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Shree Marutinandan Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE MARUTINANDAN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shree Marutinandan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.50
-1.22₹ -0.50
As on Oct 28, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Marutinandan Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.50₹40.50
₹40.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹101.00
₹40.50
Open Price
₹40.50
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Shree Marutinandan Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Marutinandan Industries		-2.38-14.60-15.46-33.87-59.41-41.99-27.87
Welspun Corp		1.26-5.2058.16111.56192.8784.2982.25
APL Apollo Tubes		5.67-0.6818.3110.5423.0110.8822.10
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-3.24-15.02-1.14-13.06-6.44-5.8310.00
Jindal Saw		-9.96-11.74-5.331.2535.385.6933.70
Man Industries (India)		-4.56-16.7350.4650.0694.5253.0350.43
Goodluck India		-3.876.699.4133.7833.6125.3141.63
Sambhv Steel Tubes		4.4410.1441.6040.8354.2320.3311.74
Surya Roshni		-0.07-4.81-12.25-11.91-25.37-9.826.52
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-2.63-16.307.4326.2738.919.2938.36
JTL Industries		-3.56-16.062.89-6.497.93-12.315.92
Rajratan Global Wire		-7.48-13.94-18.45-9.802.81-18.22-4.38
Aeroflex Enterprises		1.493.293.8037.4247.0212.3027.51
Hi-Tech Pipes		-5.64-11.64-23.76-30.10-42.76-13.882.56
Gandhi Special Tubes		-5.18-11.16-3.25-0.27-4.325.2314.18
Hariom Pipe Industries		0.21-7.37-18.06-2.26-30.45-20.267.14
Scoda Tubes		-6.32-17.54-27.05-27.42-31.67-9.91-6.07
Rama Steel Tubes		-1.84-15.19-11.37-36.39-61.99-30.322.14
Suraj		12.9010.25-5.33-5.83-27.968.2430.31
Riddhi Steel and Tube		015.5733.3925.02265.1199.6577.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Marutinandan Industries has declined 59.41% compared to peers like Welspun Corp (192.87%), APL Apollo Tubes (23.01%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-6.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Marutinandan Industries has underperformed peers relative to Welspun Corp (82.25%) and APL Apollo Tubes (22.10%).

Shree Marutinandan Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Marutinandan Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.2642.65
1043.3143.27
2044.5144.41
5047.2547.6
10052.5853.68
20068.2869.4

Source: Dion Global

Shree Marutinandan Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Marutinandan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Marutinandan Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 17, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTShree Marutinandan - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Oct 08, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTShree Marutinandan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Oct 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTShree Marutinandan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Sep 24, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTShree Marutinandan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 23, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTShree Marutinandan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Marutinandan Industries

Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109GJ2013PLC073940 and registration number is 073940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Shivratan Sharma
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Bharat Shivratan Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Niconkumar Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Khatri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Pradyumna Pancholy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shree Marutinandan Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Marutinandan Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹40.50 as on Oct 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Marutinandan Industries?

The Shree Marutinandan Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Marutinandan Industries?

The market cap of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹14.19 Cr as on Oct 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Marutinandan Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Marutinandan Industries are ₹40.50 and ₹40.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Marutinandan Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Marutinandan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹40.00 as on Oct 28, 2026.

How has the Shree Marutinandan Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Marutinandan Industries has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -15.64% for the past month, -16.49% over 3 months, -59.9% over 1 year, -42.22% across 3 years, and -28.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Marutinandan Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Marutinandan Industries are 3.97 and 0.56 on Oct 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Marutinandan Industries News

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