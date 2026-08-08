What is the share price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹10.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals? The Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals? The market cap of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹97.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals are ₹11.60 and ₹10.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹20.28 and 52-week low of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals is ₹9.67 as on .

How has the Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -3.01% for the past month, -17.92% over 3 months, -7.73% over 1 year, -41.81% across 3 years, and 8.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeoswal Seeds and Chemicals are 13.46 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global