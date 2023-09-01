Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Allotment of Bonus shares
|29 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109CT2007PLC020232 and registration number is 020232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹192.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is 99.82 and PB ratio of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is 6.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹168.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹199.00 and 52-week low of Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd. is ₹96.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.