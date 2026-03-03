Here's the live share price of Shreeji Global FMCG along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shreeji Global FMCG has gained 1.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.18%.
Shreeji Global FMCG’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreeji Global FMCG
|-4.15
|-2.57
|1.59
|10.18
|10.18
|3.28
|1.96
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, Shreeji Global FMCG has gained 10.18% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeji Global FMCG has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.49
|115.82
|10
|116.27
|116.07
|20
|115.88
|115.91
|50
|114.55
|114.24
|100
|84.73
|0
|200
|42.37
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shreeji Global FMCG fact sheet for more information
Shreeji Global FMCG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909GJ2018PLC100732 and registration number is 100732. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 648.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Global FMCG is ₹112.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shreeji Global FMCG is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shreeji Global FMCG is ₹255.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeji Global FMCG are ₹114.20 and ₹111.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Global FMCG stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Global FMCG is ₹123.65 and 52-week low of Shreeji Global FMCG is ₹95.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shreeji Global FMCG has shown returns of -2.52% over the past day, 1.86% for the past month, -3.32% over 3 months, 10.18% over 1 year, 3.28% across 3 years, and 1.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeji Global FMCG are 0.00 and 5.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.