What is the Market Cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹77.11 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is 28.71 and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on .