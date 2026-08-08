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Shreeji Translogistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREEJI TRANSLOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shreeji Translogistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.20 Closed
-3.30₹ -0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shreeji Translogistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.71₹8.68
₹8.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.42₹13.09
₹8.20
Open Price
₹8.48
Prev. Close
₹8.48
Volume
54,855

Source: Dion Global

Shreeji Translogistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreeji Translogistics		-0.24-6.07-11.83-3.30-30.51-45.904.68
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shreeji Translogistics has declined 30.51% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeji Translogistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Shreeji Translogistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shreeji Translogistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.288.36
108.358.36
208.418.38
508.538.47
1008.368.61
2009.059.46

Source: Dion Global

Shreeji Translogistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreeji Translogistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shreeji Translogistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTShreeji Translogist. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Th
May 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTShreeji Translogist. - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTShreeji Translogist. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Ma
May 20, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTShreeji Translogist. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 20Th May, 2026
May 15, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTShreeji Translogist. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The

Source: Dion Global

About Shreeji Translogistics

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1994PLC077890 and registration number is 077890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rupesh M Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailesh S Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra D Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek U Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh M Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bipin C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Drishti H Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreeji Translogistics Share Price

What is the share price of Shreeji Translogistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Translogistics is ₹8.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreeji Translogistics?

The Shreeji Translogistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeji Translogistics?

The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹57.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeji Translogistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeji Translogistics are ₹8.68 and ₹7.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeji Translogistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Translogistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹13.09 and 52-week low of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹5.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shreeji Translogistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreeji Translogistics has shown returns of -3.66% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -12.15% over 3 months, -30.76% over 1 year, -45.97% across 3 years, and 4.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics are 15.85 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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