Here's the live share price of Shree Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Securities
|-5.00
|-9.52
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-34.48
|-19.92
|-33.72
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Securities has declined 34.48% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.2
|0.2
|10
|0.2
|0.2
|20
|0.2
|0.2
|50
|0.21
|0.21
|100
|0.2
|0.21
|200
|0.22
|0.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Shree Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Director Of Shree Securities Limited.
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Shree Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Shree Securities Limited
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Shree Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Shree Securities - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Shree Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Source: Dion Global
Shree Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929WB1994PLC061930 and registration number is 061930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Securities is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Securities is ₹15.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Securities are ₹0.20 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Securities is ₹0.31 and 52-week low of Shree Securities is ₹0.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Securities has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -13.64% over 3 months, -34.48% over 1 year, -19.92% across 3 years, and -33.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Securities are 271.43 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global