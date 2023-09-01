Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.05
|-11.29
|-23.71
|-23.92
|268.75
|667.23
|1,021.67
|4.19
|1.10
|14.21
|38.26
|-14.61
|17.65
|15.01
|0.95
|0.51
|13.52
|17.76
|20.83
|51.21
|54.34
|-1.07
|-4.54
|8.19
|1.44
|19.90
|-5.68
|-15.10
|-6.84
|-20.26
|-29.35
|-22.88
|315.24
|2,144.12
|2,582.09
|0.15
|-4.12
|22.83
|84.93
|-28.54
|1,109.18
|1,109.18
|-1.44
|-1.16
|24.90
|44.13
|15.93
|-28.41
|-59.11
|3.59
|-5.04
|-27.04
|-6.60
|79.38
|155.10
|155.10
|2.02
|17.81
|104.69
|90.96
|306.83
|330.92
|315.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01111MP2017PLC044596 and registration number is 044596. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation of crops for primary markets, i.e. cleaning, trimming, grading, disinfecting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹453.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 193.56 and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is 11.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹59.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹85.07 and 52-week low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. is ₹15.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.