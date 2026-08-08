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Shree Vasu Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE VASU LOGISTICS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shree Vasu Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹758.95 Closed
1.31₹ 9.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Vasu Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹749.25₹762.00
₹758.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.15₹897.45
₹758.95
Open Price
₹749.25
Prev. Close
₹749.10
Volume
1,488

Source: Dion Global

Shree Vasu Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15
Sical Logistics		-8.869.1854.3038.6911.966.5057.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Vasu Logistics has declined 5.03% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Vasu Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

Shree Vasu Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Vasu Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5739.99749.9
10752.2746.47
20726.84736.61
50702.68703.17
100629.65672.58
200659.77653.28

Source: Dion Global

Shree Vasu Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Vasu Logistics saw a rise in promoter holding to 79.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Vasu Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Vasu Logistics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Vasu Logistics

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109CT2007PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 223.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitish Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kulamani Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipul Sabharwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Vasu Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Vasu Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹758.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Vasu Logistics?

The Shree Vasu Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Vasu Logistics?

The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹872.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Vasu Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Vasu Logistics are ₹762.00 and ₹749.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Vasu Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Vasu Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹897.45 and 52-week low of Shree Vasu Logistics is ₹445.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Vasu Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Vasu Logistics has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, 10.47% for the past month, 30.85% over 3 months, -5.03% over 1 year, 63.05% across 3 years, and 62.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics are 151.03 and 21.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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