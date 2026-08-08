Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shree Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shree Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.19 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.20
₹0.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.31
₹0.19
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.20
Volume
4,51,465

Source: Dion Global

Shree Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Securities		-5.00-9.52-13.64-13.64-34.48-19.92-33.72
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Securities has declined 34.48% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Shree Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.20.2
100.20.2
200.20.2
500.210.21
1000.20.21
2000.220.23

Source: Dion Global

Shree Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shree Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTShree Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Director Of Shree Securities Limited.
Jul 28, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTShree Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Shree Securities Limited
Jul 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTShree Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTShree Securities - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 22, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTShree Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Securities

Shree Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929WB1994PLC061930 and registration number is 061930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhavya Dhiman
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shubham Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonal Derasari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shiwaginee Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vaishali Kumari Shaw
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Securities is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Securities?

The Shree Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Securities?

The market cap of Shree Securities is ₹15.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Securities are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Securities is ₹0.31 and 52-week low of Shree Securities is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Securities has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -13.64% over 3 months, -34.48% over 1 year, -19.92% across 3 years, and -33.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Securities are 271.43 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Securities News

More Shree Securities News
Market Pulse