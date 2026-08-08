What is the share price of Shree Ram Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Ram Proteins? The Shree Ram Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ram Proteins? The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹7.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ram Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ram Proteins are ₹0.34 and ₹0.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ram Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ram Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.84 and 52-week low of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.32 as on .

How has the Shree Ram Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Ram Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -50.06% across 3 years, and -34.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins are -0.62 and 0.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global