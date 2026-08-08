Here's the live share price of Shreeji Translogistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreeji Translogistics
|-0.24
|-6.07
|-11.83
|-3.30
|-30.51
|-45.90
|4.68
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shreeji Translogistics has declined 30.51% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeji Translogistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.28
|8.36
|10
|8.35
|8.36
|20
|8.41
|8.38
|50
|8.53
|8.47
|100
|8.36
|8.61
|200
|9.05
|9.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shreeji Translogistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Shreeji Translogist. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of Th
|May 20, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Shreeji Translogist. - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 20, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Shreeji Translogist. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Ma
|May 20, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Shreeji Translogist. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 20Th May, 2026
|May 15, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Shreeji Translogist. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The
Source: Dion Global
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1994PLC077890 and registration number is 077890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Translogistics is ₹8.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreeji Translogistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹57.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeji Translogistics are ₹8.68 and ₹7.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Translogistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹13.09 and 52-week low of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹5.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shreeji Translogistics has shown returns of -3.66% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -12.15% over 3 months, -30.76% over 1 year, -45.97% across 3 years, and 4.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics are 15.85 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global