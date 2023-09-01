Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929WB1994PLC061930 and registration number is 061930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹31.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Securities Ltd. is -121.88 and PB ratio of Shree Securities Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Shree Securities Ltd. is ₹.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.