SHREE RAM PROTEINS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.80
₹1.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.80₹4.81
₹1.80
Open Price
₹1.80
Prev. Close
₹1.80
Volume
20,90,768

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.8
  • R21.8
  • R31.8
  • Pivot
    1.8
  • S11.8
  • S21.8
  • S31.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.941.9
  • 1077.452.02
  • 2074.932.21
  • 5081.772.58
  • 10090.033.1
  • 20091.63.93

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01405GJ2008PLC054913 and registration number is 054913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 287.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalitkumar Chandulal Vasoya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Piyush Chandubhai Vasoya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utsav Jagdish Rajpara
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anushree Mahendrabhai Ganatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rashmi Kamlesh Otavani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹77.11 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is 28.71 and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹4.81 and 52-week low of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

