3 months, -7.73% over 1 year, -41.81% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals are 13.46 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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