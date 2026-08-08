Here's the live share price of Shree Ram Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Ram Proteins
|0
|-5.71
|-25.00
|-42.11
|-41.07
|-50.06
|-34.60
|Marico
|-0.99
|1.69
|3.59
|14.19
|19.96
|14.40
|10.38
|Patanjali Foods
|0.82
|-13.75
|-22.34
|-32.74
|-41.08
|-7.77
|-0.21
|AWL Agri Business
|4.25
|6.54
|-6.81
|-6.50
|-21.22
|-20.58
|-5.94
|Manorama Industries
|1.98
|7.27
|1.79
|13.15
|14.26
|66.44
|51.48
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.64
|10.39
|-3.46
|30.47
|54.99
|57.40
|60.96
|Sundrop Brands
|2.46
|6.46
|1.77
|6.99
|-14.97
|-8.46
|-7.37
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-3.77
|9.20
|8.38
|26.67
|-6.80
|1.82
|-4.41
|Modi Naturals
|0.55
|-8.21
|5.54
|14.58
|3.11
|1.03
|0.61
|KN Agri Resources
|-1.33
|-1.93
|7.56
|21.90
|-12.36
|19.97
|7.07
|Kriti Nutrients
|24.08
|13.20
|-4.01
|21.59
|-12.53
|4.20
|10.57
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.61
|-3.99
|0.10
|13.79
|-3.15
|8.00
|4.76
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|1.78
|17.31
|-12.02
|3.45
|-31.79
|-8.02
|-4.90
|M K Proteins
|0.72
|-12.11
|-19.35
|-22.75
|-36.60
|-45.33
|35.34
|Raj Oil Mills
|0.90
|-1.60
|0.49
|1.86
|-5.36
|0.61
|-3.45
|Rajgor Castor Derivatives
|-6.85
|23.05
|24.58
|26.69
|33.78
|-21.20
|-13.32
|Snehaa Organics
|0.64
|-2.19
|0.54
|-6.10
|-59.49
|-26.01
|-16.53
|N K Industries
|5.76
|3.04
|-7.93
|-6.23
|2.83
|15.41
|15.90
|Sanwaria Consumer
|0
|5.26
|-16.67
|-39.39
|-44.44
|-17.02
|-22.16
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|3.45
|2.83
|-3.09
|-5.61
|-36.87
|-23.56
|-21.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Ram Proteins has declined 41.07% compared to peers like Marico (19.96%), Patanjali Foods (-41.08%), AWL Agri Business (-21.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ram Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.38%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.34
|0.34
|10
|0.36
|0.36
|20
|0.4
|0.4
|50
|0.53
|0.5
|100
|0.61
|0.58
|200
|0.67
|0.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Ram Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.44%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Ram Proteins fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01405GJ2008PLC054913 and registration number is 054913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Shree Ram Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹7.07 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ram Proteins are ₹0.34 and ₹0.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ram Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.84 and 52-week low of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.32 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Shree Ram Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -50.06% across 3 years, and -34.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins are -0.62 and 0.38 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global