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Shreedhar Spinners Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Shreedhar Spinners has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 50.00-53.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shreedhar Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shreedhar Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPR Mill		9.2221.1839.9920.732.0919.8429.99
Vardhman Textiles		3.859.1121.7947.8440.2422.1619.17
Trident		4.866.314.31-3.69-12.4-7.959.43
Indo Count Industries		13.225.4873.1943.4541.4424.5718.12
Nitin Spinners		1.4811.1957.872.5449.5927.3135.64
Faze Three		9.7916.7549.5633.065.6813.2814.05
Pashupati Cotspin		1.16-8.99-10.485.6632.3101.3562.12
Ambika Cotton Mills		3.314.739.1332.2211.532.747.79
Precot		6.13-0.561.2877.942.2260.0427.28
Rajapalayam Mills		-0.392.254.864.864.861.60.95
Nahar Poly Films		2.6-0.4512.750.62-28.23-0.5710.66
AB Cotspin India		4.9412.9-39.61-40.72-42.8774.5943.38
Ginni Filaments		-3.77-4.7819.065.62-10.1510.928.05
Le Merite Exports		-2.63-43.84-68.47-72.64-54.4747.2212
Vardhman Polytex		0.579.32-3.6910.69-37.0915.7129.87
Ashima		-0.370.9522.53-16.33-39.772.61-3.64
Axita Cotton		-0.26-1.79-11.45-35.03-6.38-18.82-3.84
DCM Nouvelle		-4.72-0.3637.9816.43-15.47-2.821.21
Spunweb Nonwoven		-3.98-3.2132.16-22.5-31.57-11.88-7.31

Source: Dion Global

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About Shreedhar Spinners

Shreedhar Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2020PLC351591 and registration number is 351591. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra Mohandas Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sunita Dharmendra Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhavsar Utsav Sumantkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Atri Maheshvariben Nileshkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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