What is the share price of Shreeji Translogistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Translogistics is ₹8.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Shreeji Translogistics? The Shreeji Translogistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeji Translogistics? The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹57.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeji Translogistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeji Translogistics are ₹8.68 and ₹7.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeji Translogistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Translogistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹13.09 and 52-week low of Shreeji Translogistics is ₹5.42 as on .

How has the Shreeji Translogistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Shreeji Translogistics has shown returns of -3.66% over the past day, -6.41% for the past month, -12.15% over 3 months, -30.76% over 1 year, -45.97% across 3 years, and 4.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics are 15.85 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global