Shree TNB Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹47.00-52.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Astral
|-0.49
|-9.19
|-9.42
|-12.69
|-3.33
|-9.34
|-2.67
|Finolex Industries
|-0.25
|-6.93
|-16.12
|-3.99
|-26.78
|-11.34
|-4.29
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|0.43
|-8.51
|-11.15
|14.9
|-22.95
|-28.14
|-17.95
|Apollo Pipes
|-2.92
|-16.21
|4.75
|22.66
|34.91
|-9.07
|-1.52
|Prakash Pipes
|-2.21
|-0.95
|1.81
|42.81
|-13.58
|1.04
|10.52
|Manika Plastech
|-3.89
|-3.89
|-3.89
|-3.89
|-3.89
|-1.32
|-0.79
|Captain Polyplast
|-4.36
|-3.77
|-11.78
|-11.78
|-11.78
|-4.09
|-2.48
|Kriti Industries (India)
|2.84
|-5.31
|-13.98
|12.75
|-53.18
|-15.23
|-12.3
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|-6.73
|23.22
|24.28
|49.73
|0.83
|-5.04
|3.49
|Vigor Plast India
|2.02
|2.07
|-4.99
|109.76
|6.82
|5.63
|3.34
|Sri KPR Industries
|0.04
|40.68
|34.56
|34.56
|34.56
|10.4
|6.12
|Ganga Bath Fittings
|9.73
|0.45
|-0.88
|14.76
|-7.77
|-26.18
|-16.65
|Tijaria Polypipes
|-12.95
|14.48
|65.93
|51.01
|7.35
|5.95
|2.29
Source: Dion Global
Shree TNB Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209DN2007PLC000242 and registration number is 000242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global