Here's the live share price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals
|-1.21
|-3.01
|-17.92
|-24.56
|-7.73
|-41.81
|8.92
|Kotyark Industries
|22.42
|11.64
|10.42
|106.69
|88.77
|-8.52
|55.99
|Nath Bio-Genes (India)
|-0.94
|-6.44
|-9.57
|1.74
|-8.99
|-12.29
|-15.92
|Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
|0
|4.55
|4.55
|-5.48
|-19.39
|20.24
|11.69
|Rajputana Biodiesel
|12.55
|6.00
|-5.74
|-5.07
|1.06
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Nirman Agri Genetics
|-13.15
|-19.72
|-36.33
|-51.32
|-77.34
|-36.18
|-17.93
|Continental Seeds and Chemicals
|0
|2.20
|-12.78
|-41.71
|-49.89
|-26.28
|14.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has declined 7.73% compared to peers like Kotyark Industries (88.77%), Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-8.99%), Shubhshree Biofuels Energy (-19.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Kotyark Industries (55.99%) and Nath Bio-Genes (India) (-15.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.59
|10.56
|10
|10.38
|10.52
|20
|10.53
|10.56
|50
|10.83
|10.89
|100
|11.42
|11.5
|200
|12.96
|12.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MP2017PLC044596 and registration number is 044596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation of crops for primary markets, i.e. cleaning, trimming, grading, disinfecting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹10.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹97.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals are ₹11.60 and ₹10.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹20.28 and 52-week low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹9.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -3.01% for the past month, -17.92% over 3 months, -7.73% over 1 year, -41.81% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals are 13.46 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global