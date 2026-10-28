Here's the live share price of Shree Marutinandan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Marutinandan Industries
|-2.38
|-14.60
|-15.46
|-33.87
|-59.41
|-41.99
|-27.87
|Welspun Corp
|1.26
|-5.20
|58.16
|111.56
|192.87
|84.29
|82.25
|APL Apollo Tubes
|5.67
|-0.68
|18.31
|10.54
|23.01
|10.88
|22.10
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-3.24
|-15.02
|-1.14
|-13.06
|-6.44
|-5.83
|10.00
|Jindal Saw
|-9.96
|-11.74
|-5.33
|1.25
|35.38
|5.69
|33.70
|Man Industries (India)
|-4.56
|-16.73
|50.46
|50.06
|94.52
|53.03
|50.43
|Goodluck India
|-3.87
|6.69
|9.41
|33.78
|33.61
|25.31
|41.63
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|4.44
|10.14
|41.60
|40.83
|54.23
|20.33
|11.74
|Surya Roshni
|-0.07
|-4.81
|-12.25
|-11.91
|-25.37
|-9.82
|6.52
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-2.63
|-16.30
|7.43
|26.27
|38.91
|9.29
|38.36
|JTL Industries
|-3.56
|-16.06
|2.89
|-6.49
|7.93
|-12.31
|5.92
|Rajratan Global Wire
|-7.48
|-13.94
|-18.45
|-9.80
|2.81
|-18.22
|-4.38
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|1.49
|3.29
|3.80
|37.42
|47.02
|12.30
|27.51
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-5.64
|-11.64
|-23.76
|-30.10
|-42.76
|-13.88
|2.56
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|-5.18
|-11.16
|-3.25
|-0.27
|-4.32
|5.23
|14.18
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|0.21
|-7.37
|-18.06
|-2.26
|-30.45
|-20.26
|7.14
|Scoda Tubes
|-6.32
|-17.54
|-27.05
|-27.42
|-31.67
|-9.91
|-6.07
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-1.84
|-15.19
|-11.37
|-36.39
|-61.99
|-30.32
|2.14
|Suraj
|12.90
|10.25
|-5.33
|-5.83
|-27.96
|8.24
|30.31
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|0
|15.57
|33.39
|25.02
|265.11
|99.65
|77.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Marutinandan Industries has declined 59.41% compared to peers like Welspun Corp (192.87%), APL Apollo Tubes (23.01%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-6.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Marutinandan Industries has underperformed peers relative to Welspun Corp (82.25%) and APL Apollo Tubes (22.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.26
|42.65
|10
|43.31
|43.27
|20
|44.51
|44.41
|50
|47.25
|47.6
|100
|52.58
|53.68
|200
|68.28
|69.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Marutinandan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 17, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Shree Marutinandan - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Oct 08, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Shree Marutinandan - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Oct 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Shree Marutinandan - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Sep 24, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Shree Marutinandan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 23, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Shree Marutinandan - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109GJ2013PLC073940 and registration number is 073940. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹40.50 as on Oct 28, 2026.
The Shree Marutinandan Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹14.19 Cr as on Oct 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Marutinandan Industries are ₹40.50 and ₹40.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Marutinandan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹101.00 and 52-week low of Shree Marutinandan Industries is ₹40.00 as on Oct 28, 2026.
The Shree Marutinandan Industries has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, -15.64% for the past month, -16.49% over 3 months, -59.9% over 1 year, -42.22% across 3 years, and -28.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Marutinandan Industries are 3.97 and 0.56 on Oct 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global