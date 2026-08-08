What is the share price of Shree Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Securities is ₹0.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Securities? The Shree Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Securities? The market cap of Shree Securities is ₹15.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Securities are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Securities is ₹0.31 and 52-week low of Shree Securities is ₹0.19 as on .

How has the Shree Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Securities has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -13.64% over 3 months, -34.48% over 1 year, -19.92% across 3 years, and -33.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Securities are 271.43 and 1.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global