Here's the live share price of Shree Vasu Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
|Sical Logistics
|-8.86
|9.18
|54.30
|38.69
|11.96
|6.50
|57.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Vasu Logistics has declined 5.03% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Vasu Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|739.99
|749.9
|10
|752.2
|746.47
|20
|726.84
|736.61
|50
|702.68
|703.17
|100
|629.65
|672.58
|200
|659.77
|653.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Vasu Logistics saw a rise in promoter holding to 79.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Vasu Logistics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109CT2007PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 223.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹758.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Vasu Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹872.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Vasu Logistics are ₹762.00 and ₹749.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Vasu Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹897.45 and 52-week low of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹445.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Vasu Logistics has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, 30.85% over 3 months, -5.03% over 1 year, 63.05% across 3 years, and 62.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics are 151.03 and 21.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global