Shreedhar Spinners has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹50.00-53.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPR Mill
|9.22
|21.18
|39.99
|20.73
|2.09
|19.84
|29.99
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.85
|9.11
|21.79
|47.84
|40.24
|22.16
|19.17
|Trident
|4.86
|6.31
|4.31
|-3.69
|-12.4
|-7.95
|9.43
|Indo Count Industries
|13.2
|25.48
|73.19
|43.45
|41.44
|24.57
|18.12
|Nitin Spinners
|1.48
|11.19
|57.8
|72.54
|49.59
|27.31
|35.64
|Faze Three
|9.79
|16.75
|49.56
|33.06
|5.68
|13.28
|14.05
|Pashupati Cotspin
|1.16
|-8.99
|-10.48
|5.66
|32.3
|101.35
|62.12
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|3.31
|4.7
|39.13
|32.22
|11.53
|2.74
|7.79
|Precot
|6.13
|-0.5
|61.28
|77.9
|42.22
|60.04
|27.28
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-0.39
|2.25
|4.86
|4.86
|4.86
|1.6
|0.95
|Nahar Poly Films
|2.6
|-0.45
|12.75
|0.62
|-28.23
|-0.57
|10.66
|AB Cotspin India
|4.94
|12.9
|-39.61
|-40.72
|-42.87
|74.59
|43.38
|Ginni Filaments
|-3.77
|-4.78
|19.06
|5.62
|-10.15
|10.92
|8.05
|Le Merite Exports
|-2.63
|-43.84
|-68.47
|-72.64
|-54.47
|47.22
|12
|Vardhman Polytex
|0.57
|9.32
|-3.69
|10.69
|-37.09
|15.71
|29.87
|Ashima
|-0.37
|0.95
|22.53
|-16.33
|-39.77
|2.61
|-3.64
|Axita Cotton
|-0.26
|-1.79
|-11.45
|-35.03
|-6.38
|-18.82
|-3.84
|DCM Nouvelle
|-4.72
|-0.36
|37.98
|16.43
|-15.47
|-2.82
|1.21
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|-3.98
|-3.21
|32.16
|-22.5
|-31.57
|-11.88
|-7.31
Source: Dion Global
Shreedhar Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2020PLC351591 and registration number is 351591. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global