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Shree Ram Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE RAM PROTEINS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Shree Ram Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.33 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Ram Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.32₹0.34
₹0.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.32₹0.84
₹0.33
Open Price
₹0.33
Prev. Close
₹0.33
Volume
2,68,391

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ram Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Ram Proteins		0-5.71-25.00-42.11-41.07-50.06-34.60
Marico		-0.991.693.5914.1919.9614.4010.38
Patanjali Foods		0.82-13.75-22.34-32.74-41.08-7.77-0.21
AWL Agri Business		4.256.54-6.81-6.50-21.22-20.58-5.94
Manorama Industries		1.987.271.7913.1514.2666.4451.48
Gokul Agro Resources		1.6410.39-3.4630.4754.9957.4060.96
Sundrop Brands		2.466.461.776.99-14.97-8.46-7.37
Jayant Agro Organics		-3.779.208.3826.67-6.801.82-4.41
Modi Naturals		0.55-8.215.5414.583.111.030.61
KN Agri Resources		-1.33-1.937.5621.90-12.3619.977.07
Kriti Nutrients		24.0813.20-4.0121.59-12.534.2010.57
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.61-3.990.1013.79-3.158.004.76
Ramdevbaba Solvent		1.7817.31-12.023.45-31.79-8.02-4.90
M K Proteins		0.72-12.11-19.35-22.75-36.60-45.3335.34
Raj Oil Mills		0.90-1.600.491.86-5.360.61-3.45
Rajgor Castor Derivatives		-6.8523.0524.5826.6933.78-21.20-13.32
Snehaa Organics		0.64-2.190.54-6.10-59.49-26.01-16.53
N K Industries		5.763.04-7.93-6.232.8315.4115.90
Sanwaria Consumer		05.26-16.67-39.39-44.44-17.02-22.16
Shanti Overseas (India)		3.452.83-3.09-5.61-36.87-23.56-21.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Ram Proteins has declined 41.07% compared to peers like Marico (19.96%), Patanjali Foods (-41.08%), AWL Agri Business (-21.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ram Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.38%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.21%).

Shree Ram Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ram Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.340.34
100.360.36
200.40.4
500.530.5
1000.610.58
2000.670.7

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ram Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Ram Proteins remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.44%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Ram Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree Ram Proteins fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Ram Proteins

Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01405GJ2008PLC054913 and registration number is 054913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of oil cakes & meals incl. residual products, e.g. oleostearin,palmstearin. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalitkumar Chandulal Vasoya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Chandubhai Vasoya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Naaz Jaiswal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akash Sureshbhai Gajera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogeshbhai Chandubhai Dhanani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Ram Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Ram Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Ram Proteins?

The Shree Ram Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ram Proteins?

The market cap of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹7.07 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ram Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ram Proteins are ₹0.34 and ₹0.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ram Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ram Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.84 and 52-week low of Shree Ram Proteins is ₹0.32 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Shree Ram Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Ram Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.71% for the past month, -25.0% over 3 months, -41.07% over 1 year, -50.06% across 3 years, and -34.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ram Proteins are -0.62 and 0.38 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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