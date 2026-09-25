Shree TNB Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209DN2007PLC000242 and registration number is 000242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.