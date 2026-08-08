What is the share price of Shree Vasu Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹758.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Vasu Logistics? The Shree Vasu Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Vasu Logistics? The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹872.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Vasu Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Vasu Logistics are ₹762.00 and ₹749.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Vasu Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Vasu Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹897.45 and 52-week low of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹445.15 as on .

How has the Shree Vasu Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Vasu Logistics has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, 30.85% over 3 months, -5.03% over 1 year, 63.05% across 3 years, and 62.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics are 151.03 and 21.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global