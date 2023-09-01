Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREEOSWAL SEEDS AND CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹59.50 Closed
-1.73-1.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.50₹61.00
₹59.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.26₹85.07
₹59.50
Open Price
₹60.90
Prev. Close
₹60.55
Volume
1,07,467

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.5
  • R262
  • R363
  • Pivot
    59.5
  • S158
  • S257
  • S355.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519262.12
  • 10187.7663.39
  • 20172.4964.72
  • 50130.9166.98
  • 100108.2367.07
  • 20082.5760.52

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.

Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MP2017PLC044596 and registration number is 044596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation of crops for primary markets, i.e. cleaning, trimming, grading, disinfecting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Baigani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Nahata
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Kiran Devi Begani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Padma Nahta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gopal Lal Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Wardhan Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chordiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹453.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 193.56 and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 11.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹59.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹85.07 and 52-week low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹15.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data