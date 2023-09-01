Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
|-0.46
|19.83
|36.23
|34.64
|11.10
|24.05
|-15.92
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63010MH1994PLC077890 and registration number is 077890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹335.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is 29.18 and PB ratio of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is 10.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹64.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹101.82 and 52-week low of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd. is ₹52.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.