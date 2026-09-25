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Shree TNB Polymers Share Price

Sector
Plastics

Shree TNB Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 47.00-52.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shree TNB Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Shree TNB Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Astral		-0.49-9.19-9.42-12.69-3.33-9.34-2.67
Finolex Industries		-0.25-6.93-16.12-3.99-26.78-11.34-4.29
Prince Pipes & Fittings		0.43-8.51-11.1514.9-22.95-28.14-17.95
Apollo Pipes		-2.92-16.214.7522.6634.91-9.07-1.52
Prakash Pipes		-2.21-0.951.8142.81-13.581.0410.52
Manika Plastech		-3.89-3.89-3.89-3.89-3.89-1.32-0.79
Captain Polyplast		-4.36-3.77-11.78-11.78-11.78-4.09-2.48
Kriti Industries (India)		2.84-5.31-13.9812.75-53.18-15.23-12.3
Texmo Pipes & Products		-6.7323.2224.2849.730.83-5.043.49
Vigor Plast India		2.022.07-4.99109.766.825.633.34
Sri KPR Industries		0.0440.6834.5634.5634.5610.46.12
Ganga Bath Fittings		9.730.45-0.8814.76-7.77-26.18-16.65
Tijaria Polypipes		-12.9514.4865.9351.017.355.952.29

Source: Dion Global

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About Shree TNB Polymers

Shree TNB Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209DN2007PLC000242 and registration number is 000242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Jaysukhlal Thosani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Qeematrai Raura
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rasikbhai Gokalbhai Bhalodi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Vinubhai Thummar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kantilal Bhalodia
    Independent Director

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