SHREE SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.39 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.38₹0.40
₹0.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.37₹3.40
₹0.39
Open Price
₹0.39
Prev. Close
₹0.39
Volume
9,97,048

Shree Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.4
  • R20.41
  • R30.42
  • Pivot
    0.39
  • S10.38
  • S20.37
  • S30.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.970.38
  • 1024.70.39
  • 2023.170.4
  • 5015.260.47
  • 1007.630.7
  • 2003.811.26

Shree Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.30-15.22-73.34-83.32-70.27-70.27
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shree Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Securities Ltd.

Shree Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929WB1994PLC061930 and registration number is 061930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basant Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priya Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shiwaginee Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Kumari Shaw
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹31.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Securities Ltd. is -121.88 and PB ratio of Shree Securities Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

