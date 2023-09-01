Follow Us

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE VASU LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹168.00 Closed
4.97.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.10₹168.10
₹168.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.72₹199.00
₹168.00
Open Price
₹168.00
Prev. Close
₹160.15
Volume
518

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1169.7
  • R2171.4
  • R3174.7
  • Pivot
    166.4
  • S1164.7
  • S2161.4
  • S3159.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.33165.92
  • 10109.53170.29
  • 20104.18173.45
  • 5090.55173.4
  • 10079.37162.7
  • 20069.55138.97

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares
29 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd.

Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109CT2007PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shree Bhushan Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulamani Mohanty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹192.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is 99.82 and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is 6.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹168.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹96.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

