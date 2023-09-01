Follow Us

SHREEJI TRANSLOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.01 Closed
-1.81-1.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.58₹66.60
₹64.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.40₹101.82
₹64.01
Open Price
₹66.60
Prev. Close
₹65.19
Volume
43,665

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.88
  • R267.75
  • R368.9
  • Pivot
    64.73
  • S162.86
  • S261.71
  • S359.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5315.7665.19
  • 10318.4465.4
  • 20316.8565.8
  • 50303.1865.15
  • 100267.5665.05
  • 200235.2264.22

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12
-0.4619.8336.2334.6411.1024.05-15.92

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Dec, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.

Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1994PLC077890 and registration number is 077890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bipin C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh M Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rupesh M Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailesh S Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra D Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek U Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Drishti H Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹335.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is 29.18 and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is 10.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹64.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹101.82 and 52-week low of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹52.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

