Shreedhar Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2020PLC351591 and registration number is 351591. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.