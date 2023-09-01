Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-10.00
|-36.84
|-46.00
|-58.42
|-74.66
|-28.48
|-20.00
|-5.80
|-14.81
|-20.39
|-7.32
|-48.50
|31.18
|31.18
|-0.80
|-7.31
|19.80
|31.70
|3.38
|105.02
|13,021.05
|3.22
|-0.93
|3.43
|12.82
|-3.71
|175.36
|142.58
|5.49
|13.06
|29.38
|106.74
|59.25
|89.89
|89.89
|-0.56
|-7.11
|3.55
|-4.93
|6.24
|15.51
|24.62
|1.82
|-4.98
|12.27
|-1.50
|25.19
|648.62
|722.66
|7.04
|5.04
|6.78
|17.88
|38.31
|284.65
|284.65
|2.38
|5.94
|13.24
|7.72
|1,013.88
|2,951.06
|2,970.12
|4.41
|31.69
|33.62
|28.63
|-11.83
|6.16
|6.16
|1.49
|-1.28
|2.33
|-4.80
|-0.97
|88.65
|137.45
|2.26
|1.12
|7.10
|0.56
|11.04
|-8.59
|196.72
|2.19
|-10.40
|20.52
|4.11
|0.20
|1,578.40
|1,578.40
|0
|42.86
|42.86
|-16.67
|-33.33
|-76.74
|-96.44
|0.76
|8.84
|-2.20
|15.27
|2.56
|87.79
|-26.87
|3.54
|1.90
|-10.56
|0.63
|-30.90
|-30.00
|-22.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01405GJ2008PLC054913 and registration number is 054913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 287.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹77.11 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is 28.71 and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹4.81 and 52-week low of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.