What is the share price of Shree Marutinandan Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹40.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Marutinandan Industries? The Shree Marutinandan Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Marutinandan Industries? The market cap of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹14.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Marutinandan Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Marutinandan Industries are ₹40.50 and ₹40.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Marutinandan Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Marutinandan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Shree Marutinandan Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Marutinandan Industries has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -15.64% for the past month, -16.49% over 3 months, -59.9% over 1 year, -42.22% across 3 years, and -28.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Marutinandan Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Marutinandan Industries are 3.97 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global